Geely представляет в России специальную серию кроссовера Coolray Nero

Geely представляет в России специальную серию кроссовера Coolray Nero
18 мая 07:11 2022

Компания Geely объявляет о выходе на российский рынок новой специальной серии кроссовера – Geely Coolray Nero, призванной подчеркнуть эксклюзивный дизайн автомобиля, благодаря элементам декора черного цвета в спортивном стиле.

Следуя тенденциям в автомобильной моде и запросам потребителей, компания Geely выпустила стильную версию городского кроссовера Coolray NERO, преимущественно ориентированную на молодую аудиторию. Кузов автомобиля окрашен в фирменный цвет Ink Black – черный металлик, а корпуса боковых зеркал заднего вида получили отделку под «карбон».

Кроме того, черный окрас получили 18-дюймовые легкосплавные колесные диски особого дизайна. Стильный образ подчеркивает оригинальный спортивный спойлер с характерной эмблемой в виде буквы S красного цвета. Венчают картину металлическая накладка с логотипом Coolray NERO на кромке заднего бампера и эмблема NERO на двери багажника.

Кроссовер Geely Coolray NERO отличают тонированные задние стекла, а также уникальные напольные коврики в салоне автомобиля с вышивкой фирменного логотипа NERO. Новая комплектация включает в себя полностью светодиодную оптику, панорамную крышу со сдвижным люком, функции бесключевого доступа в салон и дистанционного запуска двигателя.

Помимо прочего, автомобиль оснащен цифровой 7-дюймовой панелью приборов, большим многоцветным дисплеем мультимедийного комплекса диагональю 10,25 дюймов, атмосферной подсветкой интерьера, а также креслами с комбинированной спортивной отделкой. Дополнительному комфорту и безопасности способствуют системы контроля слепых зон и кругового обзора 360°.

Новый Geely Coolray NERO предлагается с 1,5-литровым турбированным двигателем мощностью 150 л.с. и семиступенчатой преселективной автоматической трансмиссией с двумя «мокрыми» сцеплениями. Автомобиль можно будет приобрести в официальных дилерских центрах Geely на всей территории России уже в июне.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
CoolrayCoolray NeroGeely
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Открыт участок ЦКАД открыт в обход Звенигорода

Открыт участок ЦКАД открыт в обход Звенигорода 1

Ссылки не будет!

Ссылки не будет! 38

В Москве состоялся этап Blancpain Sprint Series

В Москве состоялся этап Blancpain Sprint Series 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.