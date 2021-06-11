Volvo C40 Recharge во многом олицетворяет будущее Volvo Cars

Volvo C40 Recharge во многом олицетворяет будущее Volvo Cars
11 июня 22:11 2021
Просмотров: 6

Volvo C40 Recharge – это первая в истории модель Volvo, разработанная исключительно как электромобиль, которая будет предлагаться только онлайн с удобным пакетом Care by Volvo

Преимущества кроссовера и в то же время более низкий профиль говорят о том, что Volvo Cars входит в новый для себя сегмент за счет передового дизайна и новых функций, ранее не встречавшихся в других автомобилях Volvo.

«C40 Recharge — это автомобиль, который символизирует электрификацию и полностью ей соответствует, — говорит Робин Пейдж, руководитель отдела дизайна Volvo Cars. — Он обладает индивидуальностью XC40, которая оказалась привлекательной для многих, но которая при этом еще сильнее подчеркнута экспрессивной динамикой и гладким профилем. Это действительно привлекательный продукт для людей, которые ищут простоту использования кроссовера в сочетании с более современным дизайном».

Volvo C40 Recharge во многом олицетворяет будущее Volvo Cars

Созданный на базе основных компонентов XC40 Recharge C40 Recharge дает такое же ощущение мощности и сильного характера, как и его родственник, но добавляет атлетизма и легкости. Идея создания новых ощущений с помощью чего-то знакомого отражена в отдельных деталях: узнаваемые фары в стиле «Молот Тора» дополнены новыми пиксельными светодиодами, которые автоматически подстраиваются под внешние условия и независимо включаются и выключаются для оптимизации освещения. Столь же символичные вертикальные задние фонари теперь сегментированы для удлинения светотехники вдоль линии крыши, представляя собой современное прочтение классического дизайна.

Сохранение ДНК

Подобно XC40, рождению C40 поспособствовал спонтанный скетч одного из дизайнеров команды Volvo. По словам Т. Джона Майера, руководителя отдела дизайна экстерьера, эскиз Юрия Замковенко «произвел эффект взорвавшейся бомбы».

«Подобное случается нечасто. Когда это происходит, всегда выделяются наиболее характерные идеи из первого наброска», — продолжает Т. Джон, добавляя, что уникальность автомобиля — высокая «командирская» посадка водителя в сочетании с обтекаемой формой — становится очень заметной, когда он находится на дороге рядом с другими автомобилями.

«Один из моих любимых ракурсов автомобиля — это вид семь восьмых сзади, открывающий вид сбоку и на профиль купе, — говорит Т. Джон. — Вы видите перед собой кроссовер на действительно больших колесах, компактный и уверенный, но с очень плавной линией крыши. Он базируется на основательности XC40, но в более динамичном ключе. Эти комбинации создают совершенно иную выразительность, но при этом продолжают сохранять нашу ДНК».

Volvo C40 Recharge во многом олицетворяет будущее Volvo Cars

Эта ДНК отличается скандинавским подходом к языку форм: элементы автомобиля вырезаны словно из камня, создавая ощущение чистоты и утонченности.

«Он излучает целостность, которая также связана с чувством безопасности, — говорит Т. Джон. — Подсознательно C40 Recharge воспринимается как могущественный зверь, который защищает. При этом мы создавали его максимально легким и эффективным».

Природа и свет

Благодаря перечисленным дизайнерским принципам, а также вдохновению скандинавскими пейзажами с их тихой атмосферой, светом и свободой пространства, экстерьер сочетается с интерьером, обладающим успокаивающим воздействием природы. Большая панорамная стеклянная крыша усиливает ощущение воздушности салона, позволяя максимально использовать короткие зимние дни и стирая грань между внешним и внутренним пространством яркими летними ночами.

«В Швеции большую часть года темно и серо. Но когда светит солнце, цвета оживают и становятся гораздо ярче, — говорит Лиза Ривз, руководитель отдела дизайна интерьеров. — Трава выглядит зеленее, море — голубее. Это отражается и в архитектуре: в домах много стекла, пропускающего свет, а открытая планировка помогает ему распространиться по всему пространству. Свет и природа — сильные стороны культуры и важные темы интерьера C40 Recharge».

