Новый Ford Transit для охотников и рыболовов

Ford \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Ford Transit \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0445\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0431\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439 - \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430, - \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430. \u041e\u0445\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0431\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0445\u043e\u0431\u0431\u0438, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Ford Sollers \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u00ab\u0421\u0422 \u0410\u043b\u0430\u0431\u0443\u0433\u0430\u00bb \u0443\u0447\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u044e\u0430\u043d\u0441\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 Ford Transit \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0445\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0431\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e Ford Transit \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439 3500 \u043a\u0433. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d 2,2-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e125 \u043b.\u0441., \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 6-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d \u041e\u0422\u0422\u0421, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443. Ford Transit \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0445\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0431\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 3 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438: \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f: \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0432\u0435\u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 (\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0431\u043e\u0439\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438); \u043b\u0430\u0444\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0431\u0435\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043b\u043e\u043d\u0436\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432; \u043b\u0435\u0431\u0435\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b; \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0439; \u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0443; \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b, 5 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430; \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0430\u0445. \u041a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 6 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b: \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443; \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e- \u0438 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f; \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430; \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c; \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Eberspaher Airtronic \u043d\u0430 4 \u043a\u0412\u0442. \u041e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0435 (\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 2\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0445 - \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435), \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0436\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442: \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044f\u0449\u0438\u043a-\u0441\u0435\u0439\u0444 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432; \u0431\u0430\u043a \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u044b\u0442\u044c\u044f \u0440\u0443\u043a, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044c; \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435; \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 12\u0412. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440, \u043b\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0436\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0443. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 20-\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Ford Transit \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Ford Sollers \u0432 \u0415\u043b\u0430\u0431\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0441 \u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 Ford Transit \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 141 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f.