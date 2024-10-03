Старт продаж грузовиков Forland в России

Старт продаж грузовиков Forland в России
03 октября 18:11 2024

1 октября компания «МБ РУС», эксклюзивный дистрибьютор Forland на территории России, объявила о начале продаж трех моделей грузовиков китайского производства: Forland 3, Forland 8 и Forland 12.

Эти машины специально адаптированы для эксплуатации в российских условиях и доступны как в виде шасси, так и с надстройками, разработанными отечественными кузовопроизводителями. В пресс-релизе компании подчеркивается, что новые модели предлагают широкий спектр решений для коммерческого транспорта, ориентированного на российский рынок.

Технические характеристики моделей

Forland
Forland 12 & Forland 8 & Forland 3

Каждая из представленных моделей отличается современными техническими характеристиками и мощными двигателями. Модель Forland 3 с полной массой 3,5 тонны оснащена турбодизелем объемом 2 499 куб. см., который развивает мощность в 154 л. с. и крутящий момент 420 Н·м. Этот двигатель соответствует экологическим стандартам «Евро-5» и работает в паре с 6-ступенчатой механической коробкой передач. В пресс-релизе компании отмечается, что для снижения веса двигателя (до 220 кг) используется алюминиевая головка блока цилиндров. Клиентам доступны три варианта колесной базы — 3000 мм, 3360 мм и 3800 мм, а снаряжённая масса шасси варьируется от 1895 до 1995 кг. Топливный бак рассчитан на 100 литров, что обеспечивает значительный запас хода для работы в условиях дальних перевозок.

Forland 8 & Forland 12
Forland 8 & Forland 12

Модель Forland 8 имеет полную массу 7 990 кг и оснащена двигателем объемом 3760 куб. см., который развивает мощность 152 л. с. и крутящий момент 491 Н·м. Шасси могут иметь колесную базу 3800 мм или 4500 мм, при этом снаряжённая масса варьируется от 3249 до 3405 кг. Емкость топливного бака увеличена до 200 литров, что позволяет снизить частоту дозаправок и повысить производительность.

Forland 12
Forland 12

Флагманская модель Forland 12, с полной массой 11 990 кг, приводится в движение двигателем мощностью 209 л. с. и объемом 4460 куб. см., который сочетается с 8-ступенчатой механической коробкой передач. Крутящий момент составляет 760 Н·м. Два варианта колесной базы — 5 150 мм и 5 750 мм — позволяют выбирать между различными конфигурациями шасси, а снаряжённая масса варьируется от 4570 до 4840 кг. В пресс-релизе компании подчеркивается, что важным конкурентным преимуществом Forland 12 является возможность установки надстройки длиной до 8500 мм без необходимости удлинения колесной базы.

Комфорт и оснащение

Кабины грузовиков Forland специально спроектированы для обеспечения комфорта водителя и экипажа. Все модели оборудованы системой кондиционирования воздуха, подрессоренным водительским сиденьем с подогревом, многофункциональным рулем, который регулируется в двух направлениях, а также русифицированной мультимедийной системой с поддержкой Bluetooth и камерой заднего вида. В компании «МБ РУС» подчеркивают, что особое внимание уделяется эргономике рабочего места водителя, что делает управление автомобилем удобным и безопасным.

Шасси оборудованы системами активной безопасности, включая ABS, ESC и круиз-контроль. Для модели Forland 3 предусмотрена функция принудительного прожига сажевого фильтра, а также возможность установки дополнительного жидкостного отопителя кабины, что особенно важно для эксплуатации в суровых климатических условиях России.

Адаптация для российских условий

Грузовики Forland были специально доработаны для эксплуатации в условиях низких температур и сурового климата, что делает их подходящими для работы в разных регионах России. В пресс-релизе компании «МБ РУС» подчеркивается, что кабины грузовиков имеют улучшенную термоизоляцию, что позволяет сохранять тепло даже при экстремальных холодах. Для обеспечения надежности работы в холодных условиях грузовики оснащены аккумуляторами повышенной емкости, а также техническими компонентами, выполненными из морозостойких материалов – сальники, пыльники и трубки выдерживают низкие температуры. Кабели и жгуты проводки изготовлены из утолщенного материала или имеют двойной слой для дополнительной защиты от внешних факторов.

Дополнительно, автомобили Forland проходят антикоррозионную обработку, включающую герметизацию сварных швов, обработку днища и колесных арок, а также двойную окраску кузова лакокрасочным покрытием толщиной свыше 100 микрон. Это повышает долговечность эксплуатации в условиях влажности и засоленных дорог, что особенно важно в зимний период. В компании отметили, что данные меры позволят грузовикам Forland быть надежными и долговечными даже в сложных условиях эксплуатации.

Дополнительные возможности и гарантия

В пресс-релизе компании «МБ РУС» также отмечается, что для клиентов доступны как стандартные шасси, так и готовые решения с изотермическими фургонами и бортовыми платформами со сдвижными шторами. Помимо этого, шасси можно дооборудовать индивидуально, обращаясь к авторизованным партнерам-кузовопроизводителям. Это позволяет клиентам выбирать наиболее подходящие конфигурации в зависимости от специфики их бизнеса.

Гарантийные условия на шасси Forland также выгодно отличают продукцию компании на российском рынке. Как отмечается в пресс-релизе, гарантия составляет три года без ограничения пробега, что является уникальным предложением в сегменте коммерческого транспорта. Межсервисные интервалы составляют 20 000 км или шесть месяцев, в зависимости от того, что наступит раньше. Первое техническое обслуживание проводится спустя 5 000 км пробега или через три месяца после покупки автомобиля, что позволяет клиентам минимизировать расходы на обслуживание в первые годы эксплуатации.

Развитие дилерской сети

Еще до начала официальных продаж грузовиков Forland компания «МБ РУС» начала активную работу по формированию дилерской сети. В пресс-релизе компании сообщается, что на момент старта продаж уже была сформирована сеть дилеров, готовых предложить клиентам автомобили и услуги по их обслуживанию. Планируется, что к концу 2024 года сеть будет расширена до 60 дилерских центров, что обеспечит доступность автомобилей Forland и сервисных услуг во всех регионах России. В компании подчеркивают, что все сотрудники дилерских центров пройдут обязательное обучение в учебном центре «МБ РУС» в Москве, что гарантирует высокий уровень обслуживания и квалифицированный ремонт автомобилей Forland.

Генеральный директор АО «МБ РУС» Наталья Королева отметила, что продукция Forland уже давно зарекомендовала себя на мировом рынке, и российские клиенты проявляют высокий интерес к этим автомобилям.

«Мы получали немало запросов от российских клиентов на производительные и надежные грузовики. Уверены, что новые модели Forland удовлетворят спрос со стороны логистических компаний, интернет-магазинов и розничных сетей»,

— заявила Наталья Королева.

По её словам, успешное сотрудничество с Forland откроет для компании «МБ РУС» новые перспективы в сегменте коммерческого транспорта.
