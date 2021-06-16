Японцы отказываются от седанов

\u041a \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0443 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Honda \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u2013 Legend \u0438 Clarity, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u044d\u043d\u0430 Odyssey. Honda \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Legend, Clarity \u0438 Odyssey. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0447\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e \u0441\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u2013 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0430\u0442 - CarsWeek. Honda FCX Clarity \u0421\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Honda Clarity \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u2013 \u0432 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 Honda \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. Honda Legend \u0424\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Honda Legend \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441 2014 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 216 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c. Odyssey \u0432 HondaHonda\u041d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u044d\u043d Odyssey \u0432 Honda \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u0434\u044b. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432 2013 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f Toyota \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f Nissan \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043e \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c. \u0422\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438 "\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438" \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d: \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 Nissan Sylphy, \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0436 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u044f\u0442 Skyline, Fuga \u0438 Cima - \u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044b Infiniti Q50, Q70 \u0438 Q45. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0451\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0441 \u0448\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0434\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0431\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e, \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c: \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Nissan \u0438 Infiniti \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0435. Nissan Sylphy \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 Nissan \u0410\u0441\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0425\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0435 \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Car Watch \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0434\u044c\u0431\u0430 Skyline \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0451 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0451\u043c \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 - \u0420\u0413.