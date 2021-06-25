Новое поколение Porsche 911 GTS

\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b \u0442\u043e \u043d\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Porsche 911 GTS \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 GTS, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 992, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e 911 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0443. \u0421 \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 911-\u0439 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 GTS, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b \u0442\u043e \u043d\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e. \u0428\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 353 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (480 \u043b.\u0441.). \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 22 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (30 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e 911 Carrera S \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 911 GTS. \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442 11 480 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \t911 Carrera GTS \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442, \t911 Carrera 4 GTS \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \t911 Targa 4 GTS \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f GTS \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442 911 Turbo. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430 , \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f GTS \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435, \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435. \u042d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 25 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 911 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0431\u0440\u044b Race-Tex \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Porsche Communication Management (PCM) \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430: \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u041e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e 911 GTS \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 353 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (480 \u043b.\u0441.). \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 570 \u041d\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 20 \u041d\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0443 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coup\u00e9 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 3,3 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b PDK \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 911 GTS \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0430. \u0425\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0443 911 Turbo \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f GTS, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043a \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435: \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 PASM \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u041e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Turbo \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438: \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0423 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u0431\u043e\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d. \u0412 911 Targa 4 GTS \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 911 Targa 4S. \u0412\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 GTS \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Porsche \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0418\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0442 911 Turbo. \u0410 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 (\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438) \u0438 21-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 (\u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438) \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 911 Turbo S. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f GTS \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440: \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b - \u0441 \u0448\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0422\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f 911 GTS \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0443\u0433\u0430 911 Targa 4 GTS \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u044e \u00abTarga\u00bb. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u0448\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0435, \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0438 \u00abGTS\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u0412 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 911 GTS \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 SportDesign \u0441 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432. \u0423 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u0440 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440 \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435. \u041f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430: \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c , \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f GTS \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0421\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0434\u043e 25 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439-\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 (\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430), \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0448 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440: \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430 Race-Tex \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f Plus \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u2013 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 GTS. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e PDK, \u0443\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e GT \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Sport Chrono \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Track Precision \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f Plus \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u0417\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0431\u0440\u044b Race-Tex \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443. \u041c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430, \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0445, \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 GTS \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0432\u044b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Carmine Red \u0438\u043b\u0438 Crayon. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0438 \u00abGTS\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0430\u0445\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Sport Chrono. \u0414\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 GTS \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0441 Android Auto \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Communication Management (PCM) \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0421\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u00ab\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0442\u043a\u0438\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435. \u0423\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0435, \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0432 \u00abHey, Porsche\u00bb. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 iOS, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 Android \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 Porsche 911 GTS \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e Apple Car Play\u00ae \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 Android Auto \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 NEDC. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0445 CO\u2082 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u00ab\u0414\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 \u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0445 CO\u2082 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0438 \u0432 DAT.