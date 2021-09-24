TotalEnergies расширяет сотрудничество с Great Wall Motor

\u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20 \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Haval. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f TotalEnergies \u0438 Great Wall Motor \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e TotalEnergies \u0438 Great Wall Motor \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0441 2009 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 10 \u043b\u0435\u0442 TotalEnergies \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044e\u0447\u0435-\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 GWM \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u00ab\u0422\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0412\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a\u00bb \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0425\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0439\u043b \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044c\u044e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 HAVAL \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u0424. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0441 2012 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430 QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 TotalEnergies \u0432 \u0412\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0438\u043d\u043e. QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20 \u2014 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 (\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445). QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442 API SN Plus \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443. \u041e\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 AGE-Resistance, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0443, \u043e\u043a\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430, \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0445. QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W20 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 4B15D, 4B15C \u0438 4N20, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435, \u0430 \u0441 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f 2021 \u2014 \u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0445 HAVAL JOLION. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 HAVAL \u0432 \u0422\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c HAVAL \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 100 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 TotalEnergies. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b TotalEnergies \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043a \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 GWM, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 HAVAL.