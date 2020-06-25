Обновленный Jaguar I-PACE: информационно-развлекательная система и ускоренная зарядка

\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Jaguar I-PACE \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b Jaguar I-PACE \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 80 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb, \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 World Car Awards 2019 \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430 Jaguar \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c Jaguar Land Rover, \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 400 \u043b.\u0441. \u0438 696 \u041d*\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438, Jaguar I-PACE \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. Jaguar I-PACE: \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 Jaguar I-PACE \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Jaguar, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 Pivi Pro. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 (\u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430). \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 Jaguar I-PACE \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 11 \u043a\u0412\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 11 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 53 \u043a\u043c (\u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP)1, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 8,6 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0447\u044c\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 7 \u043a\u0412\u0442, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u2013 \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 35 \u043a\u043c, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 14 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 63 \u043a\u043c, \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 15 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e 50-\u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 100 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 127 \u043a\u043c. \u0417\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f Jaguar. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 PM2.5, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Atlas Grey, \u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 Jaguar I-PACE \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Bright Pack. \u0410\u043b\u0430\u043d \u0424\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0441 (Alan Volkaerts), \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Jaguar I-PACE: \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 Jaguar I-PACE, \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b, \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Jaguar \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u0418 \u044f \u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u044e, \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041c\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Atlas Grey \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Bright Pack. Jaguar I-PACE \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u00bb. Jaguar I-PACE: \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0411\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Pivi Pro \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 Jaguar I-PACE. 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, 10- \u0438 5-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0435, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c. \u0412\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Pivi Pro \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0423\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u2013 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f Jaguar I-PACE \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u2013 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u00ab\u043f\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439\u00bb \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c\u044e. \u0411\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Smartphone Pack \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 Apple CarPlay \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Bluetooth, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438. \u041f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Smartphone Pack \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0443\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b Android Auto. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 SIM-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c Jaguar I-PACE \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 SIM-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0439 (\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f eSIM) \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0444\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c 4G, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442, \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f, \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Pivi Pro \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c\u044b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (SOTA) \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0421\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043d \u0411\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0442\u0435\u0440 (Stephen Boulter), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440 I-PACE: \u00ab\u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Pivi Pro \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438, \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 I-PACE \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0438 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a. \u0418 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u00bb. Pivi Pro \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 Pivi Pro \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0435. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043e \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u0435 Jaguar I-PACE \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433 (\u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434) \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c EuroNCAP. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 3D-\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d 360-\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b. \u0417\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 ClearSight \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 656-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 ClearSight \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u041c\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b. \u0410\u043a\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0444\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0443. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u044b \u2013 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0420\u041c2.5 \u2013 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438) \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Atlas Grey \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 Jaguar I-PACE \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Bright Pack. \u041e\u043d \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430: \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Noble Chrome, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 Atlas Grey \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d Satin Chrome. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Black Pack \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0431\u0435\u0439\u0434\u0436\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a Caldera Red, Portofino Blue \u0438 Eiger Grey. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f I-PACE \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f 19-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 S \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f 18-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u04323. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e TrifieldTM. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, 16 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0441\u0430\u0431\u0432\u0443\u0444\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0421\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435 Jaguar I-PACE \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c. \t\u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0439-\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 90 \u043a\u0412\u0442*\u0447, I-PACE \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e 470 \u043a\u043c (\u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP), \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0443, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e. \t\u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044e I-PACE \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 8 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e 160 000 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 (\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435). \t\u0418\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 jaguar.com, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \tJaguar \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432 iGuide, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f I-PACE. \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \t\u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0443 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 Jaguar I-PACE \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u043e\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Jaguar, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443. \tJaguar \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430. \t\u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Jaguar, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442-\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430. \t\u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c I-PACE \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0436\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \tJaguar I-PACE \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u00ab\u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Eco Mode, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0440\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438. \tJaguar I-PACE \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (SOTA). \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e I-PACE \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041f\u041e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439\u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430.