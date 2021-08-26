Обновление Taycan: больше запас хода, больше сетевых возможностей, больше цветов

Обновление Taycan: больше запас хода, больше сетевых возможностей, больше цветов
26 августа 18:11 2021
Просмотров: 11

Значительные изменения в технике и оснащении в новом модельном году

Благодаря техническим улучшениям повседневный запас хода электромобилей увеличен

В сентябре начнется новый модельный год для Taycan и Taycan Cross Turismo, получивших значительные обновления. Благодаря техническим улучшениям повседневный запас хода обоих спортивных электромобилей был увеличен. Важными новинками являются интеграция Android Auto в коммуникационную систему Porsche Communication Management, а также система дистанционного управления парковкой1. Эта новая опциональная система помощи водителю позволяет ему, находясь вне автомобиля, управлять на смартфоне процессом постановки автомобиля на парковку и выезда с нее. Новые опции «Выбор цвета» и «Расширенный выбор цвета» позволяют реализовать даже самые необычные и индивидуальные пожелания при выборе цвета автомобиля. Теперь Taycan можно окрасить, например, в типичный для марки в 90-е годы рубиновый цвет Ruby Star или в броский зеленый Acid Green.

«Постоянное техническое совершенствование наших автомобилей является неотъемлемой составной частью генов Porsche. «Taycan нового модельного года отличается безупречной интеграцией смартфонов, включая поддержку Android Auto», − говорит Кевин Гик, занимающий с апреля должность руководителя модельного ряда Taycan. – Наш модельный ряд спортивных электромобилей Taycan растет и развивается. Пополнивший его весной Cross Turismo был прекрасно принят нашими клиентами, о чем свидетельствует банк заказов».

Изменения в технике: больший запас хода на практике

Taycan нового модельного года не проходил отдельной омологации, и поэтому новых данных запаса хода, определенных по циклу WLTP, для него нет. Тем не менее новые версии способны в повседневной эксплуатации преодолеть большие расстояния. Это стало возможно благодаря многочисленным техническим усовершенствованиям. При движении в режиме частичных нагрузок по программам Normal и Range передний электромотор у полноприводных моделей практически полностью отключается от трансмиссии и обесточивается. При движении накатом и на стоянке на обе оси вообще не поступает никакой момент. Это позволяет сократить потери на сопротивление движению. Только если водителю требуется больше мощности или он задействует другую программу, двигатели снова подключаются в течение миллисекунд.

Также были усовершенствованы система управления тепловым режимом и функции зарядки. Система Turbo Charging Planner позволяет теперь вывести высоковольтную батарею на несколько более высокую температуру, чем до сих пор. Тем самым быстрая зарядка производится раньше и при более высоком уровне заряда. Кроме того, тепло от электрических компонентов более активно используется для поддержания теплового режима батареи.

Система Remote Park Assist: дистанционное управление парковкой

Новая опциональная система Remote Park Assist позволяет управлять со смартфона постановкой автомобиля на парковку и выездом с нее. При этом водителю не нужно находиться за рулем Taycan. Автоматическое управление возможно на параллельных и перпендикулярных парковках, а также в гаражах. Система автоматически распознает свободные парковочные места и измеряет их с помощью ультразвуковых датчиков и камер. Если места достаточно, то водитель может инициировать процесс парковки через приложение Porsche Connect и выйти из автомобиля. В качестве подтверждения того, что он отслеживает процесс, водитель удерживает нажатой соответствующую кнопку в приложении на смартфоне. Активная система помощи при парковке самостоятельно вращает руль и управляет движением автомобиля вперед и назад. Если отпустить кнопку, Taycan немедленно остановится.

Информационно-развлекательная система: теперь также с поддержкой Android Auto

Taycan оснащается шестым поколением коммуникационной системы Porsche Communication Management. Этот спортивный автомобиль был настоящим первопроходцем в области сетевой интеграции, обеспечившим поддержку Apple Music и Apple Podcasts. В дополнение к Apple Car Play теперь РСМ поддерживает и Android Auto. Наряду с iPhone коммуникационная система теперь может работать также и со смартфонами на Android, операционной системе Google. Некоторыми функциями телефона и приложениями для смартфона, которые не влияют на безопасность движения, теперь можно управлять с помощью PCM 6.0 или голосового ассистента Google.

