Forward31 расширяет свой портфель стартапов новой компанией Fanzone

15 июня 17:11 2021
Просмотров: 6

Компания Porsche активно продолжает стратегию цифровизации: через свою группу Forward31, которая специализируется на вопросах построения компаний (Company Building), штутгартский автопроизводитель создает стартап Fanzone.

Молодая компания занимается разработкой и эксплуатацией платформы для цифровых коллекционных карточек. Таким образом, Porsche открывает для себя новый бизнес-сегмент в области онлайн-игр и цифровых развлечений.

Берлинский стартап Fanzone предлагает своего рода маркетплейс для так называемых «виртуальных стикеров». Через Fanzone спортивные фанаты могут собирать цифровые коллекционные карточки, обмениваться ими и использовать их в различных игровых вариантах. Особенностью этого интерактивного предложения является то, что компания использует для своей онлайн-платформы технологию блокчейн. Это позволяет создавать так называемые уникальные токены (non-fungible tokens, NFT), то есть не копируемые цифровые объекты. Они гарантируют редкость и идентичность коллекционных предметов. Благодаря доказуемому владению фанаты могут, например, получить прибыль от увеличения стоимости ограниченных серий. Первым партнером Fanzone является Немецкий футбольный союз (DFB).

Новые каналы маркетинга для спортивных организаций и менеджеров

«Классические коллекционные карточки и альбомы пользуются неизменным спросом на протяжении десятилетий, – говорит Кристиан Кнёрле, руководитель направления Company Building в Porsche Digital. – Благодаря Fanzone мы сейчас оцифровываем этот многообещающий рынок. Мы будем рады оказать стратегическое сопровождение компании Fanzone и ее команде во главе с Дирком Вейелем, Бьорном Гессе и Клаудио Веком на этом пути». Основатели привносят в компанию свой многолетний опыт работы в игорном бизнесе, спортивном маркетинге и технологии блокчейн.

Помимо предложений для фанатов онлайн-платформа также предлагает новые маркетинговые каналы для спортивных организаций и менеджеров – так как в будущем цифровые коллекционные предметы будут распространены на самые разные виды спорта и объединения. В настоящее время можно собирать карточки мужской и женской национальной сборной Германии по футболу, юношеской сборной U21 и игроков 3-й Бундеслиги. Планируется налаживание новых партнерских связей. «Мы убеждены в том, что инновационные цифровые платформы для взаимодействия между спортивными болельщиками и их любимыми командами предлагают огромный потенциал для роста, – подчеркивает Дирк Вейель, генеральный директор Fanzone. – Поэтому мы рады создать и устойчиво развивать подобную платформу в сотрудничестве с таким сильным партнером, как Forward31».

Экосистема стартапов Porsche

Для повышения своего инновационного потенциала компания Porsche последовательно расширяет собственную экосистему стартапов. Наряду с созданием компаний через специализирующуюся на этом группу Forward31, Porsche использует и другие различные инструменты: через свое инвестиционное подразделение Porsche Ventures компания Porsche непосредственно участвует в перспективных стартапах. При помощи бизнес-акселератора APX, совместного предприятия Porsche и медиа-концерна Axel Springer, компания Porsche фокусируется на дальнейшем развитии компаний, которые находятся на ранней стадии своего становления. Кроме того, Porsche является партнером открытой инновационной платформы «Startup Autobahn».

