Volvo C40 Recharge во многом олицетворяет будущее Volvo Cars

Volvo C40 Recharge - \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Volvo, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c Care by Volvo \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0442 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e Volvo Cars \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 Volvo. \u00abC40 Recharge \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0420\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043d \u041f\u0435\u0439\u0434\u0436, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Volvo Cars. \u2014 \u041e\u043d \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e XC40, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445, \u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0449\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c\u00bb. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 XC40 Recharge C40 Recharge \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0418\u0434\u0435\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e-\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445: \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442 \u0422\u043e\u0440\u0430\u00bb \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u0421\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0414\u041d\u041a \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e XC40, \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e C40 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0447 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Volvo. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c \u0422. \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0437 \u042e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0417\u0430\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e \u00ab\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u043b \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043c\u0431\u044b\u00bb. \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442, \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u00bb, \u2014 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0422. \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2014 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u2014 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043d \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u00ab\u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0422. \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d. \u2014 \u0412\u044b \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438. \u041e\u043d \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 XC40, \u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0443 \u0414\u041d\u041a\u00bb. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0414\u041d\u041a \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043a \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c: \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u00ab\u041e\u043d \u0438\u0437\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0422. \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d. \u2014 \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e C40 Recharge \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0439\u0437\u0430\u0436\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044b. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u00ab\u0412 \u0428\u0432\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e. \u041d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0446\u0435, \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043e \u044f\u0440\u0447\u0435, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041b\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u0420\u0438\u0432\u0437, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u2014 \u0422\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u043c\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0435\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435: \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443. \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u2014 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 C40 Recharge\u00bb. \u0426\u0432\u0435\u0442 Fjord Blue, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u044c\u0435 \u0421\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043d\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0439\u0437\u0430\u0436\u0430\u043c \u0448\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0410\u0431\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0420\u0435\u043a\u0445\u0430 \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443, \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c. \u2014 \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0430\u043c\u043f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u00bb. \u0412 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u2014 \u043d\u0430 100 % \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043a. \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d Volvo C40 Recharge \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Volvo Cars \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d, \u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u2014 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0448\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f (\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430) \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 C40, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0420\u0435\u043a\u0445\u0430. \u2014 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043d\u0430\u0441, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u0438\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430, \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0435\u00bb. \u041f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. C40 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 XC40, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0438. \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043c \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0421\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u2014 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430\u044f. \u041d\u043e \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, C40 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u2014 \u043e\u043d \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043c \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 Volvo 360c 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0415\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0448\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430. \u00ab\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0420\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043d \u041f\u0435\u0439\u0434\u0436. \u2014 \u0427\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430 \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0420\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d \u0441 XC40, \u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0443\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0418 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0431\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443 C40, \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e. \u041c\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043c\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 40-\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438\u00bb.