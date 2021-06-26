Suzuki празднует 51 год своей полноприводной технологии ALLGRIP SELECT

\u041b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 Suzuki \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 51 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d (\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f) \u0438 \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u044d (\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c) \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044c\u044e \u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 ALLGRIP SELECT \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u044c\u043c\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 (AUTO, SPORT, SNOW and LOCK), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 1970 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Suzuki \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430: \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 Suzuki Jimny (LJ10). \u0418 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 Suzuki ALLGRIP. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 50 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Suzuki 4x4 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 ALLGRIP SELECT \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f (EPS), \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0421 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 4\u04454 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u044c\u043c\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438? \u0424\u043e\u0442\u043e: \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Suzuki \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d \u0438 \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d: \u00ab\u0418\u0434\u0435\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e SX4 S-CROSS (\u0432 \u0420\u0424 SX4) \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u00bb. \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 ALLGRIP, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c. \u0412\u043e-\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445, \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u043e-\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0431\u044b \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u00bb. \u0427\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0441 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442 4\u04454? \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d: \u00ab4x4 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435\u00bb. \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u0414\u043b\u044f Suzuki \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f: \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2013 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u00bb. \u041a\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 ALLGRIP SELECT \u0432 4x4? \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d: \u00ab\u041d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u0445\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 ALLGRIP SELECT \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u0442.\u0434\u00bb. \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 ALLGRIP SELECT \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0445\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438\u00bb. \u0427\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 ALLGRIP SELECT? \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 4x4 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u044c\u043c\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f Suzuki, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u042f \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c. \u0414\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043b \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438\u00bb. \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d: \u00ab\u0418 \u044f, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u00bb. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u043d\u044f\u0445. \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0440\u0431\u0435\u043a\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u043b\u044b\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430. \u041c\u044b \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438\u00bb. \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d: \u00ab\u0423 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0421\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0425\u043e\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0439\u0434\u043e, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0443. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0441\u0430 Suzuki \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u0427\u0442\u043e, \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c? \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u041c\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0445\u043e\u0442\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c ALLGRIP SELECT \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043c\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0443\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0418, \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ESP, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b\u00bb. \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d: \u00ab\u0411\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0443 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 ALLGRIP SELECT \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 4 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430: AUTO, SPORT, SNOW \u0438 LOCK? \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d: \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438\u00bb. \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 4 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0411\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c AUTO, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c SPORT \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c, \u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c SNOW \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c LOCK \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u0438\u0437 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0430\u00bb. \u0421\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 4\u04454? \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u0415\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432: \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u043b, \u043c\u0443\u0444\u0442\u0430, \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u043b \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440. \u0427\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445, \u0442\u043e \u0438\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 100. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 4WD \u0432\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 20 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u00bb. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430? \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u0414\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 AUTO, SPORT \u0438 SNOW \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0444\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430. \u041c\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 LOCK \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0432\u0430\u043a\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0443, \u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445\u00bb. \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d: \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u0421\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0432\u0430, \u0425\u043e\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0439\u0434\u043e) \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0421\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 SELECT \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u041a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439? \u0422\u044d\u0446\u0443\u043e \u042f\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435: \u00ab\u042f \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b \u0431\u044b \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 ALLGRIP SELECT \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Suzuki \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u043d\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0451\u0441\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0431\u044d: \u00ab\u042f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u044e\u0441\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 ALLGRIP SELECT \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb.