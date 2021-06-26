Suzuki празднует 51 год своей полноприводной технологии ALLGRIP SELECT

26 июня 19:11 2021
Просмотров: 6

Легендарной технологии полного привода Suzuki исполняется 51 год

Компания совместно с инженерами Томоёси Осакабэ (синергетическое управление динамикой автомобиля) и Тэцуо Ямасэ (управление полным приводом) подготовила материал в формате интервью о современной полноприводной системе ALLGRIP SELECT с четырьмя режимами (AUTO, SPORT, SNOW and LOCK), которая отвечает всем индивидуальным потребностям автовладельца и подходит для любых условий вождения.

В 1970 году компания Suzuki впервые представила полноприводную модель, соответствующую философии бренда: разработать транспортное средство, подходящее для передвижения по неровным дорогам и труднодоступным местам, по которым ранее автомобили не могли проехать. Как известно, это был легендарный Suzuki Jimny (LJ10). И это послужило началом развития известной полноприводной технологии Suzuki ALLGRIP.

Более 50 лет технология Suzuki 4×4 продолжает совершенствоваться и пользуется широким спросом как в Японии, так и во всем мире, став абсолютным синонимом японского бренда. Система ALLGRIP SELECT является результатом тесного сотрудничества между командами, отвечающими за различные элементы автомобиля, включая систему полного привода, двигатель, автоматическую трансмиссию, тормоза и электроусилитель руля (EPS), тем самым обеспечивая высокий уровень четко сбалансированных и согласованных динамических характеристик транспортного средства.

С чего начался проект 4х4 с электронным управлением и четырьмя режимами?

Фото: Инженеры Suzuki Томоёси Осакабэ и Тэцуо Ямасе

Томоёси Осакабэ: «Идея возникла, когда мы обсуждали с группой планирования продукта концепцию SX4 S-CROSS (в РФ SX4) на ранней стадии разработки модели».

Тэцуо Ямасе: «После обсуждения потребностей потребителей с группой планирования продукта и инженерами, отвечающими за разработку ALLGRIP, мы решили использовать функцию переключения режимов движения по двум причинам. Во-первых, водители будут рады иметь возможность выбирать, какой режим движения использовать в зависимости от таких факторов, как погода, дорожное покрытие или условия вождения. Во-вторых, предложение такого переключаемого режима позволило бы оптимизировать ходовые качества автомобиля на неровной дороге и обеспечить его устойчивость при движении путем выбора соответствующего режима».

Что для вас значит 4х4?

Томоёси Осакабэ: «4×4 повышает надежность даже в суровых условиях движения, например, на заснеженной или неровной дороге».

Тэцуо Ямасе: «Для Suzuki это также система, которая может обеспечить лучшее сцепление с дорогой и воплотить три важные ценности для каждого водителя: удовольствие от вождения, душевное спокойствие и топливную экономичность – или удовольствие, безопасность и экономичность».

Какую роль играет ALLGRIP SELECT в 4×4?

Томоёси Осакабэ: «Независимо от того, являются ли дороги сухими и асфальтированными, снежными и скользкими или же просто неровными с выбоинами – ALLGRIP SELECT позволяет водителю выбрать подходящий режим в зависимости от его настроения или условий вождения: максимизировать топливную экономичность, получать приятные эмоции от быстрых поездок и т.д».

Тэцуо Ямасе: «Благодаря возможности выбора четырех различных режимов водитель может настроить управление автомобилем в соответствии с широким спектром дорожных ситуаций. В результате ALLGRIP SELECT гарантирует получение настоящего удовольствия от вождения даже при движении по плохим дорогам, обеспечивая при этом высокую топливную экономичность при повседневном использовании».

Что вы почувствовали, когда впервые узнали, что вас назначили работать над ALLGRIP SELECT?

Тэцуо Ямасе: «Система 4×4 с четырьмя режимами на выбор была новой разработкой для Suzuki, призванной, по моим ощущениям, стать полезной. Я уже представлял счастливые лица клиентов ввиду возможностей, которые им предоставлялись. Думал о том, что мы могли бы достичь этого с помощью гибкой системы, которая максимизирует характеристики полного привода в различных ситуациях на дороге, скоординировав нашу систему полного привода с другими различными технологиями».

Томоёси Осакабэ: «И я, в свою очередь, подумал, что это представляет собой ценную возможность, стремился сотрудничать с другими членами команды для создания автомобиля, производительность которого удовлетворит наших клиентов».

Самое приятное воспоминание о тех днях.

Тэцуо Ямасе: «Это было во время барбекю, когда все улыбались, говоря о достижении высокого результата. Мы тщательно продумали концепцию каждого режима, провели множество тест-драйвов и обменялись различными мнениями».

