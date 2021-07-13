Kia предложила в Корее представительскую версию кроссвэна Carnival

Kia предложила в Корее представительскую версию кроссвэна Carnival
13 июля 08:11 2021
Просмотров: 8

В Корее представлен Kia Carnival в исполнении HiLimousine 2022-го модельного года. Роскошная версия кроссвэна оснащена мощным бензиновым двигателем V6 семейства Smartstream с рабочим объемом 3,5 л и непосредственным впрыском топлива GDI. Мощность двигателя – 294 л. с.

Основные отличия HiLimousine: четырехместное исполнение с креслами повышенной комфортности, увеличенная за счет специальной надстройки высота потолка, ряд эксклюзивных функций комфорта, характерных для автомобилей представительского класса. Дополнительно проведена адаптация подвески для более высокого уровня ездового комфорта: использованы пружины иной жесткости и изменены настройки амортизаторов.

Задняя часть салона Carnival HiLimousine преобразована в просторное пространство, соответствующее «первому классу» салонов авиалайнеров. Уже на входе пассажиров встречает светодиодная подсветка зоны около автомобиля с эксклюзивной графикой «HiLimousine». Два роскошных регулируемых кресла Premium Relaxation Seat предлагают максимально комфортную посадку, обеспечивают возможность расслабиться и отдохнуть.

Наполнение кресел выполнено из самых высококачественных материалов, отделка – из кожи премиального сорта Nappa с рельефным тиснением и прострочкой. Предусмотрена дополнительная выдвижная секция с электроприводом для поддержки ног. Впервые в список опций модели Carnival вошел массажер для ног, разработанный лидером корейского рынка массажных устройств, компанией Hutech. Регулировать настройки сидений пассажиры могут на 7-дюймовом сенсорном экране на консоли между ними, или при помощи специального приложения, устанавливаемого на смартфон.

Для пассажиров второго ряда предусмотрен отдельный дисплей мультимедийной системы с диагональю 21,5”. В их распоряжении также боковые столики, дополнительные закрывающиеся отсеки и ящички для хранения небольших предметов, подстаканники с функциями подогрева и охлаждения, панели беспроводной зарядки мобильных устройств. В багажнике Kia Carnival HiLimousine установлена вешалка со светодиодной подсветкой и ящик для обуви.

На корейском рынке автомобиль поступит в продажу как одна из версий кроссвэна Carnival 2022-го модельного года.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
CarnivalHiLimousineKia
  Categories:
Новостислайдер
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Škoda определилась где будут производить российский Kodiaq

Škoda определилась где будут производить российский Kodiaq 1

Skoda представила новое поколение своего флагмана

Skoda представила новое поколение своего флагмана 2

В МВД не поддержали идею специальных наказаний за скручивание пробега

В МВД не поддержали идею специальных наказаний за скручивание пробега 3

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.