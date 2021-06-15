Forward31 расширяет свой портфель стартапов новой компанией Fanzone

\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0443 Forward31, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 (Company Building), \u0448\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f Fanzone. \u041c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043a. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, Porsche \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0438\u0433\u0440 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0411\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f Fanzone \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0441 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u00ab\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u00bb. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 Fanzone \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0447\u0435\u0439\u043d. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0435\u043d\u044b (non-fungible tokens, NFT), \u0442\u043e \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c Fanzone \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u041d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437 (DFB). \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u00ab\u041a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0431\u043e\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0430\u043d \u041a\u043d\u0451\u0440\u043b\u0435, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Company Building \u0432 Porsche Digital. \u2013 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f Fanzone \u043c\u044b \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u041c\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Fanzone \u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u0414\u0438\u0440\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0412\u0435\u0439\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0411\u044c\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0413\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0438 \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e \u0412\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0438\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0447\u0435\u0439\u043d. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u044b \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0443, \u044e\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 U21 \u0438 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432 3-\u0439 \u0411\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0433\u0438. \u041f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0435\u0439. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0443\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0414\u0438\u0440\u043a \u0412\u0435\u0439\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Fanzone. \u2013 \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a Forward31\u00bb. \u042d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432 Porsche \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0443 Forward31, Porsche \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b: \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Ventures \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 APX, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f Porsche \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Axel Springer, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u0444\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, Porsche \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u00abStartup Autobahn\u00bb.