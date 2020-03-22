Lexus создал первый в мире татуированный автомобиль

22 марта 20:11 2020

Lexus презентовал уникальную интерпретацию городского кроссовера UX. Проект был реализован совместно со знаменитым тату-мастером Клаудией Де Сабе (Claudia De Sabe) из Лондона, Великобритания. Вдохновением для автора послужили сюжеты из традиционного японского художественного творчества

Абсолютно белый кроссовер UX выполнил роль «холста», на который нанесли изображение особой дрелью, в качестве татуировочной машинки. Вначале тату-мастер использовала дрель для частичного прорезания краски до металла и получения сложного узора. Затем вручную расписала полученный рисунок 5 литрами высококачественной автомобильной краски, выделив детали. А завершающим штрихом стало сусальное золото – оно позволило создать блики и сделать изображение объемным. После этого на кузов нанесли лаковое покрытие, которое сможет защитит «татуировку» от внешних факторов.

Клаудия Де Сабе создала масштабное художественное произведение, где основным героем стал карп кои во всю длину автомобиля Lexus. Карп кои – известный символ традиционного японского искусства, который символизирует мудрость, упорство и мужество. Легенда гласит, что карп кои, способный долго плыть против течения, однажды превратится в дракона.

Lexus UX Tattoo

Весь процесс с момента создания первых эскизов до реализации занял 6 месяцев, а само изображение было выполнено за 5 дней. В течение этих 5 дней Клаудия Де Сабе трудилась по 8 часов. Автор отмечала, что работа с металлом требовала абсолютной точности, так как исправить неровный штрих было практически невозможно. В работе над реализацией рисунка Де Сабе помогал ее супруг – японец Ютаро.

Клаудия Де Сабе впервые применила профессиональные навыки на металле, до этого она работала только с человеческой кожей. Поэтому она выявила ряд сходств и различий при работе с двумя совершенно разными поверхностями.

«Создавая татуировку на теле человека, вам приходится думать о мышцах и тканях, находящихся под кожей. При работе с автомобилем важно, каким именно образом кузовные детали меняют свои формы над каркасом», — отмечает Клаудия Де Сабе.

Lexus UX Tattoo

«Формы кузова Lexus UX стали выигрышной особенностью и основной причиной, почему именно этот автомобиль стал «холстом» для проекта. Все его детали — от линий боковых поверхностей до окон — воплощение динамики и красоты», — рассказала Клаудия Де Сабе.

На протяжении всего процесса работы над автомобилем велась видеосъемка. В дальнейшем из нее смонтировали короткометражный фильм о создании нового видения автомобиля Lexus UX. Видео доступно по ссылке.

Татуированный экземпляр Lexus UX – бесценный, однако подобная индивидуальная работа оценивается примерно в более чем 120 000 фунтов стерлингов.

Lexus UX Tattoo

Данный проект – дань уважения мастерству такуми, которое используется при создании каждого автомобиля Lexus. Оно находит свое воплощение в элементах дизайна и безупречном качестве отделки. Мастерство такуми – это особые навыки, которые оттачиваются годами профессионального обучения. Японская эстетика присутствует во многих деталях интерьера и экстерьера автомобилей Lexus. В качестве примера можно привести отделку салона UX или незаметное глазу соединение интерьера и экстерьера благодаря особой передней панели, которая перекликается с архитектурным решением энгава из традиционных японских домов.

