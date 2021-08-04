Всего пять Mulsanne Grand Limousine будут доступны для заказа

\u0423\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Mulsanne \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u00a0\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0437\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0414\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440, \u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0430 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Bentley Motors \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 Mulsanne Grand Limousine \u043e\u0442 Mulliner \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445. \u0412 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner. \u0417\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u041e\u0410\u042d, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Mulsanne Grand Limousine \u043e\u0442 Mulliner \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e. \u0414\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 1000 \u043c\u043c, \u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0430. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430 79 \u043c\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u0418\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443, \u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 Bentley \u0432 \u041e\u0410\u042d \u2013 Bentley Emirates \u2013 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine \u043e\u0442 Mulliner \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Mulsanne \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Bentley.