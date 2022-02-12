Метан для автомобилей станет дешевле и безопаснее

Метан для автомобилей станет дешевле и безопаснее
12 февраля 09:11 2022

Разработан новый углеродный нанонаполнитель для газовых баллонов, благодаря чему метан станет безопаснее и дешевле

Ученые разработали новый углеродный нанонаполнитель для газовых баллонов. Материал позволяет поместить в баллон больше газа без применения высокого давления, следовательно отпадает необходимость использования тяжелых, толстостенных баллонов. Облегченный баллон с таким нанонаполнителем не взорвется и может использоваться в легковых автомобилях. Исследование было опубликовано в журнале Chemical Engineering Journal.

Природный газ является основной альтернативой бензину и дизельному топливу. При переводе транспорта на метан в 2-3 раза снижаются выбросы оксида углерода, в 2 раза – оксида азота. В выхлопах газового транспорта полностью отсутствуют сажа и соединения серы. Кроме того, газ существенно дешевле бензина. Так, средняя розничная цена метана составляет примерно 21 рубль за кубометр, что в 2,5 раза дешевле бензина или дизеля.

Однако, с использованием метана в качестве автомобильного топлива связан ряд технологических сложностей. Метан как газомоторное топливо используется в основном в сжатом виде. Поскольку его плотность существенно ниже плотности бензина, его заправляют в баллоны высокого давления, сжимая до пары сотен атмосфер. Чтобы выдержать такое давление, метан хранят в толстостенных, тяжелых баллонах, которые не подходят для использования в легковых автомобилях. Все эти факторы препятствуют широкому распространению использования метана в качестве транспортного топлива.

Перспективной альтернативой сжатию является адсорбирование. Идея технологии адсорбированного природного газа заключается в использовании специальных нанопористых материалов (адсорбентов), способных поглощать газ в больших количествах. Заполненный нанопористым адсорбентом баллон можно наполнить большим количеством газа под меньшим давлением. При этом характеристики используемого адсорбента существенно влияют на объем поглощаемого метана.

Международный коллектив ученых при участии доцента кафедры «Техника и технологии производства нанопродуктов» Тамбовского государственного технического университета Анастасии Меметовой и ведущего эксперта кафедры функциональных наносистем и высокотемпературных материалов НИТУ «МИСиС» Игоря Бурмистрова разработал новый нанопористый углеродный материал, обладающий повышенной, по сравнению с аналогами, адсорбционной способностью, которой удалось добиться за счет увеличения плотности материала с сохранением большого объема микропор, которые заполняются метаном. Таким образом, меньшее количество адсорбента способно удерживать в своих микропорах большее количество газа.

«Синтез был произведен путем преобразования смеси полимерных соединений в нанопористый углеродный материал, с последующим его формированием в блоки нужного размера и формы. Разработанный материал обладает высокой площадью поверхности и объемом пор, более 80% которых составляют узкие микропоры. Разработанный материал превосходит все известные на сегодня коммерческие адсорбенты по достигнутым значениям общей объемной емкости аккумулирования метана, которая составляет 336 см3/см3 при давлении 100 бар. Для сравнения, стандарт объемной удельной емкости адсорбентов метана, установленный Министерством энергетики США, составляет 236 см3 на см3», – рассказала Анастасия Меметова.

Авторы исследования отмечают, что за счет отсутствия необходимости использования сверхпрочных баллонов для хранения и перевозки, применение разработанного адсорбента позволит значительно удешевить метан для конечного потребителя и расширить его применение в качестве транспортного топлива. «Расход топлива снизится за счет того, что машина станет легче, ведь не нужно будет использовать тяжелые сверхпрочные баллоны. Кроме того, нет высокого давления – значит больше безопасность», – поясняет Игорь Бурмистров.

Созданный учеными наноуглеродный материал также может использоваться в системах хранения других токсичных газов, таких как угарный и углекислый газ, а также различных оксидов азота.

Исследование проводилось в рамках научного проекта «Разработка перспективного адсорбционного материала для энергоэкономичного, безопасного хранения и транспортировки энергетически важных газов в промышленности нового технологического уклада» РНФ № 21–73-00026.

