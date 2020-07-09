Opel заново изобрел свою фирменную эмблему

\u0421 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Mokka Opel \u0437\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 Opel Vizor, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Pure Panel. \u041d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Mokka \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c Opel. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u00ab\u041e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435 Opel \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u2013 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u044e Opel. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b. \u0412 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u00abOpel\u00bb \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u044f\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u044e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f Opel \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c Opel Vizor, \u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 Opel, \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0441. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Opel \u0441 1963 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f. \u0421 1970 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0432 1987 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0430 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043a \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443. \u0421 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Opel \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Mokka Opel \u0437\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f.