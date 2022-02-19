Что слушают россияне в только что купленном авто?

Почти треть россиян (32%) сразу после покупки нового автомобиля включают в нем рок-композиции, чтобы оценить качество музыкальной системы, – к такому выводу пришли эксперты СберАвто, сервиса для покупки и продажи авто онлайн, и аудиосервиса СберЗвук (оба входят в экосистему Сбера). В рамках совместного исследования специалисты опросили пользователей СберАвто, купивших автомобиль в январе, и узнали, какую музыку они слушали и какие чувства испытывали во время первой поездки на новой машине.

Обычно музыку в автомобиле слушают 96% опрошенных, из них 83% – каждый день.Всего 7% участников опроса ответили, что предпочли провести первую поездку в новом авто в тишине. И в этом есть логика: эксперты советуют первое время прислушиваться к звукам нового автомобиля, чтобы иметь возможность быстро идентифицировать заводские неполадки.

Многие обладатели нового авто (21%), помимо прослушивания рок-композиций, поддержали отличное настроение после покупки энергичной поп-музыкой, а 17% респондентов отдали предпочтение любимой радиостанции. Интересно, что похожие результаты эксперты получили летом2021 года, когда проводили опрос о музыкальных предпочтениях россиян за рулем – тогда удалось выяснить, что самыми популярными музыкальными направлениями у респондентов-автолюбителей тоже стали поп и рок.

По данным опроса СберАвто, проведенного летом 2021 года, для 40% автолюбителей качественный звук в авто очень важен – они выбирают автомобиль только с хорошей встроенной аудиосистемой. Еще 20% предпочитают самостоятельно устанавливать подходящее музыкальное оборудование.

В декабре 2021 года СберЗвук стал поддерживаться в автомобилях через AppleCarplay или AndroidAuto. По статистике аудиосервиса, чаще всего в салонах автомобилей звучали мощные Start The Healing— Korn и outofstyle — LimpBizkit. Что касается треков в жанре поп, то автолюбители слушали “Малиновую Ладу” от GAYAZOV$ BROTHER$ и “Быть Собой” от NILETTO и Bittuev.

Послушать плейлист для идеальной поездки на новом автомобиле можно тут.

Почти треть опрошенных (32% и 31% соответственно) признались, что во время первой поездки почувствовали радость и даже гордость от осуществления мечты. Многие респонденты испытали воодушевление, начав планировать автопутешествия (28%), и предвкушали, как покажут «обновку» родным и друзьям (20%). Хотя примерно четверть (26%) водителей покупка не смогла отвлечь от мыслей о затратах на обслуживание, а 27% вместе с радостью чувствовали и волнение, ведь владение авто – это еще и ответственность. 5% немного переживали, что новый автомобиль сломается или произойдет ДТП (в вопросе был доступен множественный выбор).

По итогам января 2022 года наибольшей популярностью у пользователей СберАвто пользовались модели Hyundai Solaris и KIA Rio. За автомобилями корейских брендов следует LADA Granta, а замыкает тройку лидеров китайский бестселлер Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. Лидерство по объему онлайн-покупок через СберАвто в первом месяце нового года принадлежит Москве, Санкт-Петербургу, Московской области, Краснодарскому краю и Самарской области. 66% от всех сделок в январе 2022 года было оформлено в кредит.

