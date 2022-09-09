Обновленный концепт нового Honda Hornet

\u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f: \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 8-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 755 \u043a\u0443\u0431.\u0441\u043c. \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Unicam \t \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 67,5 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 9500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d; \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 75\u041d\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 7250 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d. \t \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u00ab\u0436\u0430\u043b\u043e\u00bb Hornet c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \t \u0425\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441\u00bb \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0432 270\u00b0 \u0441 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0435, Honda \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c Hornet, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c 8-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Unicam \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 755 \u043a\u0443\u0431.\u0441\u043c, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 67,5 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 9500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 75 \u041d\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 7250 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 Hornet, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0437\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430 \u0448\u0435\u0435\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 270\u00b0 \u0438 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u0430. \u0420\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0424\u0443\u044e\u043a\u0438 \u0425\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0432\u0430 (Fuyuki Hosokawa), \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. \u0424\u0443\u044e\u043a\u0438 \u0425\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0432\u0430, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 23YM Honda \u0424\u0443\u044e\u043a\u0438 \u0425\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0432\u0430, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 23YM Honda: \u201cHornet \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f Honda. \u041f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443, \u043c\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0443. \u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Hornet \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435. \u041d\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Hornet, \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u00ab\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 270\u00b0 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445\u201d.