TotalEnergies расширяет сотрудничество с Great Wall Motor
24 сентября 17:11 2021
Стартуют продажи моторного масла QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20

Масло подходит для всех бензиновых двигателей

В России стартуют продажи уникального моторного масла QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20, созданного специально для автомобилей Haval. Кроме того, в рамках партнерского соглашения TotalEnergies и Great Wall Motor запускают совместную лабораторию для разработки инновационных технических жидкостей.

Сотрудничество TotalEnergies и Great Wall Motor ведет свою историю с 2009 года, уже более 10 лет TotalEnergies остается рекомендованным поставщиком горюче-смазочных материалов для автомобилей производства GWM на мировом рынке. «Тотал Восток» выступает официальным поставщиком смазочных материалов для компании «Хавейл Мотор Рус», которая является официальным дистрибьютором автомобилей HAVAL и автокомпонентов для их послепродажного обслуживания на территории РФ. Новым шагом в развитии стратегического партнерства сторон стали соглашение о пролонгации глобального сотрудничества уже в четвертый раз с 2012 года, контракт на совместную техническую лабораторию по разработке жидкостей для транспортных средств, работающих на новых источниках энергии, а также запуск в России нового уникального продукта QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20, который будет производиться на заводе TotalEnergies в Ворсино.

QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20 — синтетическое моторное масло, обеспечивающее максимальную защиту оборудования от износа и высокотемпературных отложений. Масло подходит для всех бензиновых двигателей (многоклапанных, турбокомпрессорных, оснащенных каталитическими системами или без них). QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20 превосходит стандарт API SN Plus и обеспечивает дополнительную экономию топлива, за счет чего также снижается воздействие на окружающую среду. Оно может быть использовано для всех стилей вождения и подходит для сложных условий эксплуатации.

Моторное масло QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20 создано по технологии AGE-Resistance, которая обеспечивает непревзойденную защиту двигателя. Специальные активные молекулы создают защитную пленку на поверхностях двигателя, моющие и диспергирующие присадки помогают поддерживать его чистоту, окислительная стабильность позволяет увеличить интервалы замены масла, хорошая текучесть при низких температурах гарантирует легкий холодный пуск и стабильность при высоких температурах.

QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W20 является единственным официально одобренным моторным маслом для применения в двигателях 4B15D, 4B15C и 4N20, которые уже используются в ряде моделей автомобилей в Китае, а с июля 2021 — и в России, в городских кроссоверах HAVAL JOLION. Кроме того, в перспективе планируется использование QUARTZ 9000 COG SN PLUS 0W-20 в качестве масла первой заливки для локализованного производства новых двигателей на заводе HAVAL в Тульской области.

На сегодняшний день дилерская сеть HAVAL включает в себя более 100 станций технического обслуживания, обеспеченных специализированным продуктами производства TotalEnergies. Высокотехнологичные смазочные материалы TotalEnergies полностью соответствуют требованиям к смазочным материалам, используемым для защиты двигателей и других узлов автомобилей разных брендов концерна GWM, включая широко представленный в России бренд HAVAL.Great Wall завод

