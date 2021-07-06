Первые фото Genesis G80 Sport

Опубликованы первые изображения «заряженного» седана G80 Sport – новой версии модели G80

  • Эксклюзивные решения в экстерьере и интерьере, а также новый цвет кузова Cavendish Red завершают динамичный образ новинки
  • Премьера G80 Sport – новой версии модели G80 с уникальным дизайном, цветом кузова и материалами отделки – состоится в третьем квартале 2021 года
  • Опубликованы первые официальные изображения Genesis G80 Sport – новой версии модели G80, делающей популярный среднеразмерный бизнес-седан еще динамичнее.

В основу G80 Sport был положен прогрессивный дизайн и высокотехнологичные опции, характерные для седана G80. В то же время новинка отличается от стандартной версии модели еще более спортивной внешностью, воплощающей фирменную стилистику «Атлетичной элегантности», а также новыми характерными особенностями интерьера и экстерьера.

Появились первые фото Genesis G80 Sport

Новый Genesis G80 Sport получил уникальный цвет кузова – Cavendish Red. Свое название эта эмаль получила в честь утеса, расположенного на северном побережье канадского острова Принца Эдуарда. В свою очередь сам оттенок напоминает цвет знаменитых красных скал данной местности.

От стандартной версии модели седан G80 Sport отличается несколькими уникальными особенностями дизайна. В передней части автомобиль получил целый ряд эксклюзивных элементов, которые присутствуют только на модели G80 Sport: покрытая тёмным глянцевым хромом решетка радиатора и выступающий вперед передний бампер. Также на спортивный характер модели указывает темная окантовка передних фар.

Появились первые фото Genesis G80 Sport

При взгляде на автомобиль в профиль, покрытые тёмным глянцевым хромом боковые молдинги дополняют образ, созданный в стилистике атлетичной элегантности. Седан G80 Sport также оснащается уникальными 20-дюймовыми дисками с элементами дизайна «G-Matrix» с темным напылением и тормозными суппортами, которые предлагаются в двух дополнительных вариантах окраски – черном и красном.

Горизонтальная линия в задней части G80 Sport делает кузов автомобиля визуально шире, в то время как бампер уникального дизайна добавляет облику спортивности и мощи. Помимо этого, был изменен цвет накладки крышки багажника, и задний бампер получил новый диффузор.

В салоне автомобиля появилось три эксклюзивных цвета отделки: черный, сочетающийся с серой или красной прострочкой, а также красный цвет Sevilla.

Появились первые фото Genesis G80 Sport

Интерьер G80 Sport получил спортивное трехспицевое рулевое колесо и специальную отделку передней панели, сочетающую в себе три материала: вставки из алюминия, являющиеся уникальной особенностью версии Sport, вставки из карбона, а также ткань алмазного плетения, которая впервые дебютирует на модели G80 Sport. В зависимости от личных предпочтений покупатели смогут выбрать дизайн паттерна обивки сидений: в форме бриллианта и в форме буквы V.

Помимо прочего, новый G80 Sport оснащается системой подруливания задних колес (RWS), обеспечивающей автомобилю максимальную устойчивость на дороге.

«Genesis G80 Sport – идеальный выбор для тех, кто хочет насладиться непревзойденным сочетанием «Атлетичной элегантности» G80 с улучшенной динамикой, – заявил представитель бренда Genesis. – Подробные характеристики автомобиля будут раскрыты в момент его официальной презентации в третьем квартале 2021 года», – добавил он.

