Японцы отказываются от седанов
16 июня 18:11 2021
К концу 2021 года Honda прекратит производство двух седанов – Legend и Clarity, а также минивэна Odyssey.

Honda оптимизирует свой модельный ряд. В рамках этого процесса стало известно о прекращении производства моделей Legend, Clarity и Odyssey. При этом речь идет именно о снятии с производства – никаких новинок вместо этих моделей не предложат – CarsWeek.

Honda FCX Clarity

Седан Honda Clarity в свое время был очень прогрессивным – в 2015 году компания предложила этот автомобиль с полностью электрической, гибридной и даже водородной силовой установкой. Востребованной оказалась только вторая, однако продажи были не настолько большими. На данный момент Honda сосредоточилась на своих будущих электрических моделях, но не исключает перспективную разработку новых водородных технологий.

Honda Legend

Флагманский седан Honda Legend не обновлялся с 2014 года, а в прошлом году дилеры бренда в Японии продали всего 216 таких машин, поэтому производство решили свернуть.

Odyssey в HondaHondaНа минивэн Odyssey в Honda возлагали куда большие надежды. Модель обновили два раза после ее премьеры в 2013 году, однако конкуренция Toyota в этом сегменте была проиграна.

В это же время Nissan объявил о глобальной трансформации модельного ряда, в котором не осталось места седанам.

Точные сроки “чистки” пока не называются, но процесс запущен: прошлой осенью завершилась глава Nissan Sylphy, в ближайшее время под нож отправят Skyline, Fuga и Cima – клоны Infiniti Q50, Q70 и Q45. Причём седанам с шильдиком премиального суббренда, вероятно, тоже не сохранят жизнь: эти модели Nissan и Infiniti выпускаются на одном конвейере.

Nissan Sylphy

В то же время исполнительный вице-президент Nissan Асако Хосино в беседе с изданием Car Watch заявил, что судьба Skyline определена, и модель с культовым названием сохранит своё место в линейке. Причём в виде седана – РГ.

