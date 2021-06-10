ЧCHERY «Подпишись на CHERY и выиграй iPhone 12»

10 июня 12:11 2021
Просмотров: 9

Прокачай свою удачу! CHERY проводит розыгрыш Apple iPhone 12

Дистрибьютор автомобилей CHERY в России объявляет о проведении масштабной акции «Подпишись на CHERY и выиграй iPhone 12». Победителей розыгрыша будет восемнадцать, три из которых получат смартфон Apple iPhone 12, остальные – подарочные карты Giftery номиналом по 4 000 рублей. Для участия в акции достаточно быть подписанным или подписаться на официальный профиль бренда CHERY в социальных сетях Instagram или «ВКонтакте».

Акция от CHERY «Подпишись на CHERY и выиграй iPhone 12»

Акция продлится до конца лета с розыгрышем призов 1 июля, 2 августа и 1 сентября текущего года. Победители будут определены с помощью генератора случайных чисел сервиса-рандомайзера.

