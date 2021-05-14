«Соллерс Форд» увеличивает производство автомобилей Ford Transit

\u00ab\u0421\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0434\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ford Transit \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 Ford Transit \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445, \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 200 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Ford Transit \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 LCV \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430\u00bb, - \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0410\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0428\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0421\u0415\u041e \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0434\u00bb. \u2013 \u0423 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb. Ford Transit \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 LCV. \u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f - \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0422\u041e \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 LCV - \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Ford Transit \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0434\u00bb \u0432 \u0415\u043b\u0430\u0431\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0441 \u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439.