УАЗ и АККОР подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве

31 марта 09:11 2020

В рамках заключенных договоренностей членам Ассоциации крестьянских (фермерских) хозяйств и сельскохозяйственных кооперативов России предоставляется возможность приобретения автомобилей УАЗ на особых условиях

Ульяновский автомобильный завод и Ассоциация крестьянских (фермерских) хозяйств и сельскохозяйственных кооперативов России заключили соглашение о сотрудничестве. Документ, подписанный Генеральным директором УАЗ Адилем Шириновым и Президентом АККОР Владимиром Плотниковым, предусматривает обеспечение фермеров – членов организации автомобилями производства УАЗ и регламентирует основные условия сотрудничества сторон.

Достигнутые договоренности гарантируют фермерским хозяйствам скидки в размере минимум 6% от актуальной розничной цены на приобретение моделей из линейки УАЗ. Данные условия действуют вне зависимости от способа покупки автомобиля во всех регионах страны до конца 2020 года.

Скидка предоставляется по предъявлению членского билета и сопроводительного письма от регионального подразделения АККОР. С учетом актуальных федеральных программ, грантов и региональных субсидий общая выгода в ряде случаев может превышать 50% от прайс-листа.

«Долгосрочное сотрудничество с АККОР полностью отвечает стратегическим интересам УАЗ и наших партнеров – членов Ассоциации. В фермерских хозяйствах автомобили марки традиционно пользуются заслуженным спросом за надежность, универсальность и выдающиеся внедорожные качества. Новое соглашение позволит нам внести свой вклад в развитие сферы КФХ в Российской Федерации», – прокомментировал Адиль Ширинов.

По словам Владимира Плотникова, недорогой, удобный и простой в обслуживании УАЗ позволяет сэкономить время и средства фермеров.

«Тот факт, что УАЗ готов предоставлять преференции, говорит о социальной направленности отечественного производителя. Рады сотрудничеству и надеемся, это только начало. Будем совместными усилиями развивать различные программы лояльности, увеличивать объемы продаж и служить российскому фермерству».

