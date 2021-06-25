Новое поколение Porsche 911 GTS

Новое поколение Porsche 911 GTS
25 июня 12:13 2021
Просмотров: 5

Более динамичные, чем когда бы то ни было: новые модели Porsche 911 GTS

Спортивные модели GTS, появившиеся примерно через полтора года после выхода на рынок серии 992, привнесли в семейство 911 привлекательную альтернативу. С тех пор, как компания Porsche впервые представила 911-й в виде модели GTS, прошло двенадцать лет. Сегодня на старт выходит новое поколение популярной спортивной модели – которая стала еще более мощной, динамичной и уникальной в плане дизайна, чем когда бы то ни было. Шестицилиндровый оппозитный двигатель теперь развивает 353 кВт (480 л.с.). Это на 22 кВт (30 л.с.) больше, чем у современного 911 Carrera S или у предыдущей модели 911 GTS.

Уже прямо сейчас предлагаются пять модельных вариантов по цене от 11 480 000 рублей.

  • 911 Carrera GTS с задним приводом и кузовом купе и кабриолет,
  • 911 Carrera 4 GTS с полным приводом и кузовом купе и кабриолет, а также
  • 911 Targa 4 GTS с полным приводом.

Автомобили оснащаются восьмиступенчатой коробкой передач с двумя сцеплениями Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) или семиступенчатой механической коробкой, а также специфической для GTS ходовой частью с системой регулировки жесткости амортизаторов Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) и мощными тормозами от 911 Turbo. В комплектации с пакетом снижения веса , который для GTS предлагается впервые, динамические характеристики спорткара еще выше. Экономия массы при этом составляет до 25 килограммов.

Черные контрастные элементы на кузове и затемненные части фар придают новым представителям семейства 911 подчеркнуто спортивный и одновременно элегантный внешний вид. Черный цвет доминирует также и в интерьере. Многочисленные компоненты из микрофибры Race-Tex создают в салоне динамичную и роскошную атмосферу. Новейшее поколение коммуникационной системы Porsche Communication Management (PCM) отличают многочисленные улучшения в области управления и сетевой интеграции.

Техника: уникальная ходовая часть и особая спортивная выхлопная система

Новые модели Porsche 911 GTS

Оснащенный наддувом трехлитровый шестицилиндровый оппозитный двигатель нового 911 GTS развивает мощность 353 кВт (480 л.с.). Максимальный крутящий момент составляет 570 Нм, что на 20 Нм больше, чем у предшественника. На стандартный разгон с места до 100 км/ч у 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé с восьмиступенчатой коробкой передач Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) уходит всего 3,3 секунды. Это на три десятых секунды быстрее, чем у предыдущей модели. В качестве альтернативы PDK для всех моделей 911 GTS доступна семиступенчатая механическая коробка передач с особо короткими ходами рычага.

Ходовая часть, заимствованная у 911 Turbo и адаптированная для GTS, отвечает самым высоким требованиям к динамике: благодаря серийной системе Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) амортизаторы мгновенно реагируют на изменение дорожных условий. В купе и кабриолете система PASM серийно комбинируется с заниженной на десять миллиметров спортивной подвеской. От моделей Turbo взята также и концепция дополнительных пружин на задней оси: в результате основные пружины остаются поджатыми в любых условиях движения. У автомобиля всегда остается ход отбоя пружин. В 911 Targa 4 GTS используется ходовая часть от 911 Targa 4S.

Ввиду более высокого динамического потенциала новых моделей GTS инженеры Porsche соответственно адаптировали также и показатели замедления. Их обеспечивают мощные тормоза от 911 Turbo. А 20-дюймовые (спереди) и 21-дюймовые (сзади) черные легкосплавные колесные диски с центральным креплением позаимствованы у модели 911 Turbo S. Серийная спортивная выхлопная система благодаря специальной для GTS настройке и частичному отсутствию звукоизоляции салона создает еще более эмоциональный звук.

Экстерьер: многочисленные матовые черные акценты – с шелковистым блеском или глянцевые

Новые модели Porsche 911 GTS

Типичными для 911 GTS являются многочисленные детали экстерьера в черном или затемненном исполнении, в том числе характерная дуга 911 Targa 4 GTS вместе с надписью «Targa». Среди других элементов, окрашенных в черный матовый цвет с шелковистым блеском, кромка на переднем спойлере, легкосплавные колесные диски с центральным креплением, надписи «GTS» на дверях и на задней части автомобиля, ламели решетки в задней крышке для подачи воздуха в двигатель и два патрубка спортивной выхлопной системы. В качестве опции можно выбрать пакет отделки кузова, в котором эти и другие детали выполняются в черном глянцевом цвете.

