Новые стандарты безопасности Volvo Cars
07 июля 16:11 2021
Volvo Cars будет использовать данные автомобилей клиентов в режиме реального времени, чтобы установить новые стандарты безопасности

Следующее поколение автомобилей Volvo должно стать самым безопасным в истории компании благодаря совершенству технического и программного обеспечения, а также непрерывному и более быстрому улучшению функций безопасности с помощью сбора данных в режиме реальном времени.

Для разработки новых технологий безопасности и повышения уровня безопасности Volvo Cars всегда использовала информацию о реальных ситуациях на дорогах. Применительно к автомобилям следующего поколения компания рассматривает возможность обработки данных с автомобилей клиентов при их согласии в режиме реального времени, чтобы Volvo Cars смогла сделать свои автомобили еще более безопасными.

Предоставляя своим клиентам возможность выбирать и участвовать в повышении уровня безопасности автомобилей и дорожного движения таким образом, Volvo Cars способна безостановочно и намного быстрее улучшать свои автомобили, постоянно повышая уровень безопасности. Эти данные будут включать в себя непрерывный поток входящей информации об окружении автомобиля от сенсоров, таких как LiDAR высокого разрешения, поставляемый технологической компанией Luminar.

Инженеры Volvo Cars смогут быстрее проверять и верифицировать функции автономного вождения, чтобы способствовать их безопасному внедрению. Благодаря данным, собранным за миллионы километров пробега, пройденных десятками тысяч водителей Volvo по всему миру, инженеры смогут проверять функции автопилота для конкретных географических локаций намного быстрее, чем с помощью ограниченного количества автомобилей на испытательном полигоне.

Верифицированные обновления существующих систем и новые функции могут быстро внедряться с помощью беспроводных обновлений, шаг за шагом повышая безопасность автомобилей Volvo. Первым автомобилем, чьи владельцы ощутят этот новый подход к развитию безопасности, станет первый полностью электрический внедорожник компании.

«С помощью реальных данных мы можем ускорить наши процессы разработки и говорить о днях, а не годах, – комментирует Одгард Андерссон, генеральный директор Zenseact, подразделение программного обеспечения для автономного вождения Volvo Cars. – Поскольку получение информации в реальном времени позволяет генерировать гораздо больше данных, мы можем создавать лучшие и более качественные массивы данных, которые позволяют нам принимать более обоснованные и быстрые решения касательно дальнейших усовершенствований в области безопасности. Мы делаем огромный шаг вперед в повышении безопасности наших автомобилей и вокруг них».

Для обработки информации о трафике, получаемой в режиме реального времени, Volvo Cars и Zenseact инвестируют в фабрику данных, которая будет содержать более 200 пебибайт (225 миллионов гигабайт) данных в течение следующих нескольких лет. Использование возможностей искусственного интеллекта позволит обрабатывать информацию в рекордно короткие сроки. Клиенты сами смогут решать, делиться данными автомобиля или нет. При этом вся собранная информация будет агрегирована с надлежащими гарантиями конфиденциальности клиентов.

«Безопасность – это часть нашего наследия и основа нашей компании, а программное обеспечение является важной частью нашей современной ДНК, – говорит Матс Моберг, руководитель отдела исследований и разработок Volvo Cars. – Продолжая опираться на 50-летний опыт лидирующей в отрасли команды исследования ДТП Volvo Cars, мы теперь также можем использовать искусственный интеллект в качестве новой виртуальной команды исследования аварий».

Использование данных в режиме реального времени является частью долгосрочного видения Volvo Cars будущего, в котором столкновения просто больше не случаются благодаря оснащению автомобилей одними из лучших существующих и перспективных датчиков и постоянному совершенствованию систем безопасности и автономного вождения.

Будущий полностью электрический флагманский внедорожник Volvo Cars будет оснащен ведущими в отрасли технологиями безопасности уже в стандартной комплектации, что поможет компании спасти еще больше жизней, установив новый стандарт автомобильной безопасности. Также в базовой комплектации автомобиль будет поставляться с новейшими сенсорами, включая LiDAR компании Luminar, и компьютером автономного вождения, работающий от системы на кристалле NVIDIA DRIVE Orin™.

Volvo Cars рассчитывает, что новый комплекс систем безопасности позволит снизить число жертв и несчастных случаев в целом за счет передового оборудования с программным обеспечением Volvo, Zenseact и Luminar в зарекомендованной технологии предотвращения столкновений следующего поколения.

Со временем автомобиль будет улучшаться и получать аппаратные и программные возможности, позволяющие автомобилю действовать самостоятельно, если водитель не реагирует в опасных для жизни ситуациях после неоднократных предупреждений. Таким образом, в то время как водитель полностью контролирует ситуацию, автомобиль и его технологии безопасности могут одновременно поддерживать водителя и наблюдать за ним, как дополнительная пара глаз и мозгов.

