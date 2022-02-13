«Виртуальные дороги»: из реальности в видеоигру

«Виртуальные дороги»: из реальности в видеоигру
13 февраля 14:11 2022

Инновационный проект Porsche позволяет быстро и легко оцифровать любимую трассу

Даже не выходя из дома, вновь и вновь проезжать за рулем Porsche по самым живописным маршрутам: производитель спорткаров из Штутгарта в сотрудничестве со швейцарским стартапом Way Ahead Technologies разрабатывает для этого инновационное программное решение. Проект «Virtual Roads» («Виртуальные дороги» призван впервые предложить водителям возможность быстро и легко перенести свои любимые маршруты из реальности в видеоигру. Все, что для этого нужно – смартфон с соответствующим приложением.

Разработка новой видеоигры может занять месяцы, если не годы. Например, трассы для гоночных симуляторов сканируются и оцифровываются специалистами с помощью лазера. Porsche хочет значительно ускорить этот сложный процесс подготовки виртуальных дорог к выходу на рынок. Благодаря инновационному проекту «Virtual Roads» любую трассу в будущем можно будет записать с помощью смартфона, расположенного за ветровым стеклом, и соответствующего приложения, а затем полностью автоматически перенести в виртуальный мир. Для этого видеозапись дороги и окрестностей преобразуется в 3D-среду с помощью программного обеспечения. Данная операция занимает менее одного процента времени традиционного процесса лазерной оцифровки.

«Если спросить у людей, какая дорога самая красивая, то каждый вспомнит свой собственный маршрут. Таким привлекательным его делают прежде всего характерные черты рельефа – неважно, идет ли речь о необычном альпийском перевале или легендарной дороге вдоль моря, – говорит Роберт Адер, директор по маркетингу компании Porsche, отвечающий за данный проект. – Мы тоже хотим обеспечить этот эффект узнаваемости. Благодаря значительно упрощенному процессу оцифровки, который позволяет каждому желающему виртуально проехать по своему любимому маршруту».

Это стало возможным благодаря специально разработанному программному обеспечению, которое с помощью искусственного интеллекта осуществляет видеозапись дороги и ее ближайших окрестностей, например, ограждений и деревьев, а затем максимально быстро и точно воссоздает все это в виде цифрового 3D-изображения. При этом программа, разработанная компанией Way Ahead Technologies, может обращаться к обширному графическому архиву. Защита данных играет важную роль в разработке: программа гарантирует, что другие участники дорожного движения не будут перенесены из реального мира в виртуальный.

Файл, созданный с помощью нового приложения для собственного любимого маршрута, в настоящее время совместим среди прочего с гоночной игрой «Assetto Corsa». Это означает, что для водителей Porsche и фанатов марки открыты все возможности виртуального мира. Маршрут можно проходить снова и снова на любом подходящем симуляторе или на смартфоне. Это может быть как совершенная во время отпуска поездка вдоль фантастически красивого западного побережья США, так и захватывающий заезд по гоночному треку GP Ice Race в альпийском горнолыжном курорте Цель-ам-Зее. Тем самым инновационный проект открывает еще одно важное преимущество: даже те маршруты, которые открыты только в определенные дни и, возможно, даже не для широкой публики, можно испытать за рулем Porsche и поделиться ими с другими.

Как обычно в гоночных играх, пользователь может выбрать для своей виртуальной поездки любой автомобиль, мощность и ходовые качества которого закладываются в основу симуляции. Также максимально реалистично имитируются и характеристики трассы: соответствующим образом оборудованный симулятор реагирует на неровности дорожного покрытия вибрациями, а слишком быстрое приближение к повороту заканчивается вылетом за пределы полотна. Таким образом, амбициозные водители могут по-спортивному преодолеть особенно сложный маршрут, сохранить свое время и посоревноваться с другими. Кроме того, данная технология предлагает широкие возможности для применений в других сценариях.

«После нескольких лет разработки наше программное обеспечение стало настолько продвинутым, что может оцифровывать для виртуальных маршрутов дороги длиной до восьми километров менее чем за час в зависимости от сложности, – подчеркивает Роджер Рюэгг из Way Ahead Technologies. – Сейчас мы параллельно рассматриваем другие возможности и функции».

Так, в будущем можно будет, например, регистрировать и использовать данные от датчиков автомобиля, такие как поперечное ускорение или изменение параметров подвески.

Way Ahead Technologies – это еще один пример сотрудничества Porsche с молодыми инновационными компаниями. Производитель спортивных автомобилей создал широко разветвленную экосистему стартапов: наряду с Porsche Ventures в нее входят технологическое и цифровое подразделение Porsche Digital, группа Forward 31, занимающаяся вопросами развития бизнеса, а также инвестор ранних стадий APX – совместное предприятие с Axel Springer SE. Целью экосистемы является предоставление подходящих контактов для любых начинающих предпринимателей вне зависимости от того, на какой стадии развития находится стартап.

