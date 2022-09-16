Suzuki обновляет V-STROM 1050 и представляет новый V-STROM 1050de

16 сентября 15:11 2022

Suzuki Motor Corporation анонсировала для зарубежных рынков выход сразу двух новинок в линейке универсальных мотоциклов VSTROM: VSTROM 1050 с обновленными функциями и недавно разработанный VSTROM 1050DE

Продажи обеих моделей начнутся в январе 2023 года, в первую очередь в Европе и Северной Америке.

Основными функциями в списке обновлений V-STROM 1050 стали: двунаправленный «квикшифтер» (система быстрого переключения передач), которая позволяет менять передачи без использования рычага сцепления или ручки газа, а также усовершенствованная электронная система управления S.I.R.S. (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) для различных режимов движения, теперь с модернизированной системой круиз-контроля, обеспечивающей более широкий диапазон скоростей и передач. Кроме того, 5-дюймовый цветной TFT ЖК-дисплей, отображающий информацию, включая состояние настроек S.I.R.S., был адаптирован для повышения удобства использования в дальних поездках.

Абсолютная новинка серии – модель V-STROM 1050DE имеет ряд особенных функций, таких как G «гравийный» режим в системе контроля тяги Suzuki Traction Control System и отключаемую ABS для заднего тормоза, разработанную специально для стабильной езды по гравийным дорогам, чтобы водитель мог комфортно и уверенно чувствовать себя даже в дальних поездках по различным дорожным покрытиям. Размеры мотоцикла специально адаптированы для гравийных дорог. Также водители оценят большие 21-дюймовые колеса спереди и шины с новым рисунком протектора. Кроме того, V-STROM 1050DE оснащен новым рулем, который на 20 мм шире с каждой стороны, чем стандартный, дополнительными дугами и алюминиевой защитой картера двигателя, закрывающей нижнюю часть от попадания камней, летящих с земли.

Сравнительная таблица характеристик моделей V-STROM 1050 и V-STROM 1050DE

  V-STROM 1050 V-STROM 1050DE Описание
Оборудование S.I.R.S.
(Интеллектуальная система управления Suzuki)		 Электронная система управления дроссельной заслонкой Ride-by-wire
SDMS
(переключатель режимов работы двигателя Suzuki)		 Возможность выбора из 3 различных характеристик выходной мощности
Контроль тяги
(3 режима + ВЫКЛ.)		 Контроль тяги
(3 режима + режим G + ВЫКЛ.)		 Ограничивает выходную мощность при обнаружении пробуксовки колес

Двунаправленный «квикшифтер»

(Bi-directional Quick Shift System)

 Возможность переключения передачи вперед/назад без использования сцепления и газа
Система запуска двигателя (Suzuki Easy Start System) Можно запустить двигатель одним нажатием кнопки
Система помощи при низких оборотах двигателя (Low RPM Assist) Помогает плавному старту с места
Контроль подъема на холме (Hill Hold Control System) Предотвращает скатывание при старте на подъеме
Контроль спуска на склоне (Slope Dependent Control System) Оптимизирует управление ABS, предотвращая отрыв заднего колеса от земли при торможении на спуске в зависимости от угла наклона.
Система перераспределение тормозных усилий в зависимости от загрузки мотоцикла (Load Dependant Control System) Поддерживает баланс тормозных усилий между передним и задним колесом в зависимости от загрузки мотоцикла
Активная антиблокировочная система Motion Track
(2 режима)		 Активная антиблокировочная система Motion Track
(2 режима + задний режим ABS OFF)		 Управляет ABS в зависимости от угла наклона при прохождении поворотов
Система круиз-контроля (Cruise Control System) Поддерживает заданную скорость без использования дроссельной заслонки
Колеса Алюминиевые колесные диски Спицованные

колесные диски
Лобовое стекло 11-позиционное регулируемое
(инструменты регулировки не требуются)		 3-позиционное регулируемое
(требуются инструменты для регулировки)
Другие USB-разъем, 12-вольтовая розетка, защита рук, пластиковая защита картера двигателя USB-разъем, 12-вольтовая розетка, защита рук, алюминиевая защита картера двигателя с дополнительными дугами, кронштейн для аксессуаров, центральная подножка
Спецификации Общая длина (мм) 2265 2390
Общая ширина (мм) 940 960
Общая высота (мм) 1515 1505
Колесная база (мм) 1555 1595
Снаряженная масса (кг) 242 252
Тип двигателя 1037 см 3
4-тактный V-образный двигатель с углом развала цилиндров 90° и жидкостным охлаждением
Потребление топлива 19,2 км/л
Выбросы CO 2 120 г/км

 

