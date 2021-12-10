Bosch объединяет разработку универсального ПО для авто в ETAS GmbH

Bosch объединяет разработку универсального ПО для авто в ETAS GmbH
10 декабря 19:11 2021
Bosch объединяет деятельность по разработке универсального ПО для автомобилей в одном подразделении

Компания Bosch предпринимает стратегические шаги для достижения лидирующей позиции в области программного обеспечения будущего мобильности. Под эгидой дочернего предприятия ETAS GmbH компания планирует разрабатывать и поставлять базовое ПО для автомобилей, межплатформенное ПО, облачные сервисы и инструменты разработки для универсального применения. К середине 2022 года в этом центре будут собраны в общей сложности 2 300 экспертов из различных областей развития Bosch и ETAS.

«Разработка программного обеспечения уже давно стала ключевой компетенцией компании Bosch. Каждый год мы устанавливаем в автомобили по всему миру более 200 миллионов блоков управления с нашим собственным программным обеспечением. С помощью новой структуры мы планируем стать ведущим поставщиком универсального программного обеспечения для автомобилей», – д-р Штефан Хартунг, председатель Правления Mobility Solutions, подразделения Robert Bosch GmbH.

Год назад компания Bosch основала Cross-Domain Computing Solutions –высокофункциональное подразделение по разработке прикладного ПО для автомобилей со специфическим аппаратным обеспечением для многочисленных функций транспортного средства, от помощи водителю до информационно-развлекательной системы. Теперь компания объединяет свой портфель независимого ПО для автомобилей и облака в ETAS. Новая структура позволит компании быстрее и эффективнее разрабатывать автомобильное ПО вместе с партнерами.

«Наша универсальная программная основа необходима для цифровизации современных, программно-определяемых автомобилей», – отметил д-р Хартунг.

Разработка универсального ПО для авто

Bosch объединит свою универсальную программную платформу с опытом в разработке инновационных функций программного обеспечения.

«Таким образом мы создаем уникальное торговое предложение и значительное конкурентное преимущество для Bosch», – сказал д-р Маркус Хейн, член Правления Bosch.

В будущем ETAS будет предоставлять автопроизводителям и поставщикам эту универсальную платформу и базу для разработки.

Программное обеспечение приобретает все большее значение для автопроизводителей

Ранее существовало правило, согласно которому автомобили поставлялись как готовый продукт. В будущем автомобильное программное обеспечение по мере совершенствования будет расширять свои возможности на протяжении всего срока службы. Это позволит водителям получать индивидуальный цифровой опыт вождения, а также станет основой для новых бизнес-моделей производителей. Развитие только начинается. Эксперты прогнозируют, что в ближайшие несколько лет рынок программного обеспечения для автомобилей будет исчисляться миллиардами. Bosch прогнозирует рост, измеряемый в двузначных цифрах, до 2030 года. Реорганизация, которую планирует Bosch для независимых подразделений автомобильного ПО под эгидой дочерней компании ETAS, является свидетельством этой трансформации.

«В будущем по мере развития автомобильных операционных систем мы стремимся к более эффективному позиционированию на мировом рынке», – говорит д-р Хейн.

Разработка универсального ПО для авто

«Этим шагом мы предоставляем существующим и новым клиентам интегрированную, горизонтальную, междоменную платформу, которая позволит им достичь создания программно-определяемых автомобилей», – отметил Кристоф Хартунг, председатель Правления ETAS GmbH.

 

Партнерство Bosch и Microsoft, начавшееся в феврале, продолжится и в условиях новой организационной структуры. Оно направлено на разработку комплексной программной платформы для бесшовного соединения автомобилей с облаком, что позволит быстрее и проще разрабатывать программное обеспечение для автомобилей на протяжении всего срока службы, а также загружать его в блоки управления и автокомпьютеры посредством облака.

Универсальный и открытый портфель для базового и промежуточного ПО

Электрическая регулировка сиденья, подзарядка автомобиля, срабатывание подушки безопасности или прослушивание радио – программное обеспечение уже является неотъемлемой частью почти всех функций в современных автомобилях. Оно состоит из различных систем, которые наслаиваются друг на друга. Один слой включает программные модули, которые производители автомобилей используют для определения индивидуальных ощущений от вождения – от силового агрегата до информационно-развлекательных и вспомогательных систем. Именно в этой области прослеживаются конкуренция отдельных брендов. Другие слои, такие как базовое программное обеспечение для блоков управления и межплатформенное ПО, напротив, почти не дают производителям возможностей для создания УТП. Эти программные компоненты регулируют основные задачи, выполняемые блоками управления и компьютерами автомобиля – задачи, которые водитель не замечает. Например, они управляют производительностью процессора и объемом памяти, а также определяют, как блоки управления обмениваются данными друг с другом или с облаком. После разработки это программное обеспечение может быть использовано практически на любом ЭБУ – независимо от его локализации и модели автомобиля. Такая схема знакома нам по смартфонам, где множество приложений опираются на единую операционную систему.

«Наша новая система позволит нам еще лучше удовлетворять новые требования – как рынка, так и наших клиентов. Вместе с нашими партнерами мы даем возможность существующим и новым клиентам использовать совершенно новый подход к разработке программного обеспечения для автомобилей», – сказал Хартунг.

В будущем программное обеспечение с открытым исходным кодом и связанные с ним экосистемы будут приобретать все более важную роль. Таким образом, производители транспортных средств и поставщики автомобилей в будущем смогут еще более эффективно размещать программное обеспечение в центре разработки.

Единый источник универсального ПО

Компания ETAS была основана в 1994 году как дочерняя компания Robert Bosch GmbH, она насчитывает около 1500 сотрудников в 12 странах. Еще 800 сотрудников Bosch пополнят штат компании в середине 2022 года. Сегодня обе компании поддерживают успешное сотрудничество, и оно будет укреплено в рамках совместного подразделения. В настоящее время ответственные представители принимают участие в детальной разработке будущей орг

