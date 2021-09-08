Штефан Зилафф назначен вице-президентом по дизайну Geely Auto Group

Штефан Зилафф назначен вице-президентом по дизайну Geely Auto Group
08 сентября 19:11 2021
Просмотров: 8

Штефан сменил Питера Хорбери, который присоединился к Group Lotus

Новый вице-президент будет поддерживать разработку премиальных электромобилей Zeekr

Штефан будет работать в Гетеборге, Швеция: он привнесет в компанию более 30 лет опыта создания дизайна автомобилей и будет курировать портфель брендов Geely Auto Group, включая Geely, Lynk & Co, Geometry и ряд других. Помимо этого, Штефан будет поддерживать разработку премиальных электромобилей Zeekr. Ранее он работал в дизайн-студиях Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Group, а в 2015 году стал директором по дизайну Bentley Motors.

Питер Хорбери внес значительный вклад в развитие Geely Auto Group. Питер присоединился к Группе в 2011 году в качестве исполнительного вице-президента по дизайну, где под его началом были созданы продукты поколения Geely 3.0. Смелый язык дизайна продуктов эры 3.0 помог Geely выйти на новый уровень во всем мире. Создав сеть глобальных студий Geely Design в Швеции, Испании, Китае и США, Питер способствовал развитию брендов Lynk & Co, Geometry и Zeekr, которые в дальнейшем добились значительных успехов.

Г-н Энди Ан Цонхуэй, президент группы компаний Geely Holding и генеральный директор Zeekr Technology, отметил: «Мы высоко ценим вклад Питера Хорбери и его приверженность Geely в течение последнего десятилетия. Питер возглавлял одну из самых креативных глобальных команд в автомобильной индустрии и помог Geely переосмыслить имидж бренда во всем мире. Мы также тепло приветствуем Штефана Зилаффа в семье Geely: мы считаем, что его многолетний опыт создания автомобилей укрепит портфель брендов Geely Auto Group с конечной целью – предлагать нашим потребителям наилучшие продукты».

Geely Auto

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
GeelyШтефан Зилафф
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Свято место – пусть приносит деньги!

Свято место – пусть приносит деньги! 11

Внедорожник УАЗ Патриот для ДПС на выставке «Дорога-2019»

Внедорожник УАЗ Патриот для ДПС на выставке «Дорога-2019» 0

В Москве начали воровать автозапчасти

В Москве начали воровать автозапчасти 19

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.