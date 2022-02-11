Новый Renault Austral: качество с первого взгляда

Renault \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Austral Renault \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Austral \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Renault Austral \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Renault \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b, \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u043f\u044c. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f. \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0443\u0430 \u0424\u0410\u0420\u0418\u041e\u041d, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Renault: \u00ab\u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Renault Austral, \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Iconic\u00bb. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0443 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u043f\u044c. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438\u00ab\u043c\u0430\u043a\u0438-\u044d\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0435\u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0434\u0440\u044b. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438, \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043b\u043e-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u00ab\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u00bb (\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438) \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0423\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u043c. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0444\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c. \u041c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Renault Austral \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a 8 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 2022 \u0433. \u0432 11:30 (\u043f\u043e \u043c\u0441\u043a).