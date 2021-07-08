Виртуальный внедорожный тест-драйв от ŠKODA

Виртуальный внедорожный тест-драйв от ŠKODA
08 июля 18:11 2021
Просмотров: 8

ŠKODA AUTO Россия запустила уникальный цифровой сервис – виртуальный внедорожный тест-драйв

ŠKODA AUTO Россия приглашает всех желающих присоединиться к виртуальному внедорожному тест-драйву моделей SUV на официальном сайте бренда. Благодаря современным мультимедийным технологиям клиенты и поклонники марки могут, не выходя из дома, пройти «в один клик» онлайн тест-драйв в любое удобное время и дистанционно оценить внедорожные преимущества KODIAQ и KAROQ. ŠKODA стала первым автопроизводителем на российском рынке, который предложил подобное цифровое решение для потребителя, что особенно актуально в текущий период пандемии и повсеместных ограничений.

ŠKODA AUTO Россия запускает новый сервис, предлагая уникальное виртуальное пространство для динамического тест-драйва моделей SUV чешского бренда. Все желающие могут пройти тест-драйв семейного внедорожника KODIAQ и городского кроссовера KAROQ в формате 360, не выходя из дома. Современные мультимедийные решения позволяют воссоздавать реальность на экране электронных устройств и помогают всесторонне оценить внедорожные качества моделей, просматривая прохождение испытаний с нескольких ракурсов: из салона, со стороны или с квадрокоптера. Такая новая форма тест-драйва стала особенно актуальна в период пандемийных ограничений.

ŠKODA предлагает пройти тест-драйв на трассе, созданной специально для съемок. Маршрут ŠKODA ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE проходит по живописной лесной и сконструированной off-road трассе с препятствиями, среди которых – подъем в гору под углом 25° и проезд на высоте 4 м, сдвоенный боковой cклон, съезды с углом крена до 35°, – показывающие боковую устойчивость, жесткость кузова, преимущества высокого клиренса и геометрии автомобилей. Все это позволяет продемонстрировать потенциал KODIAQ и KAROQ, а также открыть новые грани комфорта и безопасности в каждой модели.

При прохождении виртуального тест-драйва каждый сможет оценить превосходную работу ходовой части и интеллектуальной системы полного привода KODIAQ и KAROQ, обеспечивающие полную безопасность на дорогах, а благодаря электронным системам помощи водителю, которыми оснащены чешские SUV, практически любые дорожные испытания становятся преодолимыми.

Для того, чтобы пройти виртуальный тест-драйв, необходимо перейти по ссылкам, представленным ниже, дождаться загрузки видео и начать Ваше виртуальное путешествие. Для корректной работы сервиса необходимо использование высокоскоростного интернета на компьютере или смартфоне.

