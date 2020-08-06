Росстандарт информирует об отзыве 445 автомобилей Porsche

Росстандарт информирует об отзыве 445 автомобилей Porsche
06 августа 13:11 2020

Федеральное агентство по техническому регулированию и метрологии (Росстандарт) информирует о согласовании программ мероприятий по проведению добровольного отзыва транспортных средств марки Porsche

Программа мероприятий представлена ООО «Порше Руссланд», являющимся официальным представителем изготовителя Porsche на российском рынке.

Отзыву подлежат 445 автомобилей Porsche Cayenne Turbo (9YA), Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid (9YA), изготовленных в период с 21 февраля 2018 года по 3 декабря 2019 года, с VIN-кодами согласно приложению.

Причиной отзыва транспортных средств является недостаточная термическая стойкость компонентов в быстроразъемном соединении подающего топливопровода. Существует вероятность появления запаха топлива при очень высоких температурах в моторном отсеке. Кроме того, нельзя полностью исключить возможности утечки и возгорания топлива.

Уполномоченные представители изготовителей ООО «Порше Руссланд» проинформируют владельцев автомобилей, подпадающих под отзыв, путем рассылки писем и/или по телефону о необходимости предоставить транспортное средство в ближайший дилерский центр для проведения ремонтных работ.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Одновременно владельцы могут самостоятельно, не дожидаясь сообщения уполномоченного дилера, определить, подпадает ли их транспортное средство под отзыв. Для этого необходимо сопоставить VIN-код собственного автомобиля с прилагаемым перечнем (файл во вкладке «Документы»), либо воспользоваться интерактивным поиском.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

Кроме того, узнать о наличии автомобиля в отзывной программе можно с помощью специального сервиса на сайте Auto.ru (проект компании Яндекс). Исходная информация для размещения на данном сервисе передается Росстандартом в рамках соответствующего соглашения.

Если автомобиль подпадает под отзывную программу, владельцу такого автомобиля необходимо связаться с ближайшим дилерским центром и согласовать время визита.

На всех транспортных средствах будет заменен подающий топливопровод в моторном отсеке.

Как сообщает Росстандарт, все работы будут осуществляться бесплатно для владельцев.

