Mitsubishi представляет радикально обновлённый Eclipse Cross
16 октября 12:11 2020

Mitsubishi представила рестайлинг Eclipse Cross с современным и ярким внешним видом настоящего внедорожника, отточенной управляемостью и повышенным уровнем комфорта

Кроме того, у модели появится версия с подключаемым гибридным силовым агрегатом (PHEV), доступная на отдельных рынках для покупателей, ценящих экологичность.

Новый бензиновый ECLIPSE CROSS впервые будет запущен в Австралии и Новой Зеландии в ноябре, а вариант PHEV будет доступен в 2021 году. Предварительные заказы на обе версии уже стартовали с сегодняшнего дня в Японии, модель появится там позже в этом году. В Северной Америке бензиновая модель дебютирует в первом квартале 2021 года; в настоящее время планов на выход Eclipse Cross PHEV на этот рынок нет.

“С того дня, как мы начали переосмысливать новый ECLIPSE CROSS, мы хотели усовершенствовать дорожные характеристики и экологичность, сочетав их с выдающимся стилем, который выведет этот кроссовер на новый уровень, ­ заявил Минору Уэхара, Главный специалист MMC, ответственный за разработку нового ECLIPSE CROSS. – Помимо современного экстерьера и удобного, «умного» интерьера, легендарная система Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) MITSUBISHI MOTORS гарантирует, что у водителя всегда всё будет под контролем в любом путешествии”.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Обновлённый дизайн

Внешний облик ECLIPSE CROSS отличается значительными улучшениями стиля, создавая привлекательный внешний вид современного кроссовера. Ни один автомобиль Mitsubishi ещё не был так продуман с точки зрения дизайна. ECLIPSE CROSS выводит стиль марки на новый уровень. В результате получился автомобиль, точные и плавные линии которого делают его мощным, респектабельным и таким уникальным.

Передняя часть является продолжением и эволюцией фирменной концепции Mitsubishi Dynamic Shield, отражающей силу и безопасность. Новый бампер и обновленная компоновка головного света делают внешний вид автомобиля смелым и динамичным.

Обтекаемый силуэт находит продолжение и в обновлённой двери багажника и заднего стекла, придавая кроссоверу более премиальный стиль, улучшая обзор и завершая свежий запоминающийся облик автомобиля.

Трехмерные задние фары ECLIPSE CROSS расширяются вверх и внутрь и делают облик более внушительным. Новая дверь багажника имеет резко очерченный шестиугольный дизайн, сочетая элегантность с мощью и надежностью истинного кроссовера.

Внутри салона новый черный интерьер с серебряными вставками и светло-серыми кожаными сиденьями создают более утонченный стиль. Дверные планки гармонируют с цветом сидений, подчёркивая качество отделки и утонченный стиль. Салон ECLIPSE CROSS всегда не только впечатлял дизайном, но был и очень комфортным для водителя и пассажиров, а новые изменения сделают его ещё более привлекательным и респектабельным.

Новая 8-дюймовая аудиосистема Mitsubishi connect входит в стандартную комплектацию, она дает водителю возможность лучше считывать информацию и облегчает управление. Экран был перемещен ближе к водителю и пассажиру переднего сиденья для удобства использования. Теперь он включает в себя поворотные регуляторы для выбора уровня громкость и других настроек. Сенсорная панель, которая ранее использовалась для некоторых функций, была удалена, чтобы обеспечить больше пространства на центральной консоли.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Разработанный с заботой об экологии и динамичности

Новейшее дополнение силового агрегата PHEV оптимизирует энергоэффективность и обеспечивает плавное вождение. Опираясь на успех OUTLANDER PHEV, самого продаваемого в мире подключаемого гибридного автомобиля, в новом ECLIPSE CROSS использована та же двухмоторная система PHEV 4WD с модификациями, соответствующими размеру и весу шасси ECLIPSE CROSS. Уникальное PHEV решение состоит из одного переднего и одного заднего мощного электродвигателя, аккумуляторной батареи большой емкости и 2,4-литрового двигателя MIVEC с односкоростной планетарной передачей, что обеспечивает быстрое, бесшумное, но мощное ускорение, уникальное для электромобилей.

Для версии PHEV система автоматически выбирает один из трех режимов в соответствии с различными дорожными условиями: EV, последовательная гибридная тяга или параллельная гибридная тяга. Тяговая батарея также может быть использована в качестве надежного источника электроэнергии для отдыха на открытом воздухе или в чрезвычайных ситуациях, поскольку она обеспечивает до 1500 Вт мощности от разъёма в автомобиле. Когда автомобиль полностью заряжен и заправлен топливом, он может снабжать энергией домохозяйство в течение 10 дней через систему “автомобиль-дом”.

Как и в предыдущем поколении, новый ECLIPSE CROSS также будет доступен с 1,5-литровым турбированным четырехцилиндровым двигателем MIVEC с непосредственным впрыском топлива. Изменения коснулись и двигателя MIVEC, который стал полностью алюминиевым, для снижения веса. В нём найден идеальный баланс таких, казалось бы, разных приоритетов, как мощность и эффективность.

Использование компактного турбокомпрессора снижает расход топлива, но также и минимизирует турбояму для более ориентированного на водителя ощущения от вождения, в то время как комбинация прямого впрыска топлива и турбонаддува обеспечивает большую эффективность на всех дорогах и оборотах двигателя. В паре с восьмидиапазонной спортивной бесступенчатой коробкой передач (CVT) новый ECLIPSE CROSS оптимизирует динамику движения, а также обеспечивает низкий расход топлива.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Внушающее уверенность удовольствие от вождения

Система S-AWC MITSUBISHI MOTORS обеспечивает стабильность и точность в управлении, что дает водителям уверенность в том, что они легко справятся с дорожными условиями. Пружины передней стойки MacPherson и задней многорычажной подвески были тщательно настроены. В сочетании с увеличенными амортизаторами задней подвески Eclipse CROSS повышает производительность системы S-AWC и значительно повышает маневренность.

Сочетая универсальность внедорожника со смелым, узнаваемым дизайном, предыдущее поколение ECLIPSE CROSS завоевало множество наград в мире, включая премию Good Design Award в 2018 году и премию RJC Car of the Year в 2019 году.

