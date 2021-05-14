«Соллерс Форд» увеличивает производство автомобилей Ford Transit

14 мая 18:11 2021
«Соллерс Форд» на четверть увеличивает производство автомобилей Ford Transit

Продажи Ford Transit с начала года стремительно идут вверх, из месяца в месяц демонстрируя рекордные показатели. Запуск дополнительного объема производства позволит обеспечить рыночный спрос и не допустить дефицита автомобилей в дилерских центрах. Для организации бесперебойной работы завода на работу будут приняты более 200 сотрудников.

«Повышенный спрос, который мы наблюдаем с начала года на автомобили Ford Transit показывает насколько сильны наши позиции на рынке LCV и какое доверие мы заслужили со стороны всех сегментов бизнеса», – говорит Адиль Ширинов, Президент и СЕО «Соллерс Форд». – У нас гибкая система реагирования на рыночный спрос и продуманная логистическая цепочка для своевременных поставок комплектующего оборудования. Созданная система позволяет нам запускать дополнительные мощности завода в нужный момент для удовлетворения потребностей наших покупателей».

Ford Transit – один из самых востребованных на рынке автомобилей в сегменте LCV. Выбор и лояльность клиентов обусловлены рядом важных преимуществ автомобиля – качество и надежность, низкая стоимость владения, высокий уровень сервисного обслуживания в официальной дилерской сети при доступной стоимости ТО – одной из самых низких в сегменте LCV – и многих других.

Производство Ford Transit налажено на заводе «Соллерс Форд» в Елабуге по технологии полного цикла, что позволяет предлагать российским покупателям современный продукт, полностью кастомизированный под покупателя и адаптированный к эксплуатации в российских условиях, по конкурентной цене. Линейка базовых версий включает цельнометаллический фургон, автобус и шасси, автомобили доступны к заказу с тремя вариантами длины базы, двумя вариантами высоты крыши и всеми типами привода, включая полный.

