Mitsubishi представляет радикально обновлённый Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433 Eclipse Cross \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c (PHEV), \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 ECLIPSE CROSS \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0410\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435, \u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 PHEV \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0432 \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0412 \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430; \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434 Eclipse Cross PHEV \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0435\u0442. "\u0421 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 ECLIPSE CROSS, \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0438\u0445 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c, \u00ad \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u041c\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0423\u044d\u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 MMC, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e ECLIPSE CROSS. \u2013 \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u00ab\u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) MITSUBISHI MOTORS \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438". \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a ECLIPSE CROSS \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041d\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Mitsubishi \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. ECLIPSE CROSS \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 Mitsubishi Dynamic Shield, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b ECLIPSE CROSS \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u044f\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043b\u043e-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0414\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0451\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d ECLIPSE CROSS \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u043b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f 8-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Mitsubishi connect \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u042d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u043d \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a. \u0421\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430 PHEV \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041e\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 OUTLANDER PHEV, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c ECLIPSE CROSS \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430 \u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 PHEV 4WD \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0443 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 ECLIPSE CROSS. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 PHEV \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 2,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f MIVEC \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435, \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0448\u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 PHEV \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438: EV, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430. \u0422\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 1500 \u0412\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0451\u043c\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u043e\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0431\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 10 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 "\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c-\u0434\u043e\u043c". \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 ECLIPSE CROSS \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0441 1,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c MIVEC \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f MIVEC, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0412 \u043d\u0451\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445, \u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0431\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u044f\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 (CVT) \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 ECLIPSE CROSS \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 S-AWC MITSUBISHI MOTORS \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 MacPherson \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 Eclipse CROSS \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b S-AWC \u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0421\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c, \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 ECLIPSE CROSS \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044e Good Design Award \u0432 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044e RJC Car of the Year \u0432 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443.