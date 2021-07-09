Hyundai запускает акцию для знатоков кроссовера Creta нового поколения

Hyundai запускает акцию для знатоков кроссовера Creta нового поколения
09 июля 18:21 2021
  • Начало второго этапа кампании «Новая умная Creta выбирает тебя», приуроченной к скорому старту продаж второго поколения модели Hyundai Creta в России, с участием резидента Comedy Club Гарика Харламова

  • В рамках акции, которая продлится до 23 июля этого года, все желающие смогут проверить свои знания о новой модели Creta в увлекательной игре

  • 200 победителей из числа всех участников акции получат уникальный шанс стать первыми обладателями умного компактного кроссовера Creta, купив новинку онлайн на сайте Хёндэ.рф в одной из предложенных комплектаций

Компания «Хендэ Мотор СНГ» приглашает всех желающих принять участие во втором этапе интерактивной кампании «Новая умная Creta выбирает тебя», приуроченной к старту массового производства и скорому началу продаж новой модели Hyundai Creta на российском рынке, при участии резидента Comedy Club Гарика Харламова.

В рамках проекта сегодня, 09 июля, на сайте кампании стартует акция для пользователей, которые смогут проверить свои знания о кроссовере Creta второго поколения и получить уникальный шанс приобрести 200 экземпляров новой модели онлайн на сайте Хёндэ.рф одними из первых в стране. Акция продлится до 23 июля, победители будут определены в начале августа.

Чтобы подать заявку на участие в акции, достаточно зайти на ее страницу на сайте Хёндэ.рф, ознакомиться с правилами, авторизоваться через личный профиль в социальных сетях, оставить свои контактные данные и перейти к игре. Пользователям предложат пройти увлекательный тест на знание визуальных особенностей автомобилей Hyundai Creta нового поколения и собрать как можно больше модификаций кроссовера за отведенное время. В финале игры нужно поделиться результатами ее прохождения в социальных сетях ВКонтакте, Facebook, Instagram и Одноклассники, добавив хештег #ХочуНовуюКрету и отметив аккаунт бренда @hyundairussia.

После 23 июля интеллектуальный «кретаметр» выберет 200 победителей из числа всех претендентов. При желании они получат эксклюзивное право стать первыми владельцами умного компактного кроссовера Creta и приобрести новинку в онлайн-шоуруме Hyundai на сайте Хёндэ.рф в одной из предложенных комплектаций – Classic, Family или Lifestyle – до появления автомобилей в официальных дилерских центрах марки.

Запущенная акция – вторая часть масштабной кампании «Новая умная Creta выбирает тебя» от бренда Hyundai, которая началась 02 июля этого года в честь дебюта нового поколения модели Creta в России. В рамках первого этапа для владельцев автомобилей Creta предыдущего поколения до 16 июля организован конкурс, победители которого примут участие в уникальном тест-драйве нового кроссовера Creta вместе с резидентом Comedy Club Гариком Харламовым и одними из первых познакомятся с новинкой.

Второе поколение самого популярного кроссовера страны – модели Hyundai Creta – было представлено 16 июня этого года на заводе Hyundai Motor в Санкт-Петербурге. Максимальные рекомендованные розничные цены автомобилей Creta с революционным дизайном экстерьера и интерьера, а также прогрессивными телематическими сервисами Bluelink® были объявлены 02 июля. Новинка предлагается в пяти возможных комплектациях (Prime, Classic, Family, Lifestyle и Prestige), специальная версия Smart дебютирует позднее. Старт продаж новой модели Creta на российском рынке намечен на конец июля текущего года.

