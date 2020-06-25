Обновленный Jaguar I-PACE: информационно-развлекательная система и ускоренная зарядка

Обновленный Jaguar I-PACE: информационно-развлекательная система и ускоренная зарядка
25 июня 16:11 2020

Первый в мире премиальный полностью электрический динамичный кроссовер Jaguar I-PACE теперь предлагает новую быстродействующую интуитивно понятную информационно-развлекательную систему и возможность ускоренной зарядки, что делает владение и управление электромобилем как никогда легким и удобным

С момента своей премьеры Jaguar I-PACE завоевал более 80 международных наград, включая звания «Лучший автомобиль года», «Лучший автомобильный дизайн года» и «Лучший зеленый автомобиль года» премии World Car Awards 2019 Полученные титулы закрепили за Jaguar статус бренда, который вышел за рамки существующих стандартов и создал первый и лучший электрический автомобиль в своем сегменте.

Благодаря расположенным на каждой оси двум электромоторам, разработанным Jaguar Land Rover, суммарной мощностью 400 л.с. и 696 Н*м крутящего момента, алюминиевому кузову и низкому центру тяжести, Jaguar I-PACE предлагает непревзойденную комбинацию преимуществ полного привода, утонченности, роскоши и маневренности наряду с выдающимся запасом хода и удобством ежедневной эксплуатации.

Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: Jaguar I-PACE

Jaguar I-PACE: краткий обзор

Jaguar I-PACE теперь предлагает еще больше инновационных решений, делающих жизнь владельца электромобиля легче и интереснее, чем когда-либо. Это первая модель Jaguar, получившая новую информационно-развлекательную систему Pivi Pro. Она проста в использовании, как обычный смартфон, при этом отличается быстродействием и мгновенным откликом. Система оснащена усовершенствованной навигацией, которая показывает расположение ближайших зарядных станций, стоимость и длительность зарядки (будет доступно в зависимости от рынка).

Также Jaguar I-PACE теперь стандартно оснащается бортовым зарядным устройством мощностью 11 кВт, что позволит владельцам, имеющим доступ к источнику трехфазного электропитания, воспользоваться преимуществами ускоренной зарядки. При подключении к настенной зарядной станции мощностью 11 кВт за один час можно увеличить запас хода электромобиля на 53 км (по циклу WLTP)1, в то время как полная зарядка батареи с нулевого значения занимает теперь всего 8,6 часов, что идеально подходит для зарядки автомобиля ночью возле дома.

Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: Jaguar I-PACE

Клиентам на рынках стран с однофазными источниками электропитания, использующим настенные зарядные станции мощностью 7 кВт, также доступны конкурентоспособные возможности зарядки – за один час можно поднять уровень заряда батареи, достаточный для поездки на 35 км, а полная зарядка занимает около 14 часов. В ходе дальних поездок можно пополнить уровень энергии, достаточный для преодоления расстояния в 63 км, всего за 15 минут с помощью 50-киловаттной зарядной станции. При зарядке от станции мощностью 100 кВт столько же времени потребуется, чтобы увеличить запас хода на 127 км.

Здоровье и комфорт водителя и пассажиров остаются важнейшим приоритетом для Jaguar. В связи с этим система ионизации воздуха в салоне теперь оснащена воздушным фильтром класса PM2.5, способным отфильтровывать сверхмалые частицы и аллергены, причем еще до начала поездки.

Дизайн экстерьера теперь предлагает отделку решетки радиатора в цвете Atlas Grey, а клиенты получили возможность выбора из расширенной палитры доступных цветов кузова и новых вариантов дизайна колесных дисков. Также для всех версий Jaguar I-PACE теперь опционально доступен новый роскошный пакет отделки Bright Pack.

Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: Jaguar I-PACE

Алан Фолькертс (Alan Volkaerts), директор модельной линейки Jaguar I-PACE: «Когда мы разрабатывали Jaguar I-PACE, мы хотели, чтобы он стал самым желанным электромобилем в мире, чтобы он продемонстрировал, на что способен бренд Jaguar в области электрических технологий. И я думаю, нам удалось достичь этих амбициозных целей. Теперь мы внесли ряд усовершенствований, предложив новую информационно-развлекательную систему, возможность зарядки трехфазным током и ряд других технологических решений, дающих новые преимущества и для водителя, и для пассажиров. Мы также немного актуализировали дизайн, выполнив решетку радиатора в цвете Atlas Grey и представив опциональный пакет Bright Pack. Jaguar I-PACE является первым полностью электрическим премиальным кроссовером, и каждое новое изменение только укрепляет его лидерство в своем классе».

Jaguar I-PACE: подробности

Быстрее, интеллектуальнее, с усовершенствованными возможностями связи

Новая информационно-развлекательная система Pivi Pro является центральным элементом просторного, роскошного салона Jaguar I-PACE. 12,3-дюймовая виртуальная приборная панель высокого разрешения, 10- и 5-дюймовые верхний и нижний сенсорные экраны, многофункциональные тактильные вращающиеся органы управления соответствуют четкой, чистой и современной графике, гарантируя приятную и интуитивно понятную работу с таким интерфейсом.