Кроме того, система голосового управления Voice Pilot еще лучше понимает естественную речь. Спутниковая навигационная система стала работать быстрее, использует при поиске объектов инфраструктуры в первую очередь онлайн-поиск и отображает информацию в более наглядном виде.

Слегка были переработаны дизайн и концепция управления. На левой стороне центрального дисплея теперь вместо трех находятся пять позиций меню. Иконки можно расположить в индивидуальном порядке.

Возвращение культовых цветов: еще более индивидуальные лакокрасочные покрытия

В 90-е годы прошлого века компания Porsche ввела в свою программу яркие цвета, которые быстро приобрели у клиентов культовый статус и пользуются особым спросом у любителей таких олдтаймеров, как, например, Porsche 964. Теперь эти броские цвета отмечают свое возвращение. В рамках стратегии подразделения Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, направленной на проявление большей индивидуальности, для Taycan наряду с 17 серийными цветами кузова предлагаются также лакокрасочные покрытия по программам «Выбор цвета» или «Расширенный выбор цвета». Первая опция предусматривает возможность выбора цвета из 63 дополнительных вариантов. Среди них типичные для марки цвета Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Gren, Ruby Star, Riviera Blue или Viola Metallic. Опция «Расширенный выбор цвета» предоставляет клиенту практически безграничную свободу выбора лакокрасочного покрытия. Так, он может, например, подобрать для своего Taycan цвет своих любимых аксессуаров.

Зарядка в пути: Porsche Charging Service почти с 200 000 зарядных пунктов

Porsche Charging Service обеспечивает во всем мире доступ к зарядным станциям различных операторов. Оплата осуществляется централизованно через Porsche. В настоящее время в Европе работают почти 200 000 зарядных пунктов более чем в 20 странах. Из них около 6500 станций используют зарядку постоянным током мощностью более 50 кВт.

Еще одно интересное предложение − эксклюзивный сервис Porsche Destination Charging5. Он позволяет клиентам Porsche бесплатно заряжать свои электромобили и подключаемые гибриды в особо популярных местах. В настоящее время программа объединяет более 2000 пунктов зарядки переменным током более чем в 50 странах. Эти пункты располагаются в специально отобранных отелях, ресторанах, аэропортах, торговых центрах, спортивных клубах и гаванях.

Все процессы зарядки в сети Porsche Charging Service являются CO2-нейтральными.

Бестселлер Taycan

За истекшие месяцы Taycan добился особого успеха: в первом полугодии клиентам было передано почти 20 000 автомобилей, что лишь немного ниже показателя продаж всего 2020 года. Тем самым новая модель находится на уровне культового спортивного автомобиля 911.

Смена руководства модельного ряда Taycan

С апреля 2021 года руководителем модельного ряда Taycan является Кевин Гик. Он сменил на этом посту Штефана Векбаха, который теперь отвечает за модельный ряд Cayenne. Кевин Гик работает на Porsche AG более 18 лет и до сих пор возглавлял отдел закупок для новых автомобильных проектов. На этой должности 42-летний специалист и его команда из 190 сотрудников с самого начала сoпровождали проект Taycan и, в частности, обеспечивали оснащение новых цехов на заводе в Штутгарте-Цуффенхаузене. При выборе места работы Гик опирался на семейную традицию. Еще в молодости он сопровождал в выходные своего отца, проводившего контрольные осмотры испытательных стендов для авиационных двигателей Porsche. Гик получил образование в институте дизайна, техники и экономики в Пфорцхайме и имеет диплом инженера-технолога.Обновление Taycan

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
PorscheTaycan
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Ford Trucks и Лукойл стали организаторами проекта «Дороги России»

Ford Trucks и Лукойл стали организаторами проекта «Дороги России» 0

Nissan выбирает электромобили

Nissan выбирает электромобили 0

МАКС Моторс отказался от Лады

МАКС Моторс отказался от Лады 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.