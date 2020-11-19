Вдохновлен гоночным треком, омологирован для городских дорог: новый Lamborghini Huracán STO

Lamborghini \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 Lamborghini Hurac\u00e1n STO \u2014 Super Trofeo Omologata, \u043e\u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u0421\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Squadra Corse \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 Hurac\u00e1n Super Trofeo EVO, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Super Trofeo, \u0438 Hurac\u00e1n GT3 EVO, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u00ab24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0414\u0430\u0439\u0442\u043e\u043d\u044b\u00bb \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u00ab12 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0421\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430\u00bb. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V10 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 640 \u043b. \u0441. (470 \u043a\u0412\u0442), \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c 565 \u041d\u00b7\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 6 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d, Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438: \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 3 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u043e 200 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 9 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 310 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435. \u00abHurac\u00e1n STO \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Lamborghini Squadra Corse: \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e Hurac\u00e1n Super Trofeo EVO, \u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a Hurac\u00e1n GT3 EVO, \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 "24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0414\u0430\u0439\u0442\u043e\u043d\u044b"\u00bb, \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0421\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0414\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438 (Stefano Domenicali), \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Automobili Lamborghini. \u00abHurac\u00e1n STO \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u043d \u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0442\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 Super Trofeo, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433, \u2014 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041c\u0430\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e \u0420\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438 (Maurizio Reggiani). \u2014 \u0412 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 Lamborghini \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f Super Trofeo \u0438 GT3. \u041d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0448\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u00bb. \u041e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c: \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c Lamborghini \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d. \u00ab\u0413\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0438\u0442\u044f \u0411\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0440\u0442 (Mitja Borkert), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Automobili Lamborghini. \u2014 \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c Hurac\u00e1n STO, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 Hurac\u00e1n, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0435\u00bb. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b, \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f Lamborghini, \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f Hurac\u00e1n STO, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u043e\u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. Hurac\u00e1n STO \u2014 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a Lamborghini, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Squadra Corse \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Centro Stile. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Squadra Corse: \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 Cofango \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u041a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442, \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Lamborghini \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Cofango \u2014 \u043e\u0442 \u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u00abcofano\u00bb (\u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442) \u0438 \u00abparafango\u00bb (\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f). \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438 Lamborghini Miura \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Sesto Elemento. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 Cofango \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c Cofango \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0432, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437-\u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a, \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Cofango \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c NACA \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e, \u0443\u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442 Super Trofeo EVO, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 (\u043c\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c) \u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a NACA, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e STO, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u043a \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 30%. \u041a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0441 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u00ab\u0410\u043a\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u00bb \u00ab\u0410\u043a\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432: \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u00ab\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u00ab\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0420\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b. \u0410\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0437\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044b \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430. \u0423\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 13%, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 CCM-R \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 Cofango, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0447\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0437-\u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0435, \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b. \u0410\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0423 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Hurac\u00e1n Performante \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 37%, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 53%. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 75% \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0441 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430, \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a Lamborghini \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0441\u044d\u043d\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0447-\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 25% \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Hurac\u00e1n STO, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0441 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 1 339 \u043a\u0433 \u2014 \u043d\u0430 43 \u043a\u0433 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c Hurac\u00e1n Performante, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435\u00a0 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 20% \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 Hurac\u00e1n Performante, \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0441 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Bridgestone Potenza \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u0445: \u043e\u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442 Lamborghini Squadra Corse \u2014 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0446\u0435 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u0421\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V10, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 640 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c 565 \u041d\u00b7\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 6 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 Hurac\u00e1n EVO \u0438 Super Trofeo. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0438, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 Lamborghini MagneRide 2.0 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0421\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0443, \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0414\u041d\u041a STO \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c: Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u044b\u0445. \u0422\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f ANIMA \u0422\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u2014 STO, Trofeo \u0438 Pioggia \u2014 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0443\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c STO \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 Lamborghini Veicolo Dinamica Integrata (LDVI) \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 (ESC) \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Trofeo \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 LDVI \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 ESC \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 ESC. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 (BTM) \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Pioggia (\u00ab\u0414\u043e\u0436\u0434\u044c\u00bb) \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0432\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b ABS \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044e \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 LDVI \u0441 \u044e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 CCM-R \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0414\u041d\u041a Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430. \u0422\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 Brembo CCM-R \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u00ab\u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b-1\u00bb, \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 CCM-R \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 CCB. \u0421\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 60% \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 25%, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2014 \u043d\u0430 7%. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445: \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0443\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 Hurac\u00e1n STO: \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Hurac\u00e1n STO, \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 Alcantara \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c Carbon skin, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c Lamborghini. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0414\u041d\u041a Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0448\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Akrapovi\u010d \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430 40% \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Hurac\u00e1n c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d. \u0421 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b LDVI, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442, \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Lamborghini UNICA. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Ad Personam, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043a \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 Hurac\u00e1n Super Trofeo, \u0434\u043b\u044f Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0438\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0438. \u0421\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043b\u0438\u0432\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u2014 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432 Blu Laufey \u0438 Arancio California \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 Hurac\u00e1n STO. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Lamborghini Hurac\u00e1n STO \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0411\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Lamborghini Hurac\u00e1n STO \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 22 554 500 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 (\u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u041d\u0414\u0421).