Вдохновленная опытом использования смартфона, система Pivi Pro проста в управлении. Мощный процессор и функция быстрого запуска обеспечивают мгновенную готовность системы к работе. Благодаря встроенной резервной батарее, загрузка навигации занимает буквально считанные секунды.

Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: салон Jaguar I-PACE

Новая, интуитивно понятная структура основного меню делает использование навигационной системы предельно простым, обеспечивая доступ к наиболее часто используемым функциям в одно касание непосредственно с главного экрана. Усовершенствованная навигация позволяет вдвое сократить количество действий, необходимых, чтобы задать пункт назначения. Теперь у пользователей появилась возможность перемещать и увеличивать изображение карты на экране при помощи пальцев – как на обычном смартфоне.

Для Jaguar I-PACE теперь в качестве опции доступна панель для беспроводной зарядки мобильных устройств – она размещается под «парящей» центральной консолью. Беспроводная зарядка также усиливает сигнал телефона. Пакет Smartphone Pack с поддержкой Apple CarPlay входит в стандартное оснащение автомобиля, как и технология Bluetooth, предлагающая возможность подключения двух телефонов одновременно, гарантируя, что владелец всегда будет оставаться на связи. Пакет Smartphone Pack также по умолчанию включает в себя поддержку платформы Android Auto.

Клиентам больше нет необходимости беспокоиться об интернет-трафике или покупке SIM-карты. Теперь Jaguar I-PACE оснащается двойным модемом со встроенной SIM-картой (технология eSIM) с тарифным планом 4G, обеспечивающим одновременное обновление в режиме реального времени карт, информации о погоде, календаря, данных о дорожной обстановке.

Новая информационно-развлекательная система Pivi Pro поможет владельцу добраться до нужного пункта назначения за меньшее время и с меньшими усилиями. Навигация использует алгоритмы самообучения для оптимизации маршрутов. Система голосовых подсказок сохраняет молчание, когда понимает, что водитель движется по знакомой ему местности. Благодаря функции беспроводного обновления программного обеспечения (SOTA) навигационные карты всегда будут предлагать только актуальную информацию.

Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: Jaguar I-PACE

Стивен Боултер (Stephen Boulter), главный инженер I-PACE: «Информационно-развлекательная система Pivi Pro упрощает использование общественной сети зарядных станций. Помимо того, что она показывает их расположение, она также информирует о доступности зарядки, ее стоимости и продолжительности. Мы знаем, что большинство клиентов заряжают свои I-PACE дома, но мы хотели максимально упростить для них этот процесс и в ходе поездок. И наша новая информационно-развлекательная система сделала это возможным».

Pivi Pro способна при необходимости автоматически добавлять зарядные станции в маршрут. При этом система выбирает наиболее удобные станции, чтобы сократить общее время поездки. В длительных путешествиях Pivi Pro также показывает водителю прогнозируемый остаточный уровень зарядки по прибытии в каждую точку на маршруте.

Системы помощи водителю и забота о здоровье

Jaguar I-PACE спроектирован так, чтобы обеспечить самый высокий уровень безопасности для клиентов и их семей. Электрический кроссовер получил высший рейтинг (пять звезд) в испытаниях на безопасность по стандартам EuroNCAP.

Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: Jaguar I-PACE

Передовые цифровые технологии помогают водителям и другим участникам дорожного движения. Обзор автомобиля значительно улучшен благодаря новой 3D-системе кругового обзора, которая выводит на центральный сенсорный экран 360-градусное цифровое панорамное изображение пространства вокруг автомобиля, включая потенциально опасные объекты.

Зеркало заднего вида ClearSight улучшает видимость и повышает уровень удобства, давая водителю беспрепятственный обзор пространства за автомобилем, даже если на заднем ряду разместились три пассажира или 656-литровый багажный отсек полностью заполнен.

Система ClearSight использует широкоугольную камеру заднего вида, изображение с которой выводится на экран высокого разрешения, встроенный в безрамочное зеркало заднего вида. Маленький тумблер на зеркале позволяет водителю мгновенно переключаться между обычным зеркалом и изображением с камеры.

Аккуратно встроенная в антенный модуль на крыше автомобиля камера высокого разрешения работает в любых условиях, в том числе при слабом освещении. Она получила защитную окантовку и гидрофобное покрытие, что позволяет защищать объектив от воды и поддерживать его максимально возможную чистоту.

Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: Jaguar I-PACE

Водители и пассажиры смогут оценить работу усовершенствованной интеллектуальной и энергоэффективной системы климат-контроля, которая обеспечивает прогрев или охлаждение до четырех независимых зон. Система ионизации воздуха в салоне, предназначенная для уничтожения аллергенов, также получила систему фильтрации, способную улавливать мельчайшие частицы – в том числе частицы класса РМ2.5 – для защиты здоровья и повышения уровня комфорта пассажиров. Еще одним важным преимуществом новой системы фильтрации воздуха является возможность использования системы предварительного кондиционирования (которая оптимизирует температуру батареи) во время зарядки, что позволяет очистить салон от аллергенов и мельчайших частиц еще до начала поездки.

