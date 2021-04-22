Infiniti QX60 признан самой ожидаемой новинкой 2021 года

Infiniti QX60 признан самой ожидаемой новинкой 2021 года
22 апреля 23:11 2021
Просмотров: 14

В результате опроса, проведенного в социальных сетях, клиенты Infiniti признали новый премиальный кроссовер QX60 самой ожидаемой новинкой 2021 года. И это вполне понятный выбор

Второе поколение самого популярного в модельной линейке INFINITI кроссовера будет официально представлено уже во второй половине нынешнего года. Его дизайн во многом повторяет стиль роскошного концепт-кара INFINITI QX60 Monograph, представленного в конце 2020-го. Технические характеристики модели также не оставляют равнодушными.

Новый QX60 будет оснащаться 3,5-литровым бензиновым мотором V6 мощностью 295 л.с. и 9-ступенчатым «автоматом». Идеальный баланс мощности и экономичности, быстрота реакции на увеличение подачи топлива, низкий уровень шумов и вибраций – вот только часть достоинств нового силового агрегата.

Кроме того, автомобиль получит самую совершенную полноприводную трансмиссию в истории бренда. Инновационная система Intelligent All-Wheel Drive практически мгновенно перебрасывает крутящий момент на колеса с наибольшим сцеплением с поверхностью, гарантируя водителю уверенность на любом типе покрытия и в любых погодных условиях.

Наконец, второе поколение QX60 оснащается и самой передовой версией комплекса активной безопасности ProPILOT Assist. Благодаря интеграции с навигационной системой, новый ProPILOT Assist значительно повышает комфорт и уверенность во время движения.

Информация о дате мировой премьеры нового INFINITI QX60 и начале продаж будет объявлена дополнительно.

1 комментарий

  1. Dmitry Matveev
    23 апреля, 08:15 #1 Dmitry Matveev

    Кем признан!? 🤔😎

