Toyota отзовет в России более 200 автомобилей Toyota Prius
17 марта 16:11 2020

Японская компания Toyota отзывает в России гибридные автомобили Toyota Prius

Японская компания Toyota отзывает в России гибридные автомобили Toyota Prius. Из-за возможных проблем с ремнем безопасности водителя на сервис отправятся 224 машины, выпущенные с 1 августа 2016 года по 27 июня 2017 года.

Причиной отзыва, по информации Автоновости дня, является вероятность износа контактов системы предупреждения о непристегнутом ремне безопасности, расположенных в замке самого ремня.

«При возникновении такой ситуации сигнальная лампа, информирующая о непристегнутом ремне безопасности водителя, не будет выключаться даже в том случае, если ремень безопасности корректно пристегнут», — говорится в сообщении.

В рамках сервисной акции Тойота Мотор предложит владельцам отзываемых автомобилей бесплатно заменить замок ремня безопасности водителя.

Toyota Prius

Узнать, попал ли под эту отзывную кампанию ваш автомобиль, можно по списку VIN-номеров на официальном сайте Росстандарта. Письменное уведомление о ней будет отправлено по SMS или электронной почте в самое ближайшее время.

