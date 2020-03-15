Автоваз отзывает более 12 тысяч автомобилей Lada

15 марта 18:11 2020

Информация об отзывной кампании появилась на сайте Росстандарта

В сообщении ведомства говорится, что АвтоВАЗ отзывает более 12 тыс. автомобилей из-за проблем с тормозами. Среди отзывных машин оказались модели Vesta, Xray, Largus, реализованные в период с сентября прошлого года.

В автомобилях необходимо проверить работоспособность обратного клапана вакуумного усилителя тормоза. В случае необходимости на сервисе клапаны заменят на новые. Все работы в рамках отзыва проведут за счет автопроизводителя.

Источник ТВОЕ АВТО.

