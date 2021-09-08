Volkswagen запускает новую информационную платформу

\u0411\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0443 IAA MOBILITY \u0432 \u041c\u044e\u043d\u0445\u0435\u043d\u0435 Volkswagen \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043b\u044e\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043a \u043c\u044e\u043d\u0445\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0443 IAA MOBILITY. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435 Shaping Mobility (www.shaping-mobility.volkswagen.com\/en) \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b Shaping Mobility \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0421\u041c\u0418 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Volkswagen \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044f ACCELERATE. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438: \u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0443 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044b: \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0412\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d IAA MOBILITY 2021, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435 Shaping Mobility \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442 Shaping Mobility, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0430.