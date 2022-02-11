Новый Renault Austral: качество с первого взгляда

11 февраля 20:11 2022

Renault раскрывает новые элементы интерьера Austral

Renault раскрывает новые элементы интерьера Austral и рассказывает о внимании к мельчайшим деталям в процессе его создания. Дизайн, выбор материалов и высочайшее качество исполнения – салон нового Renault Austral погружает пассажиров в атмосферу современной элегантности.

Дизайнеры и инженеры Renault приложили все усилия, чтобы уровень качества в новой модели был заметен с первого взгляда. Все элементы интерьера, к которым могут прикоснуться пассажиры, мягкие и приятные на ощупь. Большое внимание было уделено выбору материалов для создания стильной отделки премиального уровня.

Франсуа ФАРИОН, руководитель направления по цветам и материалам бренда Renault:

«Чтобы достичь желаемого уровня качества нового Renault Austral, мы не пошли на компромиссы в выборе материалов и качестве исполнения, это касается, например, отделки элементов из дерева для версии Iconic».

Элегантная многоуровневая приборная панель

Приборная панель сверху имеет матовую отделку с набивкой, мягкую на ощупь. Линия подсветки продлена до дверных панелей, что повышает привлекательность дизайна. Высококачественные материалы, такие как натуральное дерево, обработанное по японской технологии«маки-э», придают салону еще больше премиальности. На дерево с помощью ткани наносится нескольких слоев металлизированной пудры. Благодаря этому подчеркивается естественная текстура материала. Элегантная отделка из матового хрома обвивает горизонтальную решетку вентиляционного отверстия.

Элемент кузова Renault Austral

Мягкие дверные панели

Верхние части панелей передних и задних дверей с мягкой отделкой являются естественным продолжением приборной панели. Для первого и второго ряда используются одинаковые элементы отделки дверей, поэтому все пассажиры могут наслаждаться элегантным стилем интерьера. Обивка из ткани, цвет которой едва уловимо меняется от черного к светло-серому, в паре с вставками из «синдерма» (мелкозернистой синтетической кожи) приятны при прикосновении.

Удобный подлокотник

Центральная консоль переходит в подлокотник, отделанный мягким мелкозернистым покрытием и матовым хромом. Дизайн, вдохновленный решениями авиации и часового дела, создает ощущение точного и высокого мастерства исполения. Перемещаясь вперед или назад, подлокотник издает звук, напоминающий вращение колесика сейфа, что является еще одним примером пристального внимания к деталям.

Мировая онлайн-премьера нового Renault Austral состоится во вторник
8 марта 2022 г. в 11:30 (по мск).

