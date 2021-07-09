Hyundai запускает акцию для знатоков кроссовера Creta нового поколения

\u041d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f Creta \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0431\u044f\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Hyundai Creta \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 Comedy Club \u0413\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0425\u0430\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0432\u0430 \t \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 23 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Creta \u0432 \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0435 \t 200 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Creta, \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0425\u0451\u043d\u0434\u044d.\u0440\u0444 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u0425\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044d \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0421\u041d\u0413\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f Creta \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0431\u044f\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Hyundai Creta \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 Comedy Club \u0413\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0425\u0430\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f, 09 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435 Creta \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 200 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0425\u0451\u043d\u0434\u044d.\u0440\u0444 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435. \u0410\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 23 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0425\u0451\u043d\u0434\u044d.\u0440\u0444, \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Hyundai Creta \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u0412 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u044b \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0412\u041a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435, Facebook, Instagram \u0438 \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u0445\u0435\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0433 #\u0425\u043e\u0447\u0443\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e\u041a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 @hyundairussia. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 23 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u00bb \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0442 200 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Creta \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435 Hyundai \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0425\u0451\u043d\u0434\u044d.\u0440\u0444 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u2013 Classic, Family \u0438\u043b\u0438 Lifestyle \u2013 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f Creta \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0431\u044f\u00bb \u043e\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Hyundai, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c 02 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Creta \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Creta \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e 16 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441, \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Creta \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c Comedy Club \u0413\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0425\u0430\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u2013 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Hyundai Creta \u2013 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e 16 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Hyundai Motor \u0432 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0442-\u041f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Creta \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 Bluelink\u00ae \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b 02 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 (Prime, Classic, Family, Lifestyle \u0438 Prestige), \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Smart \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Creta \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.