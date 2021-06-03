Уже и Jaguar I-PACE могут покорять Эверест!

Уже и Jaguar I-PACE могут покорять Эверест!
03 июня 10:11 2021
Просмотров: 5

Jaguar I-PACE на самой высокой дороге с твердым покрытием в Великобритании в Грейт Дан Фелл (Great Dun Fell) с одним зарядом батареи при температурах, близких к отрицательным, преодолел 8 848 м

Полностью электрическим кроссовером управляла олимпийская чемпионка и победитель чемпионата мира по велоспорту Элинор Баркер.

Серия подъемов по склону, пока в общей сложности не наберется высота, равная высоте Эвереста – 8 848 м, получила название «Эверестинг». Популярность этого соревнования на выносливость резко возросла среди велосипедистов во время пандемии. На горе Грейт Дан Фелл, известной велосипедистам как «Британская Мон-Ванту» из-за сходства с крайне сложным горным альпийским этапом Тур де Франс, находится самая высокая дорога с твердым покрытием в Великобритании.

Трасса представляет из себя узкую полосу асфальта с множеством поворотов и уклонов, достигающих 20%, а расстояние от точки старта до 848-метровой вершины составляет 547 метров. Элинор совершила 16,2 подъема с дистанцией 5,8 км (общая длина круга с подъемом и спуском составила 11,6 км). На спусках использовалась технология рекуперативного торможения I-PACE, благодаря которой было выработано примерно 60% дополнительной энергии.

Jaguar I-PACE_Everesting_Infographic

Преодолев в общей сложности 199,6 км, включая 13-километровую поездку до стартовой точки, I-PACE выполнил свою задачу, сохранив 31% заряда батареи – достаточного, чтобы проехать еще 128,7 км. Пройти это непростое испытание во многом помогла система рекуперативного торможения I-PACE. Разработанная на базе технологий, используемых Jaguar Racing в Формуле E, она имеет крайне важное значение для достижения успеха на гоночной трассе. В ходе гонки I-TYPE 5 в среднем регенерирует около 30% дополнительной энергии – без нее машина просто не доехала бы до клетчатого флага.

Элинор Баркер (Elinor Barker), кавалер Ордена Британской империи: «Я с восхищением смотрела на то, как велосипедисты совершали Эверестинг во время локдауна, и могу сказать как профессиональный велогонщик, что это – настоящий подвиг, требующий колоссальной выносливости. Поэтому я была счастлива принять данный вызов за рулем полностью электрического кроссовера Jaguar I-PACE. Когда я узнала, что пилотам Jaguar Racing обычно требуется регенерировать 30% емкости аккумулятора I-TYPE в гонках Формулы Е, то, как участник гонки, конечно же, захотела превзойти этот показатель! И я рада, что достигла своей цели, наслаждаясь комфортом и бесшумной работой двигателя Jaguar I-PACE».

На протяжении всего заезда Элинор поддерживали инженеры I-PACE и команды Jaguar Racing, наблюдая за работой кроссовера.

Джек Ламберт (Jack Lambert), инженер Jaguar Racing: «Передовая система рекуперативного торможения, разработанная для I-PACE – это одна из тех составляющих, которые делают управление кроссовером особенным. Уроки, полученные нами на трассе во время участия в Формуле E, дают владельцам I-PACE эффективную экономию энергии аккумулятора, что гарантирует хороший запас хода. Рекуперативное торможение обеспечивает 0.4g при замедлении, поэтому Элинор на каждом подъеме могла использовать обычные фрикционные тормоза только два или три раза».

Подготовить I-PACE к Эверестингу помогло приложение Jaguar Remote. Пока электромобиль заряжался, внешний источник питания в автоматическом режиме обеспечивал подогрев или, наоборот, охлаждение аккумулятора для достижения его идеальной рабочей температуры, а также установил желаемую температуру в салоне. Использование сетевой энергии вместо потребления заряда аккумуляторной батареи способствует увеличению запаса хода, особенно в холодную погоду. Еще одной системой, повышающей эффективность I-PACE, является Smart Climate. Используя датчики ремня безопасности, она нагревает или охлаждает только те области салона, где сидят пассажиры, тем самым обеспечивая комфорт при минимальном потреблении энергии.

Jaguar I-PACE отличается выдающейся производительностью: его разгон от 0 до 100 км/ч занимает всего 4,8 секунды, а запас хода достигает 470 км в цикле WLTP. В долгих путешествиях зарядить аккумулятор I-PACE стало так же просто, как пользоваться его навигационной системой, установленной в Pivi Pro. Для этого достаточно сделать всего пару нажатий на главном экране и система покажет зарядные станции, а также проложит маршрут к ним. Более того, I- PACE может сообщить, доступна ли зарядная станция, какова стоимость зарядки, и сколько времени на нее потребуется. Всего за 15 минут зарядные устройства постоянного тока мощностью 50 кВт и 100 кВт могут обеспечить запасом хода (WLTP) до 63 км и 127 км соответственно.

