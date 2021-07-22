Официальные дилеры Тойота начинают продажи Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Официальные дилеры Тойота начинают продажи Toyota Land Cruiser 300
22 июля 15:11 2021
Сегодня официальные дилеры Тойота в России начинают продажи долгожданной новинки – Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Благодаря абсолютно новому кузову с брутальной и элегантной внешностью, эффективному и мощному двигателю, современной трансмиссии и передовым системам активной безопасности флагман модельного ряда Toyota стал еще более комфортным, престижным и технологичным.

Новые преимущества модели позволят сохранить высокий интерес лояльной аудитории автомобиля и привлечь новых клиентов, обращающих особое внимание на статус, современные технологии и комфорт для всей семьи. На первом этапе продаж автомобиль доступен только с бензиновым двигателем в трех комплектациях: Элеганс, Комфорт+ и юбилейной серии 70th Anniversary. Цены на Toyota Land Cruiser 300 начинаются от 5 613 000 рублей.

Внешность прирожденного лидера

Дизайн новой модели объединяет характерные черты брутального покорителя самых сложных маршрутов со спокойной уверенностью лидера городского потока. Такие продуманные детали для езды по бездорожью, как высокое расположение фар головного света и массивные арки для артикуляции подвески, сочетаются с плавными и стремительными линиями обводов кузова, придающими образу динамику и роскошь. В юбилейной версии 70th Anniversary автомобиль отличается передним и задним бампером с оригинальным внешним видом, 20-дюймовыми колесными дисками и хромированными элементами дизайна. Эта версия подчеркивает масштаб, солидность и представительность флагмана. Новое поколение легенды доступно в 10 вариантах окраски кузова, среди которых четыре новых: искрящийся белый перламутр, синий, красный и серо-коричневый металлик.

«Богатый внутренний мир»

Новое поколение легендарного автомобиля отличается стильным интерьером с продуманной компоновкой и престижными материалами отделки. Дизайн с первого взгляда передает ощущение безопасности и основательности благодаря широкой центральной консоли и характерной форме передней панели, позволяющей лучше ориентироваться в пространстве при движении по бездорожью. Расположение подлокотников на одной высоте, удобная форма руля, а также эргономически выверенное расположение всех органов управления делает езду за рулем флагмана Toyota легкой и комфортной. Плавные линии и премиальная отделка передают ощущение уюта и спокойствия. Интерьер доступен в следующих вариантах цветового решения на выбор: черный и бежевый салон в комплектациях Элеганс и Комфорт+, а также двухцветный черно-красный в версии 70th Anniversary.

Максимум комфорта

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 получил богатое оснащение уже в начальной версии. Автомобиль отличается светодиодными фарами ближнего и дальнего света рефлекторного типа с автоматической корректировкой угла наклона, продвинутыми функциями Toyota Connected Services с точкой доступа к интернету Wi-Fi, а также интеллектуальной системой запуска двигателя нажатием кнопки Smart Entry & Push Start со сканером отпечатка пальца. Информационно-развлекательная система автомобиля оснащена цветным дисплеем на центральной консоли и поддерживает Apple CarPlay и Android Auto. В зависимости от комплектации автомобиль может быть оснащен передовым пакетом активной безопасности Toyota Safety Sense, подогревом и вентиляцией передних и задних сидений, четырехзонным климат-контролем, беспроводной зарядкой и ионизатором воздуха Nanoe. Для комфорта водителя и пассажиров предусмотрен электропривод багажной двери с бесконтактным сенсором, цветной проекционный дисплей, большой 12,3-дюймовый сенсорный экран мультимедийной системы с навигацией на русском языке и аудиосистема премиум-класса JBL с 14 динамиками.

Передовые характеристики

На старте продаж новая модель будет доступна с принципиально новым бензиновым двигателем V6, оснащенным двойным турбонаддувом. Этот мотор пришел на смену V8 и обладает более высокими характеристиками мощности и крутящего момента, а его надежность подтверждена миллионами километров и сотнями тысяч моточасов испытаний. 415 лошадиных сил и 650 Нм делают этот мотор самым мощным в линейке Toyota в России и разгоняют вседорожник до 100 км/ч всего за 6,8 секунды. Благодаря применению новой системы впрыска топлива D-4ST высокий крутящий момент доступен водителю с низких оборотов, что позволяет удобно управлять тягой на бездорожье и в городском трафике, а характеристики двигателя отличаются экономичностью, особенно на крейсерских скоростях, и малой токсичностью выбросов. Новый агрегат доступен в паре с эффективной 10-ступенчатой коробкой передач, обеспечивающей плавный и мощный разгон, незаметные переключения, тихую работу и экономию топлива.

