Как создавался особый стиль Suzuki S-Cross из интервью главного инженера и дизайнера
13 июля 09:11 2022

Больше полугода прошло с тех пор, как Suzuki Motor Corporation объявила о старте продаж Suzuki S-CROSS, и уже сейчас модель уверенно обретает популярность по всему миру благодаря своей универсальности. Технические особенности и откровения главного инженера и дизайнера о создании неповторимого стиля модели

Мировая презентация Suzuki S-CROSS состоялась осенью 2021. Новая модель с улучшенным дизайном и функциональностью была представлена Президентом компании Suzuki Motor Corporation г-ном Тошихиро Сузуки в классе автомобилей, разработанных с учетом предпочтений современных потребителей.

Ведущими концепциями, лежащими в основе создания Suzuki S-CROSS, по словам главного инженера Сигеру Аояма, стали смелость, изысканность и универсальность. Именно эти качества заслуживают внимания все большего числа поклонников модели по всему миру.

Главный инженер Suzuki S-Cross Сигеру Аояма

«S-CROSS пришел на смену предыдущему поколению SX4, и мы постарались сохранить в нем все основные преимущества класса SUV. Я считаю, что позиционирование модели как SUV – это именно то, что делает S-CROSS уникальным и отличает его от конкурентов. Однако мы также стремились наделить модель столь популярными сегодня качествами внедорожника и подчеркнуть при этом его универсальность. Другими словами, S-CROSS – это модель, которая сочетает в себе маневренность и бесшумность легкового автомобиля с управляемостью внедорожника», – рассказывает об уникальности S-CROSS Сигеру Аояма.

Что же касается создания уникального стиля модели S-CROSS, совместить концепции смелости, изысканности и универсальности на практике оказалось непростой задачей.

дизайнер модели Suzuki S-Cross Кацуя Котода

«Самым сложным аспектом было достижение баланса между аэродинамикой и стилем внедорожника. Вот почему мы старались придать S-CROSS не только брутальности «покорителя бездорожья», но и добавить «спортивного шика» для эффектного появления на дорогах города. Я считаю, что нам удалось разработать особый силуэт, который наглядно демонстрирует силу и мощь внедорожника и, в то же время, вызывает ощущение спортивного драйва», – делится аспектами работы дизайнер модели Кацуя Котода.

«Мне очень нравится дизайн передней части автомобиля. На мой взгляд мощная черная решетка радиатора с отделкой под рояльный лак и та резкость, которая создаётся за счет визуального смещения от нее к фарам, действительно являются изюминкой дизайна», – добавил г-н Котода.

Г-н Аояма: «Дизайн передней решетки действительно уникален. Также я хотел бы отметить новый уникальный цвет кузова – Titan Dark Grey Pearl Metallic. Он был разработан специльно для S-CROSS. Можно сказать, что этот цвет производит смелое впечатление, демонстрируя силу внедорожника. Уникальность этого цвета заключается в том, что он воспринимается совершенно по-разному в зависимости от угла, под которым на него смотрят, и от того, как на него падает свет».

Популярность SUV во всем мире продолжает расти, и модель S-CROSS может стать идеальным выбором, объединяющим преимущества внедорожника для людей с разносторонним образом жизни и стилем вождения. Высокий уровень проходимости, комфорта и безопасности в эффектном современном дизайне – главный секрет универсальности Suzuki S-CROSS.

1 комментарий

  1. Кот Чеширский
    13 июля, 18:21 #1 Кот Чеширский

    Да, дизайн получился очень хороший. Ждём этот автомобиль в России! SX4 уже зарекомендовал себя как очень надёжный и качественный автомобиль.