В базовую комплектацию всех моделей 911 GTS входит пакет SportDesign с оригинальными облицовками передней и задней частей кузова, а также боковых порогов. У серийных светодиодных фар с системой динамического освещения Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) ободки фар и окантовки дневных ходовых огней затемнены. Задние фонари также выполнены в оригинальном дизайне.

Пакет снижения веса: масса меньше, прижимная сила больше

В комплектации с этим пакетом , который для GTS предлагается впервые, дополнительно повышается динамика движения. Снижение массы на величину до 25 килограммов достигается благодаря использованию легких цельных сидений-ковшей из усиленного углеволокном пластика (карбона), облегченного остекления боковых окон и заднего окна, а также облегченной аккумуляторной батареи. Кроме того, из автомобиля удалены задние сиденья. Помимо вышеперечисленного выигрыш в динамике обеспечивает система управления задними колесами, которая в сочетании с облегченным пакетом входит в базовую комплектацию, и дополнительная оптимизация аэродинамики.

Интерьер: черная микрофибра Race-Tex и спортивные сиденья Plus в базовой комплектации

Новые модели Porsche 911 GTS

Спортивные акценты – как функциональные, так и визуальные – находят свое продолжение и в интерьере моделей GTS. Так, рычаг семиступенчатой механической коробки передач, которая предлагается на выбор вместо PDK, укорочен на десять миллиметров. Это позволяет быстро переключать передачи легким движением руки. Спортивное рулевое колесо GT и пакет Sport Chrono с переключателем режимов движения, приложение Porsche Track Precision и индикатор температуры шин входят в базовую комплектацию. Серийные спортивные сиденья Plus с электрической регулировкой по четырем направлениям предлагают оптимальную боковую поддержку и комфорт. Звукоизоляция в салоне сокращена, что дополнительно усиливает акустические впечатления при движении автомобиля.

Многочисленные черные компоненты из микрофибры Race-Tex подчеркивают высококачественную динамичную атмосферу. Микрофиброй обтянуты центральные части сидений, обод рулевого колеса, ручки и подлокотники на дверях, крышка вещевого отделения и рычаг переключения передач. При заказе пакета отделки салона GTS декоративные швы выполняются по выбору в цвете Carmine Red или Crayon. В соответствующем контрастном цвете выдержаны ремни безопасности, вышитые надписи «GTS» на подголовниках, а также циферблаты тахометра и секундомера Sport Chrono. Декоративные планки на приборной панели, центральной консоли и дверных панелях в комплектации с пакетом отделки салона GTS выполняются из матового карбона.

Новая концепция индикации и управления: теперь также и с Android Auto

Новое поколение Porsche Communication Management (PCM) имеет расширенный объем функций и намного более простое управление. Сенсорные зоны в мультимедийном меню расширены, и пользователь теперь имеет возможность переставлять «плитки» на стартовом экране. Улучшенный голосовой ассистент распознает команды на естественном языке, и его можно активировать, просто сказав «Hey, Porsche».

Кроме того, и пользователи iOS, и пользователи Android получают полный объем сетевой интеграции: в новых моделях Porsche 911 GTS они с помощью Apple Car Play® и впервые Android Auto могут пользоваться всеми функциями своих мобильных телефонов.

Данные расхода топлива и выбросов CO2 были рассчитаны по новому циклу WLTP. Пока что обязательными к публикации являются данные, перерассчитанные по циклу NEDC.

Более подробная информация об официальных данных расхода топлива и удельных выбросах CO₂ новых автомобилей содержится в «Директиве о расходе топлива, выбросах CO₂ и потреблении электроэнергии новых легковых автомобилей», которая бесплатно предлагается во всех точках продаж и в DAT.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
911 GTSPorsche
  Categories:
Новостислайдер
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Renault-Nissan и Microsoft договорились сотрудничать

Renault-Nissan и Microsoft договорились сотрудничать 2

Специалисты NISSAN: к 2020 зарядных станций будет больше, чем заправок

Специалисты NISSAN: к 2020 зарядных станций будет больше, чем заправок 0

Если бить, то только собрата!

Если бить, то только собрата! 7

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.