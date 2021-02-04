Новый портал инноваций Volvo позволяет внешним разработчикам совместно создавать лучшие автомобили

\u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 Volvo \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 Volvo Cars \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0420\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c. \u0414\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0425\u0435\u043d\u0440\u0438\u043a \u0413\u0440\u0438\u043d, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Volvo Cars. \u2014 \u0414\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445\u00bb. \u0420\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u044b, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 Android Automotive \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Google \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 Volvo, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u2014 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0432 Google Play \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u041f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 API*, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 Volvo Cars \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 API \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0421 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 API \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \/ \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433. \u0421\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u044b \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 LiDAR \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e 3D-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e Volvo XC40 Recharge. \u041d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 LiDAR \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 Luminar, \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 LiDAR, \u0438 \u0423\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0414\u044c\u044e\u043a\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 LiDAR Luminar, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e 250 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u044c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c\u044b, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 LiDAR \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f 3D-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 Unity \u2014 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f 3D-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. Unity \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438: \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0433\u0440 \u0434\u043e \u0445\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Unity, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Unity \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0448\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f 3D-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.