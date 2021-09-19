К 2024 году шины для электромобилей будут составлять одну пятую всех первичных комплектаций в Bridgestone

19 сентября 14:11 2021
50% крупнейших мировых производителей электромобилей выбрали Bridgestone в качестве поставщика

Компания стремится разрабатывать все больше шин для электрокаров

В рамках Европейской недели мобильности 2021 подразделение Bridgestone EMIA (регион Европа, Россия, Ближний Восток, Индия и Африка) рассказывает о трансформации собственного бизнеса для обеспечения перехода индустрии на электромобили, а также повышения их эффективности и доступности.

Являясь ключевым партнёром и крупнейшим поставщиком шин для стартапов в сфере электрической мобильности и ведущих мировых производителей электромобилей, Bridgestone стремится разрабатывать всё больше шин для первичной комплектации электрокаров. Сегодня шины для электрических транспортных средств составляют 11% всей линейки первичных комплектаций для легковых автомобилей в Bridgestone EMIA. Еще в 2019 году данное значение составляло 4%. Ожидается, что к 2024 году эта цифра превысит 20%.

В 2021 году 50% из топ-10 крупнейших мировых производителей электромобилей выбрали Bridgestone для комплектации собственных транспортных средств1, а 50% из 10 самых продаваемых электромобилей в Европе оснащены шинами Bridgestone, разработанными на заказ2. Сегодня Bridgestone EMIA направляет более 30% всех своих ресурсов в сфере разработки шин на создание первичных комплектаций для электромобилей.

В рамках миссии по формированию будущего мобильности, направленного на устойчивое развитие, Bridgestone рассматривает электрическую мобильность как отличную возможность для сокращения выбросов CO2 и повышения экологичности индустрии. Этот факт особенно важен в связи с прогнозами о том, что в 2025 году в Европе 20% продаж новых автомобилей будет приходиться на электромобили.

Новаторский подход и инновационные технологии в разработке шин для электрических транспортных средств

В сфере мобильности стремительно растет тренд по повсеместному внедрению электромобилей и снижению углеродных выбросов. В связи с этим Bridgestone инвестирует в повышение эффективности и доступности электрификации и мобильности для автопроизводителей, автомобилистов и автопарков, разрабатывая инновационные шины и шинные технологии в сотрудничестве с ведущими производителями электромобилей и новаторами отрасли.

В рамках партнёрских проектов Bridgestone создаёт премиальные шины, специально разработанные для электромобилей, чтобы решать характерные для таких машин проблемы – например, снизить уровень сопротивления качению для поддержания срока службы аккумуляторной батареи, а также обеспечить дальность пробега транспортного средства.

Модели для комплектации электрокаров от Bridgestone сочетают в себе ведущие технологии отрасли, направленные на устойчивое развитие, и удовлетворяют особые требования производителей. Например, применение технологии ologic помогает увеличить срок действия аккумуляторной батареи, а технология TECHSYN обеспечивает повышенную износостойкость и снижает сопротивление качению, при этом уменьшая расход сырья в долгосрочной перспективе. Технология B-Silent используется для минимизации шума от шин, чтобы повысить комфортность вождения, а экологичная технология создания легковесной шины ENLITEN позволяет снизить сопротивление качению шины до 30% и общий вес до 20%; всё это увеличивает дальность пробега электромобиля и снижает воздействие на окружающую среду благодаря более эффективному использованию ресурсов3. В 2021 году технология ENLITEN была применена для 6% первичных комплектаций, поставленных Bridgestone EMIA. Ожидается, что в 2022 году данное значение возрастёт до 10%.

Еще одна особенность электромобилей, требующая применения инновационных решений – большой вес транспортного средства. Именно поэтому компания Bridgestone в партнёрстве с автопроизводителями разрабатывает шины с повышенной грузоподъёмностью, способные выдерживать вес мощных полностью электрических и гибридных транспортных средств.

Чтобы подчеркнуть свою вовлечённость в развитие будущего электрической мобильности, в 2021 году Bridgestone EMIA реализует внедрение маркировки EV (Electric Vehicle) на шинах для первичной комплектации электромобилей. Маркировка является индикатором того, что шины прошли тщательный процесс тестирования, получили согласование от автопроизводителей и отвечают уникальным особенностям электрических транспортных средств и требованиям производителей, т.е. обеспечивают отличную дальность пробега, прекрасную управляемость и отличаются долгим сроком эксплуатации.

Партнёрство с ведущими мировыми производителями электромобилей и новаторами отрасли

Поддерживая автомобильную индустрию в рамках достижения целей в области устойчивого развития, Bridgestone активно сотрудничает с ведущими мировыми производителями как полностью электрических, так и гибридных транспортных средств. Например, шины бренда поставляются для моделей Mercedes EQA и EQB, BMW i3, Fiat 500 EV, Nissan LEAF, полностью электрических ID.3 и ID.4 от Volkswagen и многих других.Bridgestone для электрокаров

Компания также работает с новаторами в области электрической мобильности. Так, Bridgestone является эксклюзивным поставщиком шин для компаний Lightyear и Fisker. Совместно с Lightyear компания Bridgestone участвовала в создании Lightyear One – первого в мире электромобиля на солнечных батареях, способного преодолевать большие расстояния. В данном проекте были впервые объединены технологии ologic и ENLITEN. В качестве партнёра компании Fisker Bridgestone участвует в подготовке предстоящего запуска полностью электрического автомобиля Fisker Ocean. В будущем Bridgestone ждёт еще много совместных проектов с прорывными стартапами и признанными лидерами индустрии. Например, автомобили Audi Q4 e-tron и Seat Cupra Born получат все преимущества специально разработанных шин Bridgestone.

Эмилио Тиберио, главный операционный директор и главный технический директор Bridgestone EMIA, прокомментировал результаты работы компании в сфере электрической мобильности в 2021 году: «В рамках миссии по формированию будущего мобильности, направленного на устойчивое развитие, Bridgestone EMIA трансформирует собственный бизнес для обеспечения перехода индустрии на электромобили. Применяя полностью интегрированный подход, мы инвестируем в повышение эффективности и доступности электрификации и мобильности для всех автомобилистов. Являясь новатором в сфере премиальных шин и шинных технологий, мы предоставляем инновационные решения в сфере мобильности для автопарков и электрических автомобилей; в сотрудничестве с ведущими автопроизводителями мы также создаем адаптированную для электрических транспортных средств розничную сеть и сеть сервисных центров. Основываясь на уже достигнутом прогрессе, мы будем поддерживать наших партнёров, чтобы ускорить процесс перехода к электрической мобильности и достичь наших общих целей в области устойчивого развития».

  Александр Боков
    19 сентября, 17:19

    а чем они отличаются от шин для бензомобилей?

