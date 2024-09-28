Новейший Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 в России

28 сентября 01:59 2024

Первый электрокроссовер Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 был официально представлен в 2023 году на автосалоне в Шанхае. Данная модель является люксовой версией электрического Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV и входит в число наиболее высокотехнологичных автомобилей бренда. В странах, таких как США, Китай и европейские государства, продажи данной модели уже начались, однако, из-за текущих экономических ограничений и санкций, электрокары поступают в Россию с некоторым опозданием, завозимые по схеме параллельного импорта.

Как сообщают журналисты портала «Авто.ру», на сайте уже появилось несколько предложений по продаже данного электрокара в Москве. Одно из объявлений от дилера указывает на наличие автомобиля 2024 года выпуска, который выставлен на продажу за 46,8 млн рублей. При этом, Moskvichmag нашел и другие предложения: два автомобиля с минимальным пробегом (менее 100 км) доступны под заказ с доставкой из Благовещенска. Их стоимость составляет около 30 млн рублей.

Технические характеристики модели включают адаптивную пневматическую подвеску, которая обеспечивает плавный ход, а также полноуправляемое шасси. Электрокроссовер имеет запас хода до 600 км, что значительно превышает аналогичные показатели у других представленных в России моделей, таких как «Москвич 3е» (400 км). Максимальная скорость автомобиля составляет 210 км/ч, а разгон до 100 км осуществляется за 4,4 секунды.

Внешний и внутренний дизайн, удобства и сравнение с другими моделями

Электрокроссовер Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 привлекает внимание не только своими техническими характеристиками, но и роскошным дизайном. Внешний вид модели включает фирменную решетку радиатора Maybach, а также литые диски, выполненные в эксклюзивном стиле. Дизайн модели призван подчеркнуть статус и премиальный характер автомобиля. В соответствии с традициями бренда, каждый элемент экстерьера тщательно продуман и выполнен с учетом высочайших стандартов качества.

Как отмечают журналисты «Авто.ру», салон электрокроссовера выполнен в духе максимального комфорта. В задней части автомобиля установлено всего два кресла, что является отличительной чертой люксовых моделей. Между ними расположена консоль с мультимедийной системой, встроенными столиками и подстаканниками. Уникальной деталью интерьера являются фирменные бокалы для шампанского, которые создают атмосферу эксклюзивного удобства для пассажиров.

Сравнивая данный электромобиль с другими моделями, представленными на российском рынке, можно отметить его преимущество в плане запаса хода и уровня оснащенности. Например, такие модели, как «Москвич 3е», значительно уступают в этих параметрах. При этом электромобили Maybach позиционируются в значительно более высоком ценовом сегменте.

В условиях текущего рынка, электрокроссоверы класса люкс, такие как Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680, хотя и остаются нишевыми, находят своих покупателей даже в условиях санкций и ограниченного импорта. Представители компании подчеркивают, что несмотря на сложившиеся условия, спрос на автомобили данного класса остается стабильно высоким, а параллельный импорт позволяет российским автолюбителям получать доступ к новинкам мирового автопрома.
