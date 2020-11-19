Вдохновлен гоночным треком, омологирован для городских дорог: новый Lamborghini Huracán STO

Вдохновлен гоночным треком, омологирован для городских дорог: новый Lamborghini Huracán STO
19 ноября 16:11 2020

Lamborghini представляет спортивный суперкар Lamborghini Huracán STO — Super Trofeo Omologata, омологированный для городских дорог

Суперспорткар вдохновлен созданными автоспортивным подразделением Squadra Corse версиями Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, участником моносерии
Super Trofeo, и Huracán GT3 EVO, трехкратным победителем марафона «24 часа Дайтоны» и двукратным победителем гонки «12 часов Себринга».

Оснащенный атмосферным двигателем V10 мощностью 640 л. с. (470 кВт), развивающим 565 Н·м крутящего момента при 6 500 об/мин, Huracán STO с задним приводом отличается впечатляющими динамическими характеристиками: суперспорткар разгоняется до 100 км/ч за 3 секунды и до 200 км/ч за 9 секунд, развивая максимальную скорость 310 км/ч. При этом он обладает характером настоящего гоночного болида. Благодаря выдающейся
аэродинамической эффективности, активному применению облегченных материалов, прозрачной системе рулевого управления и безупречным тормозным характеристикам, эмоции за рулем Huracán STO сравнимы с пилотированием гоночного болида на треке.

«Huracán STO воплощает в себе традиции автоспортивного подразделения Lamborghini Squadra Corse: он создан с применением тех же технологий, что Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, и с использованием уникальных разработок Huracán GT3 EVO, три раза подряд побеждавшего в гонке “24 часа Дайтоны”», — отметил Стефано Доменикали (Stefano Domenicali), председатель правления и исполнительный директор компании Automobili Lamborghini.

«Huracán STO — это безупречно сбалансированный легкий спортивный суперкар с совершенными аэродинамическими характеристиками. Он дарит те же невероятные ощущения, которые испытывают пилоты гонки Super Trofeo, и полностью готов к самым сложным гоночным трассам мира, но при этом омологирован для городских дорог, — добавляет главный технический директор Маурицио Реджани (Maurizio Reggiani). — В Huracán STO не просто использованы, а усовершенствованы многочисленные технические решения, созданные Lamborghini в области автоспорта для Super Trofeo и GT3. Находясь за рулем суперспорткара, способного ставить рекорды на гоночных трассах, но предназначенного для дорог общего пользования, чувствуешь себя пилотом гоночного болида».

Отражение непревзойденной аэродинамики и преимуществ облегченной конструкции в дизайне экстерьера

Huracán STO отличается полностью новым уникальным дизайном: для улучшения аэродинамических свойств суперкара неподражаемый профиль Lamborghini был модернизирован.

«Гоночные автомобили всегда выступают важным источником вдохновения, когда мы работаем над новым дизайном, — отмечает Митя Боркерт (Mitja Borkert), глава подразделения дизайна Automobili Lamborghini. — Каждая деталь Huracán STO, наделенная особой эстетикой, отражает передовые технологии успешных гоночных версий Huracán, примененные в новом суперспорткаре».

Все особенности Huracán STO напрямую связаны с требованиями аэродинамической эффективности и снижения массы, типичными для автоспорта. Принцип Lamborghini, согласно которому дизайн всегда следует за функциональностью, особенно актуален для Huracán STO, вдохновленного гоночными болидами, но омологированного для дорог общего пользования. Huracán STO — результат сотрудничества отдела исследований и разработок Lamborghini, автоспортивного подразделения Squadra Corse и подразделения дизайна Centro Stile. Благодаря совместной работе выдающихся экспертов каждая линия, каждый элемент суперкара совершенны как с точки зрения эстетики, так и производительности.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Максимальную аэродинамическую эффективность суперспорткару позволили достичь комплексные решения гоночных моделей Squadra Corse:

Элемент Cofango с воздуховодом, передним сплиттером и вентиляционными решетками

Капот, крылья и передний бампер составляют единый элемент, разработанный инженерами Lamborghini и получивший название Cofango — от итальянских слов «cofano» (капот) и «parafango» (крыло автомобиля). Источниками вдохновения для его создателей послужили Lamborghini Miura и более новая модель Sesto Elemento. Это решение не только облегчает конструкцию суперкара, но и позволяет экономить время, что так важно в гонках.