Томоёси Осакабэ: «У меня остались очень приятные воспоминания о времени, проведенном на испытательном курсе в поселении Симокава на острове Хоккайдо, где можно было сдать экзамены по вождению на снегу. Коллеги из головного офиса Suzuki приехали, чтобы также принять участие в тестировании. Мы много дискуссировали, а по вечерам после совместной работы проводили время в дружеской обстановке. Для меня это был хороший шанс оценить их роль как членов команды с новой точки зрения».

Что, по вашему мнению, было самым трудным?

Тэцуо Ямасе: «Мне бы хотелось отметить, что у нас не было трудностей с этим проектом, хотя и приходилось решать некоторые проблемы. Чтобы обеспечить надежность ALLGRIP SELECT во время разработки модели, мы трудились над повышением уровня как материальных, так и нематериальных составляющих с целью оптимизации всей системы. Для этого мы сосредоточили усилия на проведении повторных оценочных тестов. Кроме того, было непросто обновить систему управления полным приводом, чтобы уменьшить шум. Для этого нам пришлось тесно сотрудничать с другими отделами и поставщиками. И, наконец, поскольку это система требует согласованного управления ESP, двигателем, рулевым управлением и другими функциями, мы работали с разными отделами. Координация с другими командами не всегда была легкой. Тем не менее, мы очень много работали, чтобы преодолеть эти проблемы».

Томоёси Осакабэ: «Были времена, когда у членов команды были разные идеи о том, как лучше всего двигаться вперед. Поэтому нам нужно было разработать совместный тест, чтобы увидеть, какой путь приведет к наилучшему результату».

Почему ALLGRIP SELECT имеет 4 режима: AUTO, SPORT, SNOW и LOCK?

Томоёси Осакабэ: «Мы подумали о том, с какими ситуациями сталкиваются клиенты при повседневном использовании, и выбрали режимы в соответствии с их потребностями».

Тэцуо Ямасе: «Мы выбрали 4 режима, чтобы усилить получение приятных эмоций от вождения, безопасность и экономичность. Было принято решение сделать режим AUTO, чтобы можно было безопасно ездить, сохраняя при этом высокую экономичность топлива при различных дорожных условиях. Режим SPORT поможет получить удовольствие от вождения по извилистым дорогам, а режим SNOW позволит уверенно управлять автомобилем на снежных или скользких дорогах. Наконец, режим LOCK облегчает выезд из глубокой грязи или снега».

Сколько составляющих автомобиля задействовано в управлении 4х4?

Тэцуо Ямасе: «Есть шесть основных узлов: передача, карданный вал, муфта, дифференциал, приводной вал и контроллер. Что касается общего количества составляющих, то их более 100. Контроллер 4WD вводит более 20 типов сигналов, что позволяет точно определить условия вождения и состояние транспортного средства для реализации оптимального распределения крутящего момента».

В каких местах вы проводили тесты по вождению для каждого режима?

Тэцуо Ямасе: «Для режимов AUTO, SPORT и SNOW мы создали условия движения на высокоскоростной трассе по рельефным покрытиям и снегу, а также на подъемах для тестирования старта на склонах. Кроме того, использовали извилистые горные дороги и всевозможные неровные дорожные поверхности. Создание стрессовых ситуаций проводились для оценки производительности и внесения дальнейших корректировок, чтобы система управления могла работать в соответствии с концепцией каждого режима. Мы также проверили это на европейских дорогах общего пользования. Для функции LOCK провели тесты на эвакуацию в глубоком снегу, грязи и в условиях бездорожья для оптимизации производительности при управлении автомобилем на сложных дорогах».

Томоёси Осакабэ: «Проведенные испытания (Симокава, Хоккайдо) позволяют нам оценить производительность автомобиля на горных и заснеженных дорогах. На тестовой трассе Сагара мы собрали и измерили данные, которые позволили нам определить, были ли достигнуты целевые характеристики режима SELECT в реальных условиях вождения».

Какие мысли вы хотели бы донести до пользователей?

Тэцуо Ямасе: «Я хотел бы сказать, что мы уверены в способности ALLGRIP SELECT помочь каждому водителю автомобиля Suzuki безопасно управлять им в любую погоду и во всех дорожных условиях без специальных приемов или операций. Мне хочется, чтобы все были спокойны и получали удовольствие от процесса вождения».

Томоёси Осакабэ: «Я надеюсь, что пользователи оценят уровень производительности, которого мы стремились достичь в системе ALLGRIP SELECT при любом выбранном режиме вождения».

