Новый портал инноваций Volvo позволяет внешним разработчикам совместно создавать лучшие автомобили
04 февраля 18:41 2021

Широкий выбор высококачественных приложений, более простое и удобное владение и еще более безопасные автомобили — это некоторые из тех целей, которые Volvo планирует достичь благодаря новому порталу инноваций

Портал предоставляет бесплатный доступ к широкому спектру ресурсов и инструментов, позволяя внешним разработчикам создавать новые инновационные автомобильные сервисы и приложения.

За счет более интенсивного развития программного обеспечения и сервисов для своей продукции Volvo Cars стремится значительно увеличить возможности своих клиентов в персонализации автомобиля.

Ресурсы портала полезны не только разработчикам, но и исследователям, специалистам по умному дому и цифровым художникам. Делая их доступными, компания продолжает свою давнюю традицию обмена знаниями и исследованиями ради всеобщей безопасности на дороге.

«Наши автомобили становятся все более умными и подключенными, что влечет за собой увеличение спроса на приложения и сервисы среди наших клиентов, — говорит Хенрик Грин, технический директор Volvo Cars. — Делая эти ресурсы общедоступными, мы поддерживаем разработчиков в нашей компании и за ее пределами, а также сотрудничаем с лучшими из лучших в своих областях».

Ресурсы, доступные на портале инноваций, включают в себя так называемый эмулятор, который воссоздает операционную систему Android Automotive и приложения Google в новых Volvo, предоставляя специалистам возможность точно имитировать работу с автомобильной системой на своем компьютере. Этот эмулятор — полезный инструмент, помогающий разработчикам приложений проектировать, создавать, тестировать и публиковать приложения прямо в Google Play в автомобиле.

Платформа также будет включать расширенный автомобильный API*, что станет первым случаем, когда Volvo Cars открывает свой API для общественности.

С согласия клиентов API позволяет разработчикам и другим сторонним лицам получать доступ к данным приборной панели автомобиля, таким как уровень заряда батареи / топлива и пройденное расстояние, и использовать их для создания и предоставления новых услуг. Со временем станут доступны также дополнительные данные и источники.

Другие ресурсы включают в себя набор данных LiDAR и загружаемую серийную 3D-модель полностью электрического Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Набор данных LiDAR выпущен совместно с Luminar, мировым лидером в области технологий аппаратного и программного обеспечения автомобильных LiDAR, и Университетом Дьюка. Он был создан с использованием высокоэффективных датчиков LiDAR Luminar, которые обнаруживают объекты вокруг автомобиля на расстоянии до 250 метров, сканируя окружающую среду лазерными импульсами.

Этот набор данных может помочь исследователям улучшить алгоритмы, связанные c работой LiDAR на большом расстоянии, что является важным элементом для создания автономных автомобилей, безопасных на высоких скоростях и в сложных дорожных условиях.

Высокоточная 3D-модель автомобиля разработана в сотрудничестве с Unity — компанией, стоящей за ведущей мировой платформой для создания и управления 3D-контентом в реальном времени. Unity используют разработчики: от создателей игр до художников, архитекторов, режиссеров и автомобильных дизайнеров.

Модель автомобиля и сопутствующая трехмерная среда подходят для использования в приложениях визуализации, виртуальной реальности, кинематографических проектах и автомобильных конфигураторах. Эти ресурсы также доступны в качестве базовых инструментов в центре разработчиков Unity, где миллионы пользователей Unity получают доступ к руководству по использованию шаблона.

Портал инноваций будет постоянно расширяться, пополняясь новыми ресурсами. В ближайшие несколько месяцев будет выпущена полнофункциональная 3D-модель автомобиля. Она будет оснащена цифровыми копиями физических датчиков автомобиля, что позволит пользователям тестировать данные датчиков в исследовательских и образовательных целях. Разработчики также смогут использовать модель для создания новых функций и сервисов.

Посетить портал инноваций можно по ссылке.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.