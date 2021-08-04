Всего пять Mulsanne Grand Limousine будут доступны для заказа

Всего пять Mulsanne Grand Limousine будут доступны для заказа
04 августа 19:11 2021
Просмотров: 15

Удлиненная версия Mulsanne специально разработана для тех, кто  любит самые роскошные лимузины

Длина увеличена на один метр, а крыша поднята

Компания Bentley Motors предлагает своим клиентам последнюю возможность приобрести Mulsanne Grand Limousine от Mulliner – одну из самых уникальных и выдающихся моделей британской марки, которая оставила свой след в автомобильной истории. На продажу выставлены пять автомобилей этой уникальной современной версии. Она была специально создана для тех, кто предпочитает передвигаться только в самых роскошных лимузинах. В 2015 году все пять автомобилей были вручную собраны в ателье Mulliner. Затем они были отправлены в ОАЭ, но ни разу не использовались и даже не были зарегистрированы.

Модель Mulsanne Grand Limousine от Mulliner была разработана и собрана вручную. Длина ее кузова была увеличена на 1000 мм, а крыша была приподнята. В результате расстояние до потолка в задней части салона выросло на 79 мм, что гарантирует пассажирам исключительный комфорт.

Изначально автомобиль был собран по индивидуальному заказу, но затем ателье Bentley Mulliner получило согласие на выпуск ограниченной партии автомобилей для истинных ценителей. Некоторое время назад дилерский центр Bentley в ОАЭ – Bentley Emirates – выставил на продажу пять таких автомобилей с возможностью доставки в любую точку мира.

Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine от Mulliner – это наивысшее воплощение невероятных навыков и умений специалистов собственного ателье Bentley. В прошлом году производство модели Mulsanne было прекращено, поэтому у клиентов сейчас есть уникальный шанс приобрести эту легендарную часть истории Bentley.Удлиненная версия Mulsanne

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Grand LimousineMulsanne
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Первые изображения компактного кроссовера Toyota Raize

Первые изображения компактного кроссовера Toyota Raize 0

IKEA начала использовать электромобили для перевозки своих товаров

IKEA начала использовать электромобили для перевозки своих товаров 0

Geely Atlas стал лидером продаж среди китайских автомобилей в России

Geely Atlas стал лидером продаж среди китайских автомобилей в России

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.