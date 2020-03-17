Toyota отзовет в России более 200 автомобилей Toyota Prius

\u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Toyota \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Toyota Prius\r\n\u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Toyota \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Toyota Prius. \u0418\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f 224 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 1 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e 27 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043d\u044f, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f.\r\n\u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430, \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u00bb, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438.\r\n\u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0422\u043e\u0439\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043a \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0423\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u043b \u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0430\u0448 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443 VIN-\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u00a0\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435\u00a0\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u041f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e SMS \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f.