Цвет Fjord Blue, вдохновленный заливами на западном побережье Скандинавии, струится снаружи и находит продолжение внутри, появляясь в отделке салона от пола до боковых частей туннеля консоли и передних дверей. Это задает основу для полупрозрачной графики с подсветкой на приборной панели и на панелях передних дверей, которая отсылает к выразительным, но безмятежным горным пейзажам шведского национального парка Абиску.

«Мы скопировали топографию парка и использовали контуры для создания абстрактного оцифрованного дизайна с многослойным узором, — говорит Рекха Мина, старший дизайн-менеджер по дизайну, цвету и материалам. — Когда свет светодиодных ламп проходит через поверхность, создается действительно красивый и атмосферный трехмерный эффект».

Volvo C40 Recharge во многом олицетворяет будущее Volvo Cars

В интерьере использовано большое количество экологически чистых материалов. Трехмерные панели отделки частично изготовлены из переработанного пластика, а ковровое покрытие — на 100 % из переработанных пластиковых бутылок. Салон Volvo C40 Recharge впервые в истории Volvo Cars не имеет опций с кожаной отделкой. Первый вариант отделки разработан из натуральных возобновляемых шерстяных волокон, а второй — представляет комбинацию замшевого текстиля (также сделанного из переработанного пластика) и микротехнологических материалов.

«Команда специалистов по цвету и материалам стремилась использовать продуманные, инновационные и легкие материалы с заботой об окружающей среде, которые подходят как для дизайна, так и для трансмиссии C40, — говорит Рекха. — Благодаря новым технологиям, которые развиваются вокруг нас, дизайнеры имеют больше свободы для экспериментов. Биоматериалы более привлекательны и инновационны, чем кожа, и делают автомобиль экологичнее».

Планировка интерьера создает ощущение организованности и продуманности, где ключевым моментом становится функциональность. C40 повторяет принцип лаконичности XC40, предлагая умные и рациональные способы хранения всех важных вещей на расстоянии вытянутой руки. Минимализм — это всеохватывающая тема, которая становится еще более очевидной при взгляде на приборную панель.

Символ следующего поколения

Использование возобновляемых и переработанных материалов — это одна часть уравнения экологичности, полностью электрический автомобиль — другая. Но чтобы действительно транслировать окружению идею электрификации, C40 также должен выглядеть соответствующим образом — он это делает, используя символизм и функциональность.

Volvo C40 Recharge во многом олицетворяет будущее Volvo Cars

Новый дизайн колесных дисков, разработанный под влиянием концепт-кара Volvo 360c 2018 года, помогает улучшить аэродинамику, создавая динамичный вид, соответствующий трансмиссии. Задний спойлер демонстрирует прижимную силу автомобиля, а линия крыши также повышает аэродинамическую эффективность, обеспечивая функциональность. Есть и элементы, в которых визуальный эффект немного превалирует, например, сплошная радиаторная решетка и контрастно окрашенная крыша.

«Передняя часть автомобиля действительно важна, когда необходимо символизировать электрический привод, — говорит Робин Пейдж. — Часть нашего дизайнерского языка — это честность. Реальность такова, что нам не нужен большой воздухозаборник для электромобиля. Но этот автомобиль связан с XC40, у которого есть решетка радиатора, так что мы не можем совсем игнорировать ее и сделать сверхнизкую, полностью новую переднюю часть. И в любом случае мы бы не хотели этого делать у C40, потому что у него есть характерное лицо. Мы добились хорошего результата с четкими, чистыми графическими линиями. Вместе с контрастной окраской крыши, которую мы будем использовать для электромобилей 40-го кластера, мы рассказываем о нашем пути к полной электрификации».

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
C40 RechargeVolvo
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Парусник из Петербурга протаранил «Мерседес» в Германии

Парусник из Петербурга протаранил «Мерседес» в Германии

КАМАЗ-мастер увеличил отрыв от соперников

КАМАЗ-мастер увеличил отрыв от соперников 0

Volvo занял первое место в рейтинге удовлетворенности автомобилем

Volvo занял первое место в рейтинге удовлетворенности автомобилем 3

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.