Официальные дилеры Тойота начинают продажи Toyota Land Cruiser 300

\u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0422\u043e\u0439\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u2013 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0441 \u0431\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 Toyota \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445: \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0441, \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442+ \u0438 \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 70th Anniversary. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 5 613 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c. \u0412 \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 70th Anniversary \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c, 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431, \u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0432 10 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445: \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440, \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e-\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u00ab\u0411\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u00bb \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0443 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 Toyota \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u044e\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440: \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0436\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0438 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442+, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e-\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 70th Anniversary. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 Toyota Connected Services \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u043a \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0443 Wi-Fi, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 Smart Entry & Push Start \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430. \u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 Apple CarPlay \u0438 Android Auto. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Toyota Safety Sense, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 Nanoe. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u0441\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 JBL \u0441 14 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V6, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443 V8 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439. 415 \u043b\u043e\u0448\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b \u0438 650 \u041d\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 Toyota \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 6,8 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 D-4ST \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0435, \u0430 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 10-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d, \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0442\u0438\u0445\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 GA-F, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b TNGA, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 200 \u043a\u0433 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 AVS \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c Toyota Land Cruiser 300 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u041a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u044b: \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0432 230 \u043c\u043c \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u0432\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 32 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0430, \u0430 \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u0441\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u2013 26,5 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0430. \u041b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f VDIM \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c E-KDSS \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435, \u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Multi-Terrain Select \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 AUTO \u0438 \u00ab\u0413\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u00bb, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e Multi-Terrain Monitor \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0438 3D-\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435 Crawl Control. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 10 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438.\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441 Toyota Safety Sense \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0421 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 PCS \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c iDRCC \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 20 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 LDA \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f LTA, \u0430 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0444\u0430\u0440 AHS \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u00ab\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u00bb \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0447\u043e\u043a. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u0410 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f Toyota Land Cruiser 300 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431 \u0430\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043a \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0434\u043e 10 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f, \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 T-Mark \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435\u00bb. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0432\u0430\u043a\u0443\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0436-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0422\u041e \u0432 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u0410\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u2013 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442 \u00ab\u041f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0422\u041e\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0422\u041e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 53 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.