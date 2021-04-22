Infiniti QX60 признан самой ожидаемой новинкой 2021 года

\u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Infiniti \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 QX60 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0418 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0412\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 INFINITI \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 INFINITI QX60 Monograph, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 2020-\u0433\u043e. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 QX60 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f 3,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c V6 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 295 \u043b.\u0441. \u0438 9-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u00ab\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c\u00bb. \u0418\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u0432\u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0418\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 QX60 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 ProPILOT Assist. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 ProPILOT Assist \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e INFINITI QX60 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e.