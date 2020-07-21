Новый Ford Transit для охотников и рыболовов

Новый Ford Transit для охотников и рыболовов
21 июля 11:11 2020

Ford представляет новую специальную версию автомобиля Ford Transit для охоты и рыбалки

Автомобиль, продуманный до мелочей – от наружных деталей до багажного отсека, – идеально подойдет любителям активных видов отдыха.

Охота и рыбалка – одни из самых популярных мужских хобби, требующие, помимо снаряжения, наличие качественного, практичного и оборудованного автомобиля большой вместимости. Инженеры Ford Sollers и сертифицированного партнера – кузовостроителя «СТ Алабуга» учли все эти нюансы при разработке Ford Transit в версии для охоты и рыбалки.

Специальная версия построена на базе грузопассажирского Ford Transit полной массой 3500 кг. Автомобиль оснащен 2,2-литровым дизельный двигателем мощностью125 л.с., механической 6-ступенчатой коробкой передач и доступен к заказу с полным или передним приводом. На автомобиль получен ОТТС, что сокращает срок изготовления и поставки автомобиля владельцу.

Ford Transit для охоты и рыбалки разделен на 3 части: кабина водителя с двухместным сиденьем пассажира, пассажирский отсек с двумя трехместными диванами и грузовое отделение.

Ford Transit

Экстерьер автомобиля доработан и включает в себя: силовой обвес кузова (передний, задний и боковые отбойники); лафет крепления лебедки с усилением лонжеронов; лебедку с управлением из салона и выключением массы; экспедиционный багажник над крышей; лестницу на задней двери для подъема на крышу; противотуманные фары, 5 дополнительных прожекторов в передней части экспедиционного багажника; светодиодные светильники для освещения площадки у задних дверей в пластиковых корпусах. Кузов автомобиля дополнительно обработан от коррозии.

Ford Transit

Пассажирский отсек рассчитан на 6 человек и состоит из двух трехместных диванов. Для удобства пассажиров предусмотрены: стол между сиденьями по левому борту; дополнительная тепло- и шумоизоляция; дополнительный испаритель от штатного кондиционера; низкая перегородка между кабиной водителя и рабочим отсеком; автономный отопитель Eberspaher Airtronic на 4 кВт. Освещение пассажирского отсека автомобиля состоит из дежурной светодиодной ленты в алюминиевом профиле (работает в 2х режимах – открывание двери и принудительное включение), а также светильника подсветки подножки.

Ford Transit

В состав грузового отделения входят: металлический ящик-сейф для оружия и патронов; бак с водой для мытья рук, выполненный из коррозионностойкого материала, кран выведен на правую распашную дверь; две полки под инвентарь из алюминиевого профиля, с возможностью регулировки по высоте; два светодиодных светильника 12В. Внутри грузового отсека на распашных дверях закреплены топор, лопата, а также ножовка по дереву. В комплект также входят 20-ти литровая экспедиционная канистра и зимняя резина на дисках.

Ford Transit

Производство Ford Transit налажено на заводе Ford Sollers в Елабуге по технологии полного цикла, что позволяет предлагать российским покупателям современный продукт, адаптированный к эксплуатации в российских условиях, по конкурентной цене. Линейка базовых версий включает цельнометаллический фургон, автобус и шасси, автомобили доступны к заказу с тремя вариантами длины базы, двумя вариантами высоты крыши и всеми типами привода, включая полный. На сегодняшний день полная гамма специальных версий автомобилей на базе Ford Transit насчитывает 141 различную модификацию специального и социального назначения и продолжает пополняться.

3 комментария

  1. Алексей Филиппов
    21 июля, 11:26 #1 Алексей Филиппов

    Это салон “Ривьера”, который ставят десятки ателье. Из-за перегородки между салоном и кузовом он обязан иметь тип “грузовой”, а значит не проходить в каркас Москвы, а скорее и в центр. Никакой проходимости у транзита и близко нет. Прикрутили чуток стали марки ХРЖ к очень слабому кузову, китайские диодные фонарики по 10 Вт, “отключение массы лебедки” (это понятно тем, кто сам ставил лебедки, там нельзя отключить “массу”, только плюс) и пошли искать лохов.

    • Михаил Отрешко
      21 июля, 11:56 Михаил Отрешко

      Алексей Филиппов Согласен. Бестолковая машина получилась. Перегородка багажного отделения, тоже нахрен не нужна. Только изуродовали практичность автомобиля, для возможностей по погрузке и перевозки. Достаточно было полного привода и салона трансформера, а-ля, кросс-бус получился бы для лёгкого бездорожья, а экстремальным охотникам и рыболовам, всё равно нужен полноценный внедорожник с рамой, мостами и понижайкой.

  2. Sergio Sochi
    21 июля, 12:01 #2 Sergio Sochi

    AMSRUS -Дилетанты

