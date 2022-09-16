Suzuki обновляет V-STROM 1050 и представляет новый V-STROM 1050de

Suzuki Motor Corporation \u0430\u043d\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0431\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432 V-STROM: V-STROM 1050 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 V-STROM 1050DE \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 2023 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0435. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 V-STROM 1050 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438: \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u043a\u0432\u0438\u043a\u0448\u0438\u0444\u0442\u0435\u0440\u00bb (\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f S.I.R.S. (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, 5-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 TFT \u0416\u041a-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a S.I.R.S., \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0410\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c V-STROM 1050DE \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a G \u00ab\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 Suzuki Traction Control System \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e ABS \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 21-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, V-STROM 1050DE \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 20 \u043c\u043c \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0443\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0439, \u043b\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441 \u0437\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0438. \u0421\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 V-STROM 1050 \u0438 V-STROM 1050DE \u00a0 V-STROM 1050 V-STROM 1050DE \u041e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u041e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 S.I.R.S. (\u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Suzuki) \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 Ride-by-wire SDMS (\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Suzuki) \u0412\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0437 3 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 (3 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 + \u0412\u042b\u041a\u041b.) \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 (3 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 + \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c G + \u0412\u042b\u041a\u041b.) \u041e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u0414\u0432\u0443\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u043a\u0432\u0438\u043a\u0448\u0438\u0444\u0442\u0435\u0440\u00bb (Bi-directional Quick Shift System) \u0412\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\/\u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f (Suzuki Easy Start System) \u041c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f (Low RPM Assist) \u041f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043c\u0435 (Hill Hold Control System) \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 (Slope Dependent Control System) \u041e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 ABS, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0437\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 (Load Dependant Control System) \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0410\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Motion Track (2 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430) \u0410\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Motion Track (2 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 + \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c ABS OFF) \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 ABS \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f (Cruise Control System) \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0410\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0421\u043f\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u041b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e 11-\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 (\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f) 3-\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 (\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438) \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 USB-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c, 12-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043a, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f USB-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c, 12-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043a, \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0443\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0439\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0436\u043a\u0430 \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u041e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 (\u043c\u043c) 2265 2390 \u041e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 (\u043c\u043c) 940 960 \u041e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 (\u043c\u043c) 1515 1505 \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 (\u043c\u043c) 1555 1595 \u0421\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 (\u043a\u0433) 242 252 \u0422\u0438\u043f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f 1037 \u0441\u043c\u00a03 4-\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 V-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 90\u00b0 \u0438\u00a0\u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u041f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 19,2 \u043a\u043c\/\u043b \u0412\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b\u00a0CO\u00a02 120 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c