Расширенный выбор для клиентов

В дополнение к отделке решетки радиатора в цвете Atlas Grey в качестве опции для любой из версий Jaguar I-PACE предлагается новый роскошный пакет Bright Pack. Он включает в себя элементы, подчеркивающие красивый дизайн кроссовера: обрамление решетки радиатора в цвете Noble Chrome, покрытие Atlas Grey для корпусов наружных зеркал и заднего диффузора, окантовку окон Satin Chrome. Опциональный пакет Black Pack теперь дополнен бейджами с глянцевой черной отделкой на двери багажного отделения автомобиля.

Обновленная цветовая палитра кузова включает такие цвета как Caldera Red, Portofino Blue и Eiger Grey. Также доступен более широкий выбор вариантов дизайна колесных дисков – впервые для I-PACE предлагаются 19-дюймовые диски, которые на отдельных рынках станут стандартным оснащением комплектации S вместо ранее предлагавшихся 18-дюймовых колесных дисков3.

Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: Jaguar I-PACE

Водитель и пассажиры также оценят преимущества усовершенствованной опциональной системы объемного звучания Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, использующей технологию TrifieldTM. Система получила два дополнительных динамика в обшивке потолка салона. Таким образом, 16 динамиков и один сабвуфер обеспечивают исключительное качество звука и комфорт для всех находящихся в салоне.

Сделать выбор в пользу электромобиля стало проще

Jaguar I-PACE был спроектирован так, чтобы обеспечить клиенту спокойствие и уверенность в каждой поездке и сделать владение электромобилем максимально простым и удобным.

  • Благодаря литий-ионной батарее емкостью 90 кВт*ч, I-PACE имеет запас хода до 470 км (по циклу WLTP), что позволяет владельцам, совершающим ежедневные поездки постандартному маршруту, заряжать электромобиль всего один раз в неделю.
  • На встроенную батарею I-PACE действует гарантия на 8 лет или до 160 000 км пробега (в зависимости от того, что наступит раньше).
  • Инструментарий расчета запаса хода, доступный на сайте jaguar.com, позволяет легко оценить, как различные факторы, такие как скорость автомобиля, температура воздуха за бортом, настройки системы климат-контроля, могут повлиять на ожидаемый запас хода в реальных условиях эксплуатации.
  • Jaguar разработал специальное приложение для мобильных устройств iGuide, позволяющее легко найти и понять ключевые функции и элементы управления I-PACE. В него также встроено руководство по эксплуатации автомобиля, что позволяет одним касанием пальца найти ответ на любой вопрос относительно зарядки.
  • Если какой-либо вопрос возникнет у владельца Jaguar I-PACE в дороге, он может воспользоваться программой «Помощь на дорогах». Простым нажатием кнопки будет установлена прямая связь со специалистом, который ответит на любой вопрос, связанный с электромобилем. Программа подключается бесплатно для всех новых автомобилей Jaguar, приобретённых у официальных дилеров, и действует в течение трёх лет с даты передачи автомобиля первому владельцу.
  • Jaguar сотрудничает с поставщиками домашних зарядных станций по всему миру, стремясь сделать процесс зарядки электромобиля в домашних условиях таким же простым, как зарядка мобильного телефона.
  • Каждое домашнее зарядное устройство, поставляемое партнерами Jaguar, предусматривает наличие смарт-функций, что позволяет владельцу активировать и деактивировать процесс зарядки прямо со своего смартфона.
  • При зарядке электромобиля в общественном месте, зарядный кабель I-PACE сразу же фиксируется на месте при закрытии дверных замков, и его невозможно отсоединить до тех пор, пока автомобиль не будет разблокирован. Это позволяет владельцу заниматься своими делами, не беспокоясь об автомобиле, пока он заряжается.
  • Jaguar I-PACE предусматривает «экономичный» режим Eco Mode, позволяющий сохранять запас хода за счет снижения расхода энергии и мотивируя водителя придерживаться более эффективного стиля вождения. Режим также вносит незначительные изменения в регулировку температуры в салоне, рециркуляции воздуха и настройки ряда других систем автомобиля. Водитель может при помощи меню отменить эти изменения и принудительно задать необходимые настройки.
  • Jaguar I-PACE оснащен системой беспроводного обновления программного обеспечения (SOTA). Это значит, что I-PACE постоянно совершенствуется благодаря возможности дистанционного обновления ПО таких систем, как блок управления аккумуляторнойбатареей и зарядкой или информационно-развлекательная система.
Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: Jaguar I-PACE

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
I-PaceJaguar
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Компания Renault Россия запускает инновационный проект «Домашний тест-драйв Renault Arkana»

Компания Renault Россия запускает инновационный проект «Домашний тест-драйв Renault Arkana»

MAN будет перевозить опасные грузы в условиях Крайнего Севера

MAN будет перевозить опасные грузы в условиях Крайнего Севера

Мосгорсуд предлагает привлекать пешеходов к более жесткой ответственности за нарушение ПДД

Мосгорсуд предлагает привлекать пешеходов к более жесткой ответственности за нарушение ПДД 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.