Новые воздуховоды на капоте увеличивают поток воздуха, проходящий через основной радиатор, для более эффективного охлаждения двигателя и дополнительно увеличивают прижимную силу. Помимо этого, в Cofango интегрирован новый передний сплиттер, направляющий поток воздуха под модернизированную конструкцию днища и на задний диффузор.

Благодаря особым формам Cofango воздушные потоки воздействуют на верхние области передних крыльев, где находятся вентиляционные решетки. Такое решение позволяет максимально увеличить потоки воздуха, выходящие из-под колесных арок, уменьшить давление внутри и увеличить прижимную силу в передней части кузова. Боковые поверхности Cofango направляют потоки воздуха вокруг передних колес, уменьшая аэродинамическое сопротивление.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Заднее крыло с воздухозаборником NACA

Новое заднее крыло, унаследованное от Super Trofeo EVO, позволило не только уменьшить вертикальную проекцию суперкара (мидель) и, соответственно, его лобовое сопротивление, но и увеличить прижимную силу сзади и общую аэродинамическую эффективность суперкара. Воздухозаборник NACA, интегрированный в заднее крыло STO, направляет потоки воздуха к двигателю, а благодаря укороченному воздуховоду потери статического давления сократились на 30%.

Крышка моторного отсека с воздухозаборником

Переосмысленная крышка моторного отсека оснащена интегрированным воздухозаборником, позволяющим увеличить эффективность охлаждения моторного отсека. Специальные дефлекторы, интегрированные непосредственно в каркас крышки, перенаправляют увеличенный поток воздуха от патрубка с учетом требований к охлаждению двигателя и выпускной системы.

«Акулий плавник»

«Акулий плавник» на крышке моторного отсека улучшает динамические характеристики Huracán STO и обеспечивает устойчивое прохождение поворотов: когда воздушный поток обтекает кузов суперкара под углом, «плавник» положительно воздействует на курсовую устойчивость за счет динамической разницы давления с двух его сторон. Кроме того, «плавник» помогает выравнивать поток воздуха, который обтекает крыло, дополнительно повышая его эффективность в поворотах.

Регулируемое заднее антикрыло

Благодаря простой регулировке нового антикрыла можно оптимизировать аэродинамические характеристики суперкара и изменять его лобовое сопротивление с учетом особенностей трассы. Антикрыло с прорезью и двойным аэродинамическим профилем позволяет установить передний профиль в одном из трех положений для увеличения прижимной силы в задней части суперспорткара. Уменьшение зазора между передним и задним профилями приводит к росту давления на верхнюю часть, увеличивая интенсивность и площадь всасывания воздуха в нижней части переднего профиля антикрыла. Благодаря этому аэродинамический баланс Huracán STO может регулироваться в диапазоне 13%, адаптируя аэродинамические характеристики к различным стилям и условиям вождения.

Охлаждение тормозной системы для лучшей производительности

Для охлаждения дисков и суппортов новых тормозов CCM-R предусмотрены новые охлаждающие воздуховоды, которые, наряду с вентиляционными решетками в Cofango, рассеивают горячий воздух, поступающий из-под передних колесных арок. В задней части кузова расположены дополнительные воздухозаборники, включая один на днище, и оптимизированные аэродинамические дефлекторы.

