Уже и Jaguar I-PACE могут покорять Эверест!

Jaguar I-PACE \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0413\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442 \u0414\u0430\u043d \u0424\u0435\u043b\u043b (Great Dun Fell) \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b 8 848 \u043c \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043b\u0438\u043c\u043f\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u042d\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0440 \u0411\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0440. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u042d\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u2013 8 848 \u043c, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab\u042d\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0413\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442 \u0414\u0430\u043d \u0424\u0435\u043b\u043b, \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u00ab\u0411\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u041c\u043e\u043d-\u0412\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0443\u00bb \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0434\u0435 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0443 \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 20%, \u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e 848-\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 547 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0430 16,2 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 5,8 \u043a\u043c (\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 11,6 \u043a\u043c). \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f I-PACE, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e 60% \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 199,6 \u043a\u043c, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f 13-\u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438, I-PACE \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 31% \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 128,7 \u043a\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f I-PACE. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 Jaguar Racing \u0432 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0435 E, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u0412 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 I-TYPE 5 \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 30% \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u044b \u0434\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430. \u042d\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0440 \u0411\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0440 (Elinor Barker), \u043a\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u041e\u0440\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0411\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438: \u00ab\u042f \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u042d\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0434\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0430, \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Jaguar I-PACE. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u044f \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043c Jaguar Racing \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c 30% \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 I-TYPE \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b \u0415, \u0442\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0436\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c! \u0418 \u044f \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0448\u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Jaguar I-PACE\u00bb. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u042d\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b I-PACE \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Jaguar Racing, \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0414\u0436\u0435\u043a \u041b\u0430\u043c\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0442 (Jack Lambert), \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440 Jaguar Racing: \u00ab\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f I-PACE \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0423\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0435 E, \u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c I-PACE \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0420\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 0.4g \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u042d\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c I-PACE \u043a \u042d\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Jaguar Remote. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442, \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c I-PACE, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f Smart Climate. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b, \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438. Jaguar I-PACE \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e: \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0442 0 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 4,8 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 470 \u043a\u043c \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440 I-PACE \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 Pivi Pro. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u043a \u043d\u0438\u043c. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, I- PACE \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438, \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0412\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 15 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 50 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u0438 100 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 (WLTP) \u0434\u043e 63 \u043a\u043c \u0438 127 \u043a\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e.