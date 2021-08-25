Lamborghini: рекорды прошлого, о которых вы могли не знать

\u041e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 Lamborghini \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440-SUV \u041f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438 Marzal: \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u2014 4,5\u043a\u0432.\u043c \u0421\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 Marzal, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0447\u0435\u043b\u043b\u043e \u0413\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f Carrozzeria Bertone, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a Marzal \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c: \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0438 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430. \u041d\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0439 Marzal \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 4,5 \u043a\u0432. \u043c, \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u00ab\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0447\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0438\u00bb \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0443. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u043a\u0430\u0440 Marzal \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438. Miura: \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Lamborghini: \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2014 29 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0421 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0424\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0447\u043e \u041b\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Miura \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441, \u0424\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0447\u043e \u041b\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438. \u0412 1966 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442-\u0410\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044c\u0435\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 29 \u043b\u0435\u0442, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0447\u0435\u043b\u043b\u043e \u0413\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438 (Marcello Gandini), \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0411\u043e\u0431\u0430 \u0423\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 (Bob Wallace) (\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e 28 \u043b\u0435\u0442), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0414\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043f\u0430\u043e\u043b\u043e \u0414\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0440\u044b (Gian Paolo Dallara) \u0438 \u043c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u041f\u0430\u043e\u043b\u043e \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0430\u043d\u0438 (Paolo Stanzani) (\u043f\u043e 30 \u043b\u0435\u0442), \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Miura \u2014 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0447\u043e \u041b\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b Miura: \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u2014 105,5\u0441\u043c \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0412 1960-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c. Lamborghini Miura \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 105,5 \u0441\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0414\u041d\u041a \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Lamborghini. \u0414\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442-\u0410\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044c\u0435\u0437\u0435. Lamborghini LM002: \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440-SUV \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0418\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c LM002, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0411\u0440\u044e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432 1986 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 Lamborghini LM002 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c Lamborghini. LM002 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 5 167 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 450 \u043b.\u0441. \u043f\u0440\u0438 6 800 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0432 \u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0441 1986 \u043f\u043e 1992 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 300 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 LM002. LM002 \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e 120%: LM002 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440-SUV \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a LM002 \u2014 Lamborghini Urus \u2014 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043b \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440-SUV, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. Countach: \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u0441 \u043b\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e-\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 Lamborghini, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u00ab\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e- \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u00bb, \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 Lamborghini \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V12. \u0421\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0447\u0435\u043b\u043b\u043e \u0413\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438 \u0432 1971 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Countach \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442-\u0410\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044c\u0435\u0437\u0435. \u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430: \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e. \u041b\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e-\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0414\u041d\u041a \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Lamborghini \u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 12- \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 Diablo, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Countach, \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 Murci\u00e9lago, Revent\u00f3n, Veneno, Centenario \u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 Aventador.