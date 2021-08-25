Lamborghini: рекорды прошлого, о которых вы могли не знать

Lamborghini: рекорды прошлого, о которых вы могли не знать
25 августа 18:11 2021
Просмотров: 11

От самого низкого суперкара Lamborghini до первого в мире супер-SUV

Пять интересных фактов, о которых вы, возможно, не знали

Marzal: суперкар с максимальной площадью остекления— 4,5кв.м

Суперкар Marzal, разработанный Марчелло Гандини для Carrozzeria Bertone, стал всемирной иконой стиля и дизайна. Среди уникальных элементов, делающих внешний облик Marzal особенным: интерьер, выполненный из кожи серебристого цвета, и шестиугольники, которые повторяются во всех возможных деталях, перекликаются с формой приборной панели, заднего стекла и вставками на консоли и являются центральной темой дизайна суперкара. Но самой эффектной отличительной чертой Marzal стала обширная площадь остекления в 4,5 кв. м, охватывающего в том числе двери типа «крыло чайки» и крышу.

Благодаря этой особенности шоу-кар Marzal является моделью с самой большой площадью остекления в истории.

Miura: суперкар, разработанный самой молодой командой в истории Lamborghini: средний возраст создателеймодели — 29 лет

С самого начала предпринимательской карьеры Ферруччо Ламборгини стремился предоставить одаренным молодым специалистам максимальную свободу действий, и проект Miura стал наглядным примером реализации этого подхода.

Чтобы бросить вызов конкурентам того времени и придать компании новый импульс, Ферруччо Ламборгини привлек талантливых сотрудников, отобранных из университетов и среди молодых профессионалов автомобильной отрасли. В 1966 году самая молодая в истории марки из Сант-Агата-Болоньезе команда конструкторов со средним возрастом всего 29 лет, состоявшая из дизайнера Марчелло Гандини (Marcello Gandini), тест-пилота Боба Уоллеса (Bob Wallace) (им обоим было по 28 лет), главного инженера Джанпаоло Даллары (Gian Paolo Dallara) и младшего инженера Паоло Станцани (Paolo Stanzani) (по 30 лет), воплотили в жизнь модель Miura — уникальный суперкар, которому было суждено стать легендой.

Впоследствии эти молодые специалисты стали абсолютными мастерами в своих областях, что еще раз свидетельствует о дальновидности Ферруччо Ламборгини, поверившего в их способности. Информация для прессы

Miura: самый низкий серийный суперкар — 105,5см в высоту

В 1960-х годах дизайнеры, работавшие над спорткарами, стремились к небольшой высоте и волнообразным аэродинамическим формам.

Lamborghini Miura высотой всего 105,5 см стал самой низкой серийной моделью в истории, и этот рекорд сохранен в ДНК марки Lamborghini. Даже сейчас это стилистическое решение является неотъемлемой частью форм суперкаров из Сант-Агата-Болоньезе.

Lamborghini LM002: первый супер-SUV в мире

Изначально этот проект предполагал разработку мощного внедорожника для военных целей, и финальная версия модели, которую планировалось запустить в производство под названием LM002, была впервые представлена на Брюссельском автосалоне в 1986 году.

На момент запуска Lamborghini LM002 радикально отличался от всех других автомобилей, представленных на рынке, а его передовые формы и характеристики соответствовали суперспорткарам Lamborghini. LM002 оснащался двигателем рабочим объемом 5 167 куб. см, который развивал мощность 450 л.с. при 6 800 об/мин, при этом модель обладала превосходным внедорожным потенциалом, а в ее облике доминировали выразительные линии. В период с 1986 по 1992 год было выпущено всего 300 экземпляров LM002.

LM002 с кузовом из алюминия и стекловолокна оснащался полным приводом, двухступенчатой раздаточной коробкой с межосевым дифференциалом с блокировкой и мог преодолевать уклоны до 120%: LM002 был первым супер-SUV в мире. Прямой наследник LM002 — Lamborghini Urus — еще раз подтвердил это достижение, став первым супер-SUV, запущенным в серийное производство.

Countach: первый суперкар с ламбо-дверями

Вертикально открывающиеся двери Lamborghini, также известные под названием «ламбо- двери», — отличительная черта большинства легендарных суперспорткаров Lamborghini с двигателем V12. Спроектированный дизайнером Марчелло Гандини в 1971 году революционный Countach стал первой серийной моделью, оснащенной открывающимися вверх дверями данного типа, которые и сегодня продолжают оставаться характерной особенностью самых мощных суперкаров из Сант-Агата-Болоньезе.

Выбор этой технологии был обусловлен не только эстетикой, но и практичностью механизма: фактически пилот мог высовываться из салона, чтобы лучше видеть пространство позади суперкара при движении задним ходом, что решало проблему плохой видимости сзади и облегчало парковку в стесненных условиях, когда открыть длинные двери другим способом невозможно.

Ламбо-двери стали неотъемлемой чертой ДНК марки Lamborghini и ее моделей с 12- цилиндровым двигателем, начиная с Diablo, наследника Countach, за которым последовали Murciélago, Reventón, Veneno, Centenario и, наконец, модельный ряд Aventador.Lamborghini LM002

Lamborghini
Новости
AMSRUS
