Тьерри Боллоре объявлен новым глобальным генеральным директором Jaguar Land Rover

\u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Tata Sons, Tata Motors \u0438 Jaguar Land Rover \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0427\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d (Chandrasekaran) \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0422\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438 \u0411\u043e\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0435 (Thierry Bollor\u00e9) \u00a0\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Jaguar Land Rover, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 10 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0436\u0430\u043d \u0427\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d: \u00ab\u042f \u0440\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0422\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438 \u0432 Jaguar Land Rover. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043f-\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440 \u0441 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0422\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438\u00bb. \u042f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435, \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0411\u043e\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Groupe Renault, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0432 Faurecia \u2013 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438 \u0411\u043e\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0435: \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Jaguar Land Rover \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Jaguar Land Rover \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430. \u042f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u043e\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438\u00bb. \u0412\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0411\u043e\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u044d\u0440\u0430 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0430 \u0428\u043f\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0439, \u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u041d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0436\u0430\u043d \u0427\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d: \u00ab\u042f \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Jaguar Land Rover \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 Tata Sons\u00bb.