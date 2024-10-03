Старт продаж грузовиков Forland в России

1 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044c\u044e\u0442\u043e\u0440 Forland \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430: Forland 3, Forland 8 \u0438 Forland 12. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Forland 12 & Forland 8 & Forland 3 \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Forland 3 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439 3,5 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 2 499 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c., \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 154 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 420 \u041d\u00b7\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c \u00ab\u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e-5\u00bb \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 6-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f (\u0434\u043e 220 \u043a\u0433) \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b \u2014 3000 \u043c\u043c, 3360 \u043c\u043c \u0438 3800 \u043c\u043c, \u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0451\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 1895 \u0434\u043e 1995 \u043a\u0433. \u0422\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043a \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 100 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043a. Forland 8 & Forland 12 \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Forland 8 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 7 990 \u043a\u0433 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 3760 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c., \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 152 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 491 \u041d\u00b7\u043c. \u0428\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0443 3800 \u043c\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 4500 \u043c\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0451\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 3249 \u0434\u043e 3405 \u043a\u0433. \u0415\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e 200 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. Forland 12 \u0424\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Forland 12, \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439 11 990 \u043a\u0433, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 209 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 4460 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c., \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 8-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 760 \u041d\u00b7\u043c. \u0414\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b \u2014 5 150 \u043c\u043c \u0438 5 750 \u043c\u043c \u2014 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0451\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 4570 \u0434\u043e 4840 \u043a\u0433. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c Forland 12 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 8500 \u043c\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u041a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Forland \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u0441\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 Bluetooth \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0428\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f ABS, ESC \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Forland 3 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0413\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u0438 Forland \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440 \u0438 \u0441\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u044b\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b. \u041a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0436\u0433\u0443\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Forland \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0432\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 100 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c Forland \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c-\u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0413\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 Forland \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 20 000 \u043a\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432, \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f 5 000 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Forland \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u041f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0443 2024 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e 60 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Forland \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Forland. \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0410\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb \u041d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Forland \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u043a \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0423\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Forland \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439\u00bb,\u2014 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u041d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430. \u041f\u043e \u0435\u0451 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c, \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 Forland \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430.