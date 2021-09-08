Штефан Зилафф назначен вице-президентом по дизайну Geely Auto Group

\u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0425\u043e\u0440\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043a Group Lotus \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Zeekr \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0413\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0435, \u0428\u0432\u0435\u0446\u0438\u044f: \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 30 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 Geely Auto Group, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f Geely, Lynk & Co, Geometry \u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Zeekr. \u0420\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044f\u0445 Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Group, \u0430 \u0432 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 Bentley Motors. \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0425\u043e\u0440\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 Geely Auto Group. \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0435 \u0432 2011 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Geely 3.0. \u0421\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u044d\u0440\u044b 3.0 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433 Geely \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0439 Geely Design \u0432 \u0428\u0432\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0418\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435 \u0438 \u0421\u0428\u0410, \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 Lynk & Co, Geometry \u0438 Zeekr, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0432. \u0413-\u043d \u042d\u043d\u0434\u0438 \u0410\u043d \u0426\u043e\u043d\u0445\u0443\u044d\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 Geely Holding \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Zeekr Technology, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0425\u043e\u0440\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Geely \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433 Geely \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0434\u0436 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u041c\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u043c \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0417\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0444\u0444\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435 Geely: \u043c\u044b \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 Geely Auto Group \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e - \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b\u00bb.