Аэродинамические характеристики

У Huracán STO самая высокая прижимная сила в своем классе и самая сбалансированная аэродинамика среди суперкаров с задним приводом, а превосходная аэродинамическая прижимная сила является ключевым фактором потрясающей маневренности при прохождении поворотов. По сравнению с моделью Huracán Performante общая аэродинамическая эффективность нового Huracán STO выросла на 37%, а прижимная сила
увеличилась на внушительные 53%.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Облегченная конструкция

Более 75% внешних панелей кузова Huracán STO созданы с применением углеродного волокна, что позволяет преобразовать несколько отдельных элеменов конструкции в единую деталь, повышая их прочность и снижая вес за счет отсутствия дополнительных крепежных элементов. Создавая задние крылья из углеволокна, инженеры отдела исследований и разработок Lamborghini опирались на свой многолетний опыт в области облегченных конструкций и применили технологию сэндвич-панелей, заимствованную из аэрокосмической промышленности. Такая технология позволяет использовать на 25% меньше углеволокна при производстве кузова Huracán STO, сохраняя при этом жесткость конструкции. Сухой вес Huracán STO составляет 1 339 кг — на 43 кг меньше, чем Huracán Performante, также  исполненный в облегченной конструкции.

Новый суперспорткар оснащен лобовым стеклом на 20% легче, чем у Huracán Performante, и магниевыми колесными дисками, обеспечивающими превосходные показатели соотношения мощности и массы, а также позволяющими еще больше уменьшить общий вес за счет отказа от легкосплавных алюминиевых дисков, сохранив при этом аналогичную прочность.

На магниевые колесные диски установлены разработанные эксклюзивно для Huracán STO шины Bridgestone Potenza в двух версиях: омологированные для дорог и гоночных трасс. Они созданы из инновационных материалов и имеют тщательно проработанное пятно контакта, благодаря чему улучшается управляемость и сцепление с дорожным полотном в широком диапазоне температур.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Двигатель от Lamborghini Squadra Corse — сердце Huracán STO

Запуск двигателя Huracán STO пробуждает в водителе настоящего пилота. Суперкар оснащен атмосферным двигателем V10, развивающим мощность 640 л. с. и выдающим 565 Н·м крутящего момента при 6 500 об/мин. Такой же силовой агрегат установлен на моделях Huracán EVO и Super Trofeo. Благодаря увеличенной ширине колеи, более жестким сайлентблокам, эксклюзивным стабилизаторам поперечной устойчивости и системе Lamborghini MagneRide 2.0 новый Huracán STO в полной мере позволяет почувствовать себя пилотом гоночного болида, обеспечивая при этом невероятный комфорт от вождения на городских дорогах. Перенастроенный двигатель обеспечивает улучшенную отзывчивость и передает спортивный дух автомобиля благодаря более прямой связи между педалью и выдаваемой мощностью, а также более резкому звуку на высоких оборотах. Скорость переключения передач была дополнительно увеличена для повышения быстродействия и большей отзывчивости коробки передач.

Система рулевого управления задними колесами с более прямым передаточным отношением рулевого механизма доработана, чтобы обеспечить максимально тесное взаимодействие между пилотом, суперспорткаром и трассой в условиях гонки, когда пилот полностью чувствует дорогу, мгновенно получая обратную связь от своего болида. Каждый элемент спортивной ДНК STO позволяет суперкару быстрее проходить повороты, гарантируя исключительную устойчивость и маневренность: Huracán STO подтверждает, что гонки выигрываются в поворотах, а не на прямых.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Три новых режима движения в системе управления и контроля ANIMA

Три новых режима — STO, Trofeo и Pioggia — раскрывают спортивный характер Huracán STO и предназначены для динамичного вождения. Заданный по умолчанию режим STO используется в обычных условиях и на извилистых дорогах. Все параметры высокотехнологичной системы управления динамическими характеристиками Lamborghini Veicolo Dinamica Integrata (LDVI) оптимизированы под любые дорожные условия и учитывают настройки подвески, обеспечивая комфортное вождение. Для получения абсолютного удовольствия за рулем активную электронную систему контроля курсовой устойчивости (ESC) можно отключить, при этом она по-прежнему будет помогать водителю.

