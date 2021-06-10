ЧCHERY «Подпишись на CHERY и выиграй iPhone 12»

\u041f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443! CHERY \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u044b\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0448 Apple iPhone 12 \u0414\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044c\u044e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 CHERY \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 CHERY \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0439 iPhone 12\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u044b\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d Apple iPhone 12, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b Giftery \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e 4 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 CHERY \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445 Instagram \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u0412\u041a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u00bb. \u0410\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u044b\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432 1 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f, 2 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0438 1 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430-\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0439\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0430.