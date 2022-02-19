Что слушают россияне в только что купленном авто?

\u0413\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u043a-\u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438: \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e? \u041f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043d (32%) \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043c \u0440\u043e\u043a-\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u2013 \u043a \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0421\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e, \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0438 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0421\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0417\u0432\u0443\u043a (\u043e\u0431\u0430 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0421\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0430). \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0421\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e, \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435, \u0438 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435. \u041e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 96% \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 83% \u2013 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c.\u0412\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 7% \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0438\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435. \u0418 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043a\u0430: \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e (21%), \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u043e\u043a-\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f-\u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0430 17% \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u043e \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043d \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u2013 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432\u044b\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432-\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u043a. \u041f\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0421\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u043b\u044f 40% \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d \u2013 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439. \u0415\u0449\u0435 20% \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0412 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0421\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0417\u0432\u0443\u043a \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 AppleCarplay \u0438\u043b\u0438 AndroidAuto. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430, \u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0435 Start The Healing\u2014 Korn \u0438 outofstyle \u2014 LimpBizkit. \u0427\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0436\u0430\u043d\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043f, \u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u201c\u041c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u041b\u0430\u0434\u0443\u201d \u043e\u0442 GAYAZOV$ BROTHER$ \u0438 \u201c\u0411\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0421\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439\u201d \u043e\u0442 NILETTO \u0438 Bittuev. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0443\u0442. \u041f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 (32% \u0438 31% \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e) \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u044b. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f (28%), \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u043a\u0443\u0448\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0443\u0442 \u00ab\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443\u00bb \u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0437\u044c\u044f\u043c (20%). \u0425\u043e\u0442\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044c (26%) \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0430 27% \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. 5% \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0414\u0422\u041f (\u0432 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440). \u041f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0421\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Hyundai Solaris \u0438 KIA Rio. \u0417\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 LADA Granta, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. \u041b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043e\u043a \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0421\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435, \u0421\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0442-\u041f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0443, \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u044e \u0438 \u0421\u0430\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. 66% \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442.