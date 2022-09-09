Обновленный концепт нового Honda Hornet

09 сентября 19:11 2022

  • Подробности о разработке двигателя: совершенно новый двухцилиндровый параллельный 8-клапанный двигатель объемом 755 куб.см. с технологией Unicam

  • Максимальная мощность 67,5 кВт при 9500 об/мин; максимальный крутящий момент 75Нм при 7250 об/мин.

  • Классическое «жало» Hornet c мощным крутящим моментом в среднем диапазоне оборотов обеспечивает чистое удовольствие и комфорт от езды в любой ситуации.

  • Характерный «пульс» двигателя, оснащенного коленчатым валом с углом поворота в 270° с его неравномерной последовательностью воспламенения топлива, соответствует настроенному высокопроизводительному звуку выхлопа.

Вслед за концептуальными эскизами, представленными в мае, Honda сегодня рада предоставить дополнительную информацию о ходе работы над новым Hornet, которая наглядно демонстрирует, что разрабатываемая модель обладает мощью, соответствующей ее поразительному, агрессивному внешнему виду. Концептуальная модель, первое видео о которой было опубликовано сегодня, оснащена совершенно новым двухцилиндровым параллельным 8-клапанным двигателем Unicam объемом 755 куб.см, мощностью 67,5 кВт при 9500 об/мин и крутящим моментом в 75 Нм при 7250 об/мин.

Компактный и легкий, этот двигатель продолжает наследие Hornet, обладая взрывным характером и захватывающей мощью. Наряду с острыми ощущениями от высоких оборотов двигателя, он также способен выдавать и полноценный крутящий момент в среднем диапазоне оборотов, обеспечивая такое ускорение мотоцикла, при котором каждый момент поездки доставляет удовольствие. Помимо этого, характерное ощущение пульсации и впечатляющий звук обеспечиваются сочетанием неравномерной последовательности воспламенения топлива за счет сдвига шеек коленвала на 270° и тщательно продуманной системы выхлопа.

Руководителем проекта по разработке и доводке прототипов является Фуюки Хосокава (Fuyuki Hosokawa), в обязанности которого также входит и руководство разработкой новейшего CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

Фуюки Хосокава, руководитель тестового проекта 23YM Honda:

“Hornet всегда был особенным мотоциклом для Honda. Потрясающая и притягательная производительность этого мотоцикла всегда сочеталась с его гибким управлением и маневренностью.

Прежде чем приступить к этому проекту, мы долго и упорно думали о том, какую производительность мы хотели бы предоставить райдеру. Мы понимали, что это очень важно сохранить классическую мощность Hornet на топ уровне. Но в то же время, так как это новое и современное поколение Hornet, мы хотели, чтобы двигатель обладал действительно большим крутящим моментом и «пульсировал» на низких и средних оборотах. Наша цель всегда заключалась в том, чтобы совместить наши ожидания от двигателя с максимально легким и маневренным управлением, а также сделать каждую поездку на мотоцикле максимально увлекательной и полноценной, даже в условиях города.

Чтобы получить желаемую производительность и легкую управляемость, мы осознавали, что должны разработать совершенно новый короткоходный двухцилиндровый двигатель с 270° коленчатым валом. Это обеспечит не только максимальную скорость, но и спортивный низкий крутящий момент, идеально подходящий как для езды в городских условиях, так и для выхода из поворотов на скоростных магистралях”.

