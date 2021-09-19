К 2024 году шины для электромобилей будут составлять одну пятую всех первичных комплектаций в Bridgestone

50% \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 Bridgestone \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 2021 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Bridgestone EMIA (\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0430, \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f, \u0411\u043b\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0412\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0410\u0444\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430) \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u042f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, Bridgestone \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 11% \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 Bridgestone EMIA. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0432 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u043e 4%. \u041e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a 2024 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442 20%. \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 50% \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u043e\u043f-10 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 Bridgestone \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u04321, \u0430 50% \u0438\u0437 10 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 Bridgestone, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u04372. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f Bridgestone EMIA \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 30% \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435, Bridgestone \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 2025 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 20% \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0412 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c Bridgestone \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 Bridgestone \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442 Bridgestone \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435, \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 ologic \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f TECHSYN \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u044b\u0440\u044c\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f B-Silent \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u043d, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b ENLITEN \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e 30% \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0441 \u0434\u043e 20%; \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u04323. \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f ENLITEN \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f 6% \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 Bridgestone EMIA. \u041e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0451\u0442 \u0434\u043e 10%. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Bridgestone \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Bridgestone EMIA \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 EV (Electric Vehicle) \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0442.\u0435. \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f, Bridgestone \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Mercedes EQA \u0438 EQB, BMW i3, Fiat 500 EV, Nissan LEAF, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 ID.3 \u0438 ID.4 \u043e\u0442 Volkswagen \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a, Bridgestone \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 Lightyear \u0438 Fisker. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 Lightyear \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Bridgestone \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Lightyear One \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f\u0445, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 ologic \u0438 ENLITEN. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Fisker Bridgestone \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Fisker Ocean. \u0412 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c Bridgestone \u0436\u0434\u0451\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Audi Q4 e-tron \u0438 Seat Cupra Born \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d Bridgestone. \u042d\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043e \u0422\u0438\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e, \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Bridgestone EMIA, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443: \u00ab\u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435, Bridgestone EMIA \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434, \u043c\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u042f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439; \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u043c\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f\u00bb.