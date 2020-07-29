Тьерри Боллоре объявлен новым глобальным генеральным директором Jaguar Land Rover

Тьерри Боллоре объявлен новым глобальным генеральным директором Jaguar Land Rover
29 июля 14:11 2020

Председатель правления Tata Sons, Tata Motors и Jaguar Land Rover господин Чандрасекаран (Chandrasekaran) объявил, что Тьерри Боллоре (Thierry Bolloré)  назначен на должность глобального генерального директора Jaguar Land Rover, начиная с 10 сентября 2020 года

Натараджан Чандрасекаран:

«Я рад приветствовать Тьерри в Jaguar Land Rover. Как топ-менеджер международного масштаба и бизнес-лидер с огромным опытом, Тьерри внесет свой вклад в развитие компании, занимая одну из самых уважаемых позиций в отрасли».

Являясь авторитетным экспертом в автомобильном бизнесе, господин Боллоре ранее занимал должность генерального директора Groupe Renault, а также был на руководящих постах в Faurecia – глобальном поставщике автомобильных компонентов.

Тьерри Боллоре:

«Компания Jaguar Land Rover известна во всем мире своим несравненным наследием, изысканным дизайном автомобилей и развитым инженерным направлением. Для меня будет честью управлять этой фантастической компанией в самое непростое для нашего поколения время. Сотрудники Jaguar Land Rover отличаются своей страстью и силой духа, и именно они являются движущей силой успеха. Я очень воодушевлен, присоединяясь к команде, чтобы продолжить формировать будущее этой культовой компании».

Jaguar Land Rover

Тьерри Боллоре назначен на должность глобального генерального директора Jaguar Land Rover

Вступая в новую должность, господин Боллоре сменит профессора сэра Ральфа Шпета, который станет вице-председателем правления без исполнительных полномочий, о чем было объявлено ранее.

Натараджан Чандрасекаран:

«Я хочу поблагодарить Ральфа за десятилетие выдающихся свершений и лидерства Jaguar Land Rover и приветствовать его на новой позиции в дополнение к занимаемой им сейчас должности в совете директоров Tata Sons».

