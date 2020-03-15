Автоваз отзывает более 12 тысяч автомобилей Lada

\u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\r\n\u0412 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0412\u0410\u0417 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 12 \u0442\u044b\u0441. \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Vesta, Xray, Largus, \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u043a\u0443\u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0422\u0412\u041e\u0415 \u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e.