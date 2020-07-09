Opel заново изобрел свою фирменную эмблему

Opel заново изобрел свою фирменную эмблему
09 июля 15:11 2020

С выпуском второго поколения Mokka Opel заново открывает бренд

Новая модель первой получила фирменный элемент Opel Vizor, который впредь будет определять новые черты бренда, а также полностью цифровой кокпит нового поколения Pure Panel. Название модели Mokka в новом стиле теперь располагается в центре крышки багажника под логотипом Opel. Дизайн легендарного логотипа был усовершенствован и отныне он украсит все будущие модели немецкого бренда.

«Окружность в эмблеме Opel стала более фактурной, такой стиль более выразительно подчеркивает фирменный элемент – молнию Opel. Все детали имеют очень четкие контуры. В нижнюю часть окружности интегрирована надпись «Opel» – подобно изящной гравировке на ювелирном украшении. Это подчеркивает немецкую точность. Мы сделали логотип Opel главным элементом Opel Vizor, а в задней части автомобиля разместили ее по центру над названием модели», – говорит главный дизайнер Opel, Марк Адамс.

Opel Mokka

Фото: обновленный Opel Mokka

Расположенная по центру окружности молния украшает все модели Opel с 1963 года. В зависимости от автомобиля и года выпуска эмблема может немного отличаться. С 1970 года были введены четкие правила дизайна для всех подразделений компании.

Впервые этот корпоративный дизайн был переработан в 1987 году. В новом тысячелетии произошли дополнительные обновления, в результате которых молния стала трехмерной, а логотип бренда и название модели автомобиля расположились ближе друг к другу.

С 2016 года модели Opel украшала хромированная молния. Текущий логотип компании, был разработан летом 2017 года и выполнен в современном плоском дизайне. В новом Mokka Opel заново изобрел свой легендарный логотип.

Opel Mokka

Фото: обновленный Opel Mokka

1 комментарий

  1. Леонид Пацкевич
    09 июля, 16:33 #1 Леонид Пацкевич

    Видать, исходники потеряли )

