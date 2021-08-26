Обновление Taycan: больше запас хода, больше сетевых возможностей, больше цветов

\u0417\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0434\u043b\u044f Taycan \u0438 Taycan Cross Turismo, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d. \u0412\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f Android Auto \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 Porsche Communication Management, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u04391. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u043c\u0443, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u0420\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c Taycan \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0432 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 90-\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0440\u0443\u0431\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Ruby Star \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 Acid Green. \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0433\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 Porsche. \u00abTaycan \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 Android Auto\u00bb, \u2212 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041a\u0435\u0432\u0438\u043d \u0413\u0438\u043a, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 Taycan. \u2013 \u041d\u0430\u0448 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Taycan \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 Cross Turismo \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u00bb. \u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435: \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435 Taycan \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0442. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043a \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u043c Normal \u0438 Range \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u0422\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Turbo Charging Planner \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Remote Park Assist: \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Remote Park Assist \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c Taycan. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0445. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Connect \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441, \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0410\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0443, Taycan \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430: \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 Android Auto Taycan \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Porsche Communication Management. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0446\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 Apple Music \u0438 Apple Podcasts. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a Apple Car Play \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0420\u0421\u041c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 Android Auto. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 iPhone \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 Android, \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 Google. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e PCM 6.0 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 Google. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Voice Pilot \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0447\u044c. \u0421\u043f\u0443\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e. \u0418\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432: \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0412 90-\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u0432\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0443 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043b\u0434\u0442\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u0430\u043a, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, Porsche 964. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0434\u043b\u044f Taycan \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 17 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u043c \u00ab\u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u00bb \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u0420\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u00bb. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0437 63 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Gren, Ruby Star, Riviera Blue \u0438\u043b\u0438 Viola Metallic. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u0420\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043e\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e Taycan \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438: Porsche Charging Service \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0441 200 000 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 Porsche Charging Service \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 Porsche. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 200 000 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 20 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445. \u0418\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 6500 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 50 \u043a\u0412\u0442. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u2212 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 Porsche Destination Charging5. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c Porsche \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 2000 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 50 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0445. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 Porsche Charging Service \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f CO2-\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u0411\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 Taycan \u0417\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u044b Taycan \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430: \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 20 000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f 911. \u0421\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 Taycan \u0421 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 Taycan \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u041a\u0435\u0432\u0438\u043d \u0413\u0438\u043a. \u041e\u043d \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443 \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0412\u0435\u043a\u0431\u0430\u0445\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 Cayenne. \u041a\u0435\u0432\u0438\u043d \u0413\u0438\u043a \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 Porsche AG \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 18 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 42-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u0437 190 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441o\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Taycan \u0438, \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0428\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435-\u0426\u0443\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043d\u0445\u0430\u0443\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0413\u0438\u043a \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0446\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Porsche. \u0413\u0438\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u041f\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0445\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043f\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430-\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0430.