На сайте Honda Motor Rus можно подобрать и проверить мотоцикл Honda
15 мая 17:11 2021
Проверить свой мотоцикл Honda можно на сайте Honda Motor Rus

Компания Honda Motor Rus запустила на официальном сайте раздел, в котором каждый владелец мотоцикла Honda может быстро и бесплатно проверить наличие сервисных и отзывных кампаний.

Посетив раздел «Отзывные кампании» на официальном сайте, клиенты могут в любое время получить важную информацию о наличии сервисной или отзывной кампании для их модели мотоцикла Honda. Чтобы воспользоваться сервисом, необходимо заполнить простую анкету, указав VIN-номер мотоцикла. Если по итогу проверки выяснится, что мотоцикл попадает под сервисную кампанию, клиент имеет возможность сразу же записаться к официальному дилеру. Все услуги в рамках сервисной кампании предоставляются дилерским центром бесплатно.

Качество предлагаемых продуктов и услуг, а также безопасность клиентов являются одними из приоритетов для компании Honda. Внедрение нового инструмента – это очередной шаг, позволяющий сделать эксплуатацию мотоциклов Honda еще комфортнее, а взаимодействие клиентов с брендом еще более эффективным.

В апреле 2021 года Honda Motor Rus представила первый в сегменте сервис онлайн-бронирования мототехники, позволяющий в любое удобное время ознакомиться с модельным рядом мотоциклов, представленных в наличии у официальных дилеров, что позволяет сделать процесс покупки мотоциклов Honda гораздо более быстрым и удобным.

