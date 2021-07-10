Volkswagen запускает беспроводное обновление программного обеспечения для семейства ID

Volkswagen \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00abOver-the-Air\u00bb \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. Volkswagen \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b Volkswagen ID.3: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ID.Software2.3 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c First Movers Club \u0432 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0421\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID.3, ID.4 \u0438 ID.4 GTX. \u0412 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c Volkswagen \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID. \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u0411\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440 (Ralf Brandstatter) \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00abVolkswagen \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438: \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 ACCELERATE, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442 Volkswagen \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u00abOver-the-Air\u00bb \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439: \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b ID.Light, \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0430\u0440, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID. - ICAS-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b (In Car Application Server, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439). \u0412 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b MEB, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 35 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 ID.Digital: \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442, \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen, - \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441 \u0423\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0445 (Thomas Ulbrich), \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Volkswagen, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a. - \u041c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 ID.Digital, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b, \u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435\u00bb. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ID.Digital \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 CARIAD, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Volkswagen. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041f\u041e, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e CARIAD. \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f - \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, - \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 CARIAD \u0414\u0438\u0440\u043a \u0425\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0433 (Dirk Hilgenberg). - \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0435\u043c-\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430 ID.4. \/ Das komplett digitalisierte Cockpit des ID.4. \u0411\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c 2.0: \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 - \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 ACCELERATE. \u0412 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u0410\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.