Режим Trofeo оптимизирован для сухого асфальта и рекордных заездов на гоночных трассах. Система LDVI задействует весь динамический потенциал суперкара, используя особые стратегии перераспределения крутящего момента и тягового усилия для максимального ускорения на коротких прямых при включенной ESC или улучшения общего времени на круге в режиме выключенной ESC. Новый алгоритм мониторинга температуры тормозов (BTM) позволяет непрерывно контролировать температуру тормозной системы и контролировать ее износ на протяжении всего срока ее службы.

Режим Pioggia («Дождь») дает возможность оптимизировать характеристики антипробуксовочной системы, векторизации крутящего момента, подруливания задней оси и настройки системы ABS на мокром асфальте. При этом антипробуксовочная и тормозная системы настраиваются таким образом, чтобы свести к минимуму возможную потерю сцепления с дорогой и, соответствующее, снижение крутящего момента, а система LDVI с
ювелирной точностью оценивает, какой крутящий момент должен быть передан на мокрых поверхностях. При векторизации крутящего момента учитывается низкое сцепление с дорогой и обеспечивается лучшая маневренность и устойчивость при прохождении поворотов, а параметры подвески меняются для создания максимального сцепления и лучшего распределения нагрузки.

Новая тормозная система CCM-R

Спортивную ДНК Huracán STO подчеркивает и тормозная система суперкара. Тормоза Brembo CCM-R созданы на основе материалов, используемых в болидах «Формулы-1», и отличаются высочайшей износостойкостью, а диски CCM-R обладают в четыре раза более высокой теплопроводностью, чем традиционные CCB. Сопротивляемость тормозной системы механическим нагрузкам на 60% выше, при этом максимальная мощность торможения
увеличена на 25%, а показатель продольного замедления — на 7%. Это позволило добиться стабильного торможения в любых условиях: тормозная система настроена с уклоном на спортивность и обладает великолепной модуляцией, что дополнительно упрощает использование суперкара в условиях гоночного трека.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Интерьер Huracán STO: форма соответствует содержанию

Концепция облегченной конструкции, характерная для экстерьера Huracán STO, нашла свое воплощение и в интерьере спортивного суперкара. Его отличительной особенностью стал кокпит и спортивные сиденья из углеродного волокна. Отделка салона выполнена из материала Alcantara в сочетании с инновационным материалом Carbon skin, разработанным Lamborghini. Традиционные коврики, дверные панели и замки были заменены углепластиком.

Спортивная ДНК Huracán STO считывается также в задней дуге с четырехточечными ремнями безопасности и благодаря новому переднему багажному отсеку для хранения шлема. Задняя арка безопасности разработана в сотрудничестве с компанией Akrapovič и изготовлена из титанового сплава, что позволило сделать ее на 40% легче аналогов из нержавеющей стали.

Интерфейс мультимедийной системы Huracán c сенсорным дисплеем обновлен. С его помощью происходит управление такими функциями суперкара, как индикация режима вождения, текущее состояние системы LDVI, показатели давления воздуха в шинах и температура тормозов. Телеметрическая система с широкими возможностями подключения позволяет, в случае вождения Huracán STO на гоночном треке, контролировать и фиксировать собственные показатели, а затем анализировать собранные данные в приложении Lamborghini UNICA.

Благодаря программе Ad Personam, которая предлагает широчайшие возможности персонализации экстерьера и интерьера суперкаров, владельцам Huracán STO доступно почти безграничное количество комбинаций цветов, вариантов отделки и множество виниловых наклеек в спортивном стиле. Как и для гоночного суперкара Huracán Super Trofeo, для Huracán STO предусмотрена возможность персонализировать ливреи. Со старта продаж
ливрея суперспорткара будет в двухцветном исполнении — сочетание оттенков Blu Laufey и Arancio California отражают молодой и спортивный характер Huracán STO.

Новый Lamborghini Huracán STO будет передан первым клиентам на российском рынке осенью 2021 года.

Базовая стоимость Lamborghini Huracán STO на российском рынке составит 22 554 500 рублей (включая НДС).

