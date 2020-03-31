УАЗ и АККОР подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве

\u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0410\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 (\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445) \u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445\r\n\u0423\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0438 \u0410\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 (\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445) \u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435. \u0414\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u0410\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0428\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0410\u041a\u041a\u041e\u0420 \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043c \u041f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c 6% \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0423\u0410\u0417. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0421\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0410\u041a\u041a\u041e\u0420. \u0421 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c, \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u0431\u0441\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c 50% \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0441-\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430.\r\n\u00ab\u0414\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u0410\u041a\u041a\u041e\u0420 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0410\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0444\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u044b \u041a\u0424\u0425 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438\u00bb, \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0410\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0428\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432.\r\n\u041f\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u041f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0444\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432.\r\n\u00ab\u0422\u043e\u0442 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0420\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e. \u0411\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u00bb.