Одинаково хорош на асфальте и вне дорог

Благодаря новой платформе GA-F, созданной в рамках архитектуры TNGA, автомобиль отличается пониженным центром тяжести, улучшенной развесовкой, а также более жестким кузовом и рамой со сниженной на 200 кг общей массой. Вместе с применением адаптивной подвески AVS это позволило качественно улучшить управляемость на асфальте при прежнем непревзойденном комфорте и надежности узлов. Комплекс технических изменений затронул все конструктивные элементы автомобиля, включая тормозную систему, которая полностью обновилась.

При этом Toyota Land Cruiser 300 сохранил весь уникальный набор качеств, позволяющих ему считаться одним из лучших внедорожников в истории. Кузов автомобиля получил продуманные геометрические параметры: при дорожном просвете в 230 мм угол въезда автомобиля составляет 32 градуса, а угол съезда – 26,5 градуса. Легендарная модель оснащается постоянным полным приводом, тремя принудительными жесткими блокировками и задним дифференциалом повышенного трения в зависимости от комплектации, что позволяет преодолевать самое серьезное бездорожье. Интегрированная система активного управления VDIM настраивает работу узлов автомобиля в единый параллельный алгоритм, контролируя работу тормозов, двигателя, трансмиссии, рулевого управления и подвески, в том числе систему кинетической стабилизации подвески с электронным управлением E-KDSS нового поколения. Последняя сводит к минимуму крены и клевки кузова на асфальте, а на бездорожье позволяет максимально эффективно использовать ходы подвески. Для езды вне дорог автомобиль комплектуется системой выбора режимов движения Multi-Terrain Select с новыми настройками AUTO и «Глубокий снег», системой помощи при движении по бездорожью Multi-Terrain Monitor с функцией проекции пространства под днищем и 3D-режимами, а также обновленной системой поддержания постоянной скорости на бездорожье Crawl Control.

Современные технологии безопасности для водителя и пассажиров

Благодаря мощной рамной конструкции с жестким кузовом и 10 подушкам безопасности новое поколение легендарной модели отличается высоким уровнем пассивной безопасности.Передовой уровень активной безопасности обеспечивает обновленный комплекс Toyota Safety Sense с монокамерой высокого разрешения и компактным радаром миллиметрового диапазона.

С новым оснащением система предотвращения столкновений PCS получила функции распознавания встречных машин при повороте на перекрестке и помощи рулевого управления в аварийной ситуации, а динамический радарный круиз-контроль iDRCC распознает более 20 дорожных знаков и адаптируется под считанную скорость, работает во всем диапазоне скоростей и дополнен функцией снижения скорости в поворотах. Система оповещения о непреднамеренном пересечении дорожной разметки LDA теперь способна распознавать обочины и дополнена системой удержания по центру полосы движения LTA, а адаптивная система дальнего света фар AHS может определять фонари впереди идущего автомобиля или фары встречного и «зонировать» световой пучок. Современные системы активной безопасности позволяют снижать нагрузку на водителя при движении в городе и на шоссе. А при выполнении маневров на узких улицах или парковке на помощь водителю придут передние и задние датчики с функцией автоматического торможения.

Уникальная защита и персонализация

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 имеет уникальную в сегменте систему запуска двигателя с распознаванием водителя по отпечатку пальца. Такой способ аутентификации дает возможность зарегистрировать всех, кто допущен к управлению автомобилем, сохранив в системе до 10 отпечатков пальцев. Также система запоминает все настройки водителя, включая положение сиденья, руля, настройки климат-контроля, зеркал, проекционного дисплея и активирует их сразу после прохождения контроля. Вместе с эффективной противоугонной маркировкой T-Mark и стандартным комплексом защиты автомобиля инновационное решение обеспечивает максимальную сохранность автомобиля от угона.

Специальные условия для будущих владельцев

Покупателям новой модели доступны преимущества программы «Помощь на дороге». В случае непредвиденных обстоятельств владелец сможет бесплатно воспользоваться услугами эвакуатора, провести оперативный ремонт на месте, а также получить поддержку оператора горячей линии и консьерж-сервиса. При прохождении всех ТО в гарантийный период у официального дилера, клиент сможет бесплатно получить постгарантийный контракт в рамках программы «Активация уверенности». В него входит покрытие ключевых технических узлов – двигателя и коробки передач – сроком на один год. Также клиенту доступен сервисный контракт «Пакетное ТО», который включает три первых регулярных ТО для автомобиля. Стоимость контракта составляет 53 000 рублей.

