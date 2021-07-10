Volkswagen запускает беспроводное обновление программного обеспечения для семейства ID

10 июля 11:11 2021
Volkswagen с лета этого года марка будет регулярно передавать беспроводным способом пакеты обновления «Over-the-Air» для моделей семейства ID.

Volkswagen станет первым и единственным крупным автопроизводителем, который обеспечит клиентам широкую доступность этой инновационной технологии. Первыми воспользоваться новой функцией смогут владельцы Volkswagen ID.3: новейшая версия программного обеспечения ID.Software2.3 будет отправлена участникам First Movers Club в июле 2021 года. Это обновление включает в себя корректировки и усовершенствования для отдельных операций и предполагает повышение общей производительности и комфорта. Со временем станут доступны обновления для моделей ID.3, ID.4 и ID.4 GTX. В будущем Volkswagen планирует выпускать обновления для моделей ID. каждые двенадцать недель.

Генеральный директор марки Volkswagen Легковые автомобили Ральф Брандштеттер (Ralf Brandstatter) отметил: «Volkswagen набирает обороты в области цифровой трансформации. После успешного вывода на рынок электромобилей семейства ID. наша марка вновь оказывается впереди: мы создаем беспрецедентный цифровой опыт клиентов, предлагая новые функции и новый уровень комфорта каждые двенадцать недель. Мы становимся первым крупным автопроизводителем, регулярно распространяющим расширенные пакеты обновлений беспроводным способом. Это важный этап реализации нашей стратегии ACCELERATE, которая готовит Volkswagen к сетевой и цифровой мобильности будущего».

Преимущества обновлений «Over-the-Air»

Первое обновление для электромобилей семейства ID. будет содержать множество функциональных усовершенствований: они расширят функции системы ID.Light, оптимизируют распознавание объектов окружающей среды и динамическое управление дальним светом фар, повысят удобство и внесут изменения в дизайн дисплеев информационно-развлекательных систем, а также увеличат производительность и стабильность работы в целом.

Пакеты обновлений программного обеспечения доставляются беспроводным способом напрямую в высокопроизводительные центральные компьютеры автомобилей ID. – ICAS-серверы (In Car Application Server, автомобильный сервер приложений). В моделях, созданных на основе современной платформы MEB, именно они выполняют функции, которые в автомобилях более ранних поколений были разделены между множеством блоков управления. Новая электронная архитектура не только обладает большей мощностью и интеллектуальными возможностями, но и упрощает процессы обмена данными и координации функций различных систем автомобиля. Это решение позволяет охватывать до 35 блоков управления и обновлять их программное обеспечение беспроводным способом.

Подразделение ID.Digital: клиенты всегда в центре внимания

«Автомобили, которые регулярно получают актуальные обновления программного обеспечения и предлагают клиентам передовой цифровой опыт, крайне важны для будущего успеха марки Volkswagen, – отмечает Томас Ульбрих (Thomas Ulbrich), член правления Volkswagen, ответственный за подразделение технических разработок. – Мы создали новое динамичное проектное подразделение ID.Digital, которое позволит нам обеспечить непрерывное обновление программного обеспечения автомобилей. Теперь мы сможем оперативно собирать отзывы клиентов и реагировать на их запросы, а значит, даже после передачи клиентам модели семейства ID. всегда будут отвечать современным требованиям и лучше сохранять свою стоимость на вторичном рынке».

Движущей силой цифровой трансформации марки стало тесное сотрудничество подразделения ID.Digital и компании CARIAD, которая занимается разработкой программного обеспечения для концерна Volkswagen. В результате сотрудничества был накоплен богатый опыт в области ПО, при этом качество решений марки Volkswagen определяется преимуществами крупной корпорации и в то же время оперативностью и динамичностью CARIAD. «Беспроводные обновления – ключевая функциональная возможность цифрового автомобиля, оснащенного сетевыми технологиями, – отмечает генеральный директор CARIAD Дирк Хильгенберг (Dirk Hilgenberg). – Они станут привычными для клиентов, чем-то вроде загрузки последней версии операционной системы или приложения на смартфон».

Полностью оцифрованная кабина ID.4. / Das komplett digitalisierte Cockpit des ID.4.

Бизнес-модель 2.0: будущее мобильности

Предлагая беспроводное обновление программного обеспечения, марка Volkswagen закладывает основу для использования новых бизнес-моделей – в соответствии со стратегией ACCELERATE. В будущем при покупке автомобиля клиентам не придется выбирать функции или размышлять о том, какая комплектация сохранит более высокую стоимость на вторичном рынке. Аппаратное обеспечение окажется в значительной степени стандартизированным. Дополнительные функции и инновационные технологии можно будет добавлять позднее путем обновления программного обеспечения.

