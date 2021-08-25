С Total ANAC проверить срок службы своего автомобиля сможет каждый водитель

25 августа 09:11 2021
Уникальная система мониторинга смазочных материалов, диагностирующая износ двигателя и других агрегатов

Компания Total Vostok выпускает на розничный рынок уникальный продукт – Total ANAC

Это услуга анализа смазочных материалов, которая позволяет с высокой точностью определить степень износа двигателя и вероятность поломок в ближайшем будущем. Все, что необходимо потребителю – приобрести специальный набор и далее следовать инструкции.

Total ANAC  — уникальная в своем роде система мониторинга смазочных материалов, диагностирующая износ двигателя и других агрегатов автомобиля на основании исследования отработанного моторного масла.

Ранее анализ был доступен только для корпоративных клиентов, теперь же приобрести набор для самостоятельного использования может каждый автолюбитель. Анализ проводится по небольшой пробе моторного масла без необходимости сдавать автомобиль в сервис. Набор прост в использовании: в него входит специальный шприц для отбора масла, емкость для отобранной пробы масла, а также подробные инструкции. Отчет о диагностике клиент получает в течение 2-3 дней после сдачи образца масла в лабораторию. Данные можно получить на электронную почту.

Программа Total ANAC стартовала в 1967 году, более 50-ти лет назад. За эти годы Total ANAC провел диагностику более 15 000 типов двигателей и других технических узлов, сравнивая состояние смазочных материалов с имеющимися неисправностями и поломками. В итоге была собрана единая база данных с информацией о более чем 500 000 компонентах. Благодаря этому, Total ANAC предоставляет точные и интерпретированные с помощью специального программного обеспечения результаты анализов. Интерпретация происходит с использованием референсных значений, полученных от оригинального производителя оборудования и статического метода. Дополнительный отчет (C.A.P.S.) выдается при получении результатов с критичными показателями и содержит анализ вероятности причины поломки, построенный на данных клиентов с аналогичной проблемой.

Анализ учитывает изменения реологических свойств масла и состояние содержащегося в нем пакета присадок, определяет наличие сторонних загрязнений и поэлементный состав замеченных продуктов износа. На основе такого исследования можно определить степень износа мотора, состояние топливной системы, воздушных фильтров и системы охлаждения. Оперативное устранение мелких неисправностей, обнаруженных в ходе мониторинга моторного масла, позволяет избегать более серьезных повреждений и внезапных поломок. Кроме того, анализ Total ANAC помогает определить оптимальный интервал замены масел.

Отчет о результатах с цветовой кодировкой очень прост для понимания. Он содержит физико-химические параметры, информацию о коэффициенте износа, выводы и рекомендации, дополнительные комментарии в том случае если отчет в красной зоне, то есть риск поломки велик. С помощью Total ANAC каждый автолюбитель сможет заранее диагностировать возможные поломки, избегая более дорогостоящего ремонта, а также определить оптимальные промежутки для замены масла, что также окажет позитивное влияние на срок работы двигателя и поможет снизить затраты.

Наборы уже поступили на полки магазинов в Санкт-Петербурге, Ростове-на-Дону, Омске, а вскоре будут продаваться во всех городах РФ.Самостоятельная диагностика авто

