Volkswagen запускает новую информационную платформу

08 сентября 18:11 2021
Будет доступно пять прямых трансляций и подкастов

Начало работы приурочено к автосалону IAA MOBILITY в Мюнхене

Volkswagen представляет новую платформу для блогеров и инфлюенсеров, журналистов, а также представителей общественных, научных и образовательных организаций. Запуск проекта приурочен к мюнхенскому автосалону IAA MOBILITY. На портале Shaping Mobility (www.shaping-mobility.volkswagen.com/en) пользователи получат доступ к эксклюзивному контенту, интересным дискуссиям, подробной информации и различным обширным исследованиям в области устойчивого развития, инноваций электрической мобильности и цифровых технологий.

Портал Shaping Mobility позволит представителям СМИ и всем желающим погрузиться в будущее мобильности. На платформе представлена информация о программе реструктуризации Volkswagen в ключевых областях мобильности будущего, дополнительный импульс которой придает стратегия ACCELERATE. Электрическая мобильность находится лишь в начале своего пути: ей предстоит сделать большой шаг вперед навстречу цифровизации, продуктам на базе программного обеспечения и автономному вождению.

Новые форматы: увлекательно, ярко и познавательно

Важные мероприятия, включая автосалон IAA MOBILITY 2021, будут освещаться на портале Shaping Mobility в режиме реального времени. На платформе также можно послушать подкаст Shaping Mobility, где независимые эксперты поделятся своими мнениями о тенденциях мобильности будущего. Подкаст будет выходить один раз в месяц. Для избранных статей будет доступна функция голосового воспроизведения текста.Volkswagen

