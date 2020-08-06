Росстандарт информирует об отзыве 445 автомобилей Porsche

\u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 (\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442) \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Porsche \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u00bb, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Porsche \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442\u00a0445\u00a0\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00a0Porsche Cayenne Turbo (9YA), Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid (9YA),\u00a0\u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u00a0\u0441 21 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e 3 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430,\u00a0\u0441 VIN-\u043a\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0435. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0442\u0435\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u0423\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432, \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0438\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0438\/\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c VIN-\u043a\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0435\u043c (\u0444\u0430\u0439\u043b \u0432\u043e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u00ab\u0414\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b\u00bb), \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u00a0\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u00a0\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 Auto.ru (\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u042f\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441). \u0418\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445\u00a0\u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0435. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442, \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432.