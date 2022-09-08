Катализатор для производства биотоплива синтезирован международным научным коллективом

08 сентября 15:11 2022

Эффективный промышленный катализатор для производства биотоплива, позволяющий получать его быстрее и при низких температурах, был синтезирован международным научным коллективом с участием ученых Университета МИСИС. Результаты работы опубликованы в международном научном журнале Asian Journal of Chemistry.

Темпы роста экологических проблем и одновременный мировой энергетический кризис мотивируют ученых по всему миру активнее искать альтернативные способы получения энергии. Отличным примером возобновляемой энергетики является биодизель – жидкое моторное биотопливо, которое может помочь компенсировать растущий спрос на «зеленые» энергоносители.

Биодизель имеет ряд преимуществ перед углеводородным топливом: он более безопасен, нетоксичен, биоразлагаем и содержит минимальное количество серы и ее соединений. Он более насыщен кислородом, чем обычное минеральное дизельное топливо, и сгорает в двигателе более эффективно, таким образом, приводит к меньшему выбросу углеводородов, CO2 и токсичных примесей. Присутствие кислорода также увеличивает смазывающую способность топлива, что продлевает срок службы двигателя. Кроме того, он имеет более высокое цетановое число и температуру вспышки.

Биодизель представляет из себя смесь эфиров жирных кислот, источником которых могут служить различные растительные масла или животные жиры. В США и Европе биодизель производят из съедобных масел – подсолнечного или соевого масла, тогда как в Индии используют непищевые масла таких растений, как ятрофа и каранджиа. Получают биодизель реакцией этерификации одноатомными спиртами – метанолом, этанолом и др.

Ключевую роль в производстве биодизеля на промышленном уровне играет так называемый гетерогенный катализатор.  В ходе химической реакции растительное масло или другой источник триглицеридов в присутствии катализатора вступает в реакцию с одноатомными спиртами, образуя в финале биодизель и глицерин.

В представленной научной  работе ученые впервые  использовали в качестве катализатора волластонит – минерал из класса силикатов, природный силикат кальция.

«Волластонит был синтезирован методом автосжигания, при этом L-аланин использовался в качестве топлива для сжигания. Для оценки каталитической способности полученного волластонита была проведена реакция переэтерификации соевого масла метанолом. После реакции биодизель, глицерин и катализатор разделяли центрифугированием. Чтобы оптимизировать процент катализатора, используемого в производстве биодизеля, нами был проведен ряд опытов с катализаторами разного качества. В итоге мы сделали вывод, что оксид щелочного металла и кремнезем в составе волластонита помог в производстве биодизеля (82,6%) за меньшее время и при более низкой температуре», – рассказал один из авторов исследования, научный сотрудник Университета МИСИС Раджан Чоудхари.

Раджан Чоудхари – Научный сотрудник Университета МИСИС

В настоящее время научный коллектив продолжает оптимизацию полученного катализатора под промышленный формат использования.

