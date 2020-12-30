Оригинальное моторное масло Toyota получило высшую оценку по итогам независимого исследования

30 декабря 19:11 2020

Оригинальное моторное масло Toyota заняло первое место в индексе потребительской лояльности, а его качество было признано лучшим на российском рынке

Высокая оценка была получена по результатам исследования, проведенного независимым аналитическим агентством «Автостат».

В рамках онлайн-опроса потребителям предлагалось оценить качество моторного масла, которое они используют в настоящее время. Масло Toyota получило самую высокую оценку — 2,93 балла из 3 возможных, что свидетельствует о высокой удовлетворенности автовладельцев.

В основу расчета индекса потребительской лояльности NPS (Net Promoter Score) была заложена специальная формула, базирующаяся на рекомендациях респондентов. По итогам исследования оригинальное моторное масло Toyota заняло первое место, получив результат, равный 59,5%. Такой уровень NPS является важнейшим показателем положительной оценки качественных характеристик товара, а также подтверждает, что потребители транслируют о нем много позитивной информации.

Ежегодное исследование «Автостат Омнибус — 2020: моторные масла» было проведено с 5 по 21 октября 2020 года. В рамках проекта было изучено мнение 3200 российских автолюбителей, владеющих моделями разных классов и брендов 2019 года выпуска и старше.

«Компания Тойота всегда прислушивается к мнению потребителей, собирая и анализируя обратную связь по всем продуктам и сервисам. Такой подход дает свои результаты, и очередная победа в народном голосовании подтверждает удовлетворенность наших клиентов и высокое качество оригинальной продукции. Мы рады, что нам удается сохранять доверие потребителей и постоянно завоевывать новых поклонников», — отметили в пресс-службе компании.

