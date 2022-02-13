«Виртуальные дороги»: из реальности в видеоигру

\u0418\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Porsche \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u0414\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430, \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c Porsche \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043c: \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0428\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0448\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0446\u0430\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c Way Ahead Technologies \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u00abVirtual Roads\u00bb (\u00ab\u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0443. \u0412\u0441\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u2013 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0438\u0433\u0440\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u044b, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0430. Porsche \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u043a \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443 \u00abVirtual Roads\u00bb \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 3D-\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u00ab\u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f, \u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0444\u0430 \u2013 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0447\u044c \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0440\u044f, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0420\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u0410\u0434\u0435\u0440, \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Porsche, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442. \u2013 \u041c\u044b \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0443\u00bb. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044c\u0435\u0432, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e 3D-\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Way Ahead Technologies, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0432\u0443. \u0417\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435: \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439. \u0424\u0430\u0439\u043b, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430, \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u00abAssetto Corsa\u00bb. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Porsche \u0438 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u044c\u044f \u0421\u0428\u0410, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443 GP Ice Race \u0432 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043b\u044b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u0426\u0435\u043b\u044c-\u0430\u043c-\u0417\u0435\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e: \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0438 \u0438, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c Porsche \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b: \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e-\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0420\u043e\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u044e\u044d\u0433\u0433 \u0438\u0437 Way Ahead Technologies. \u2013 \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438\u00bb. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438. Way Ahead Technologies \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Porsche \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432: \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 Porsche Ventures \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Digital, \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 Forward 31, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0439 APX \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0441 Axel Springer SE. \